ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

I explored an English ghost town that was evacuated in World War II, and I couldn't help but feel heartbroken for the 225 villagers who lost their homes

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CB1Hi_0hhhkG9000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4a1c_0hhhkG9000
Tyneham Village has remained uninhabited since 1943.

Maria Noyen/Insider

  • For nearly 80 years, a tiny town on the southern coast of the UK has been abandoned.
  • During WWII, Tyneham Village residents were told to leave their homes — most thought temporarily.
  • While some pleaded to return over the years, the government never allowed it. Take a look around.
Hundreds of residents once called Tyneham Village — a small town on the southern coast of the UK — home. But that changed forever in 1943.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NSOPq_0hhhkG9000
Tyneham Village prior to being abandoned in 1943.

Céin McGillicuddy/YouTube

Roughly four years into World War II, as British troops fought against Nazi Germany, 225 residents of the small village of Tyneham in southern England were evacuated from their homes. They were told the land was needed for military training, according to the Tyneham Parish Clerk's website, and were given a month to leave.

According to the BBC, the village was located on a 3,003-acre estate owned by the same family for over 300 years. Some of the residents had lived and worked there for generations.

Their lives changed forever on December 16, 1943, when they left their homes not knowing when, or if, they'd ever return.

After reading about Tyneham, I set out on the three-hour drive from London to see what remained of it nearly 80 years later.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OahV0_0hhhkG9000
The journey from London to Tyneham Village took three hours driving.

Maria Noyen/Insider, Google Maps

Being a little bit obsessed with "Indiana Jones" in my childhood, I wanted to see what was left of the "lost village" of Tyneham for myself.

Today, the land it's located on is owned by the UK's Ministry of Defence and is open to the public from 9am until dusk on days when no military activity is taking place.

From London, I drove roughly three hours to the south coast. Along the way, I noticed how traffic-packed motorways turned into winding countryside roads and concrete sidewalks gave way to fields of green.

The closer I got, the more I could imagine how painful it would've been for anyone to leave this idyllic seaside town behind.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J2C1s_0hhhkG9000
The English Channel became visible as I approached Tyneham Village.

Maria Noyen/Insider

28 days before Christmas, Tyneham Village residents were issued a formal notice that the land they lived on was going to be seized by the army.

The letter — written by Major-General C. H. Miller — explained said the evacuation was in the national interest and would give British troops "the fullest opportunity to perfect their training in the use of modern weapons of war."

"The Government appreciate that this is no small sacrifice which you are asked to make," Miller wrote. "But they are sure that you will give this further help towards winning the war with a good heart."

And while it's been nearly 77 years since the end of World War II, signs like this made it clear there's still a military presence in the area.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DvTM_0hhhkG9000
Military signs were dotted around the road leading to Tyneham Village.

Maria Noyen/Insider

Driving slowly down the quiet road toward Tyneham Village, a sign pinned to a wooden stump by the side of the road caught my eye.

"Military Firing Range," it read. "Keep out."

I first toured the abandoned outbuildings at Tyneham Farm, where some former residents made a living.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42XRLd_0hhhkG9000
Before entering the village, I checked out Tyneham farm.

Maria Noyen/Insider

While most of Tyneham was gradually reopened to the public in the 1990s, it wasn't until after a community restoration project took place in 2008 that non-military personnel could access the village farm.

According to the OPC website , Tyneham Farm once kept livestock like cows and pigs, and also had a granary. Former village residents made a living working on the farm, the BBC reported.

While the farmhouse no longer stands, several outbuildings — including the stable and the barn — are still around.

It's been decades since it was a working farm, and I could see the effect of those years in the decaying wooden stables.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGXgv_0hhhkG9000
The wood was rotting in the stables.

Maria Noyen/Insider

During its heyday, the stables could house up to "half a dozen horses," a sign outside the building read.

But from what I gathered walking around the barren building, those days are firmly in the past. Rotting wooden stalls, discoloration on the stone walls, and cobwebs clinging to windows show how time had ravaged the inside of the stables.

Although the renovation project helped make the ground floor safe for visitors, access to the upper floor is still prohibited due to instability from decay.

In place of horses, spiders made themselves at home in the stable, creating some of the biggest cobwebs I've ever come across.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WbkNP_0hhhkG9000
Cobwebs and rusted objects at Tyneham Farm.

Maria Noyen/Insider

Left to rot for years, the stables became a home for spiders and other creepy crawlies. But post-renovation, they've had to once again share the space with visitors who travel to see Tyneham in person.

Lynda Price, who was the project manager of the renovation in 2008, told the Daily Echo she hoped to bring the dilapidated farm back to life to show others what it would've looked like prior to the 1943 evacuation.

From the stables, I wandered over to what remains of the grand-looking barn, which was home to the town's theater until 1914.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQ1Si_0hhhkG9000
The barn houses one of the farm's old red-painted wagons.

Maria Noyen/Insider

From 1899 until 1914, the barn at Tyneham Farm doubled as a theatre where concerts, plays, and pantomimes were put on for the local villagers, according to a sign on the wall inside.

But that came to an end just as World War I started, the sign added.

"Young players were growing up and moving out into a world shaped by conflict," the sign read. "Within a generation, the seemingly idyllic way of life on this country estate was over."

Farm life prior to the evacuation wasn't without hardships. According to Price, many villagers lost their jobs when modern machinery was introduced.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uI1UJ_0hhhkG9000
Old farm machinery has been overrun by nature.

Maria Noyen/Insider

According to the OPC website , the last owner of Tyneham Farm was a man called Sidney George Churchill, who Price said "wasn't popular" among locals, many of whom made an income working there.

"He was a newcomer for one thing, but he also brought the first tractors to the valley," she said in her interview with the Daily Echo.

"Previously everything had been done by horse, so he laid farm workers off — and, of course, he got all the compensation when the village was evacuated," Price said.

After the farm, I made my way to Tyneham Village — from a distance, it looked more like a Roman ruin than a row of homes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Zhfr_0hhhkG9000
Tyneham Village.

Maria Noyen/Insider

According to a 1945 report in The Western Gazette , a regional newspaper in Somerset, 102 dwellings were emptied during the 1943 evacuation.

"Nearly all the persons evacuated were farmers, smallholders, farm laborers, fishermen, or other members of the working classes or elderly persons who had ceased work," the article read.

I had zero phone signal in the village, which made sense when I saw that the only telephone pole lacked any wires.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ELTdZ_0hhhkG9000
The old telegram pole was wireless, which explained my terrible signal.

Maria Noyen/Insider

The single, wireless telephone pole stood near the start of the row of houses. Attached to it was a blue sign that read:  "Telegrams may be telephoned."

According to The Guardian , telegrams disappeared in the UK in 1982, decades after Tyneham Village had been abandoned. As I looked up at the remaining pole, I thought it seemed almost like an artifact from a bygone era.

The first house I entered once served as the village post office and was last inhabited by the Driscoll family.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BYNdn_0hhhkG9000
The old post office was home to the Driscoll family until 1943.

Maria Noyen/Insider

According to a sign pinned to the wall, the Driscoll family were the last residents of No. 3 The Row, which also served as the village post office.

Other than the remains of a fireplace on the wall, there wasn't much else to give me a sense of what the house would've looked like inside before it was abandoned. Grass sprouted from underneath cracks of the stone floor and there was no roof.

Even though the houses barely resembled family homes, I felt almost like I was trespassing on someone's private property while I was there.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dm88u_0hhhkG9000
Homes on the Tyneham Village row.

Maria Noyen/Insider

According to The Western Gazette, residents like the Driscolls — who'd only moved into the house in 1938 — had mixed emotions about leaving their homes, even when they thought it was going to be temporary.

"The evacuees, many of whom had served in the last war, or had sons or daughters away from home serving in this war, accepted the evacuation order with a sore heart," the Gazette article reported. "But with a splendid patriotic determination to help in every way possible."

Making my way up the street, I spoke with Jean Pincher and her daughter Tania, who said the evacuation remains "a needle in the heart of local people."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UI5RR_0hhhkG9000
Local Jean Pincher knew a former resident of the lost village of Tyneham.

Maria Noyen/Insider

Jean Pincher, 82, grew up in the neighboring town of Wareham, one of the places Tyneham Village residents relocated to after the evacuation.

That's how she and her daughter Tania, who were spending the afternoon visiting the village, said they met Arthur Grant. He was a former Tyneham resident, they said, who died in 2010. Grant, a photographer, was well-known around Wareham and took photos for Jean's wedding.

In a later email to Insider, Tania said her mom Jean told her that local people were keen for the villagers of Tyneham to return home. "This was a promise the Government made and they had moved out in good faith," Tania said.

Knowing Grant, Tania said the story of Tyneham is "a travesty" and proof the government had made them "a broken promise."

In 1996, Grant — whose childhood home now sits in disrepair behind a fence — told The Sunday Telegraph there was "utter despair" when the village was evacuated.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ATR8_0hhhkG9000
The childhood home of Arthur Grant is now fenced off from the public.

Maria Noyen/Insider

"I was away at sea at the time, but I remember how sad it was for everyone," Grant, then 75, told the publication . "There was utter despair when Tyneham had to shut down. But people thought they were doing it for king and country and there was a promise of coming back, a promise that wasn't kept."

Grant said as the years passed, former residents tried in vain to convince the government to let them come home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJjJE_0hhhkG9000
The rectory is also cut off from the public, due to danger.

Maria Noyen/Insider

"There was such resentment," Grant said. "There were action groups formed, but to no avail."

But as the government slowly started to open Tyneham to the public and reconstruct certain buildings for visitors, he said his perspective evolved. "Now I'm sort of glad this has happened. It's kind of a memorial to the past and to the residents, few of whom would be alive now."

One of the ways Tyneham has been memorialized is through the reconstruction of the schoolhouse, which had shut its doors years before the evacuation.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vBYLj_0hhhkG9000
The schoolhouse had been restored for tourist visits.

Maria Noyen/Insider

Tyneham's schoolhouse was originally built in 1856. For decades, it was where children in the valley between the ages of five and 14 were taught together, according to a sign outside the building.

But by 1932, the number of students dwindled to the point where the schoolhouse was shut down and converted into a village hall, according to the OPC website.

Today, the building is a reconstruction of what it would've looked like before the schoolhouse closed for good.

I felt like I'd been transported to a different era when I stepped into the school.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NP5sO_0hhhkG9000
Inside the Tyneham Village schoolhouse.

Maria Noyen/Insider

From portraits of King George V and Queen Victoria hanging on the wall to tattered encyclopedias stacked on a wooden bookshelf, it was like I was in a time-warp.

Cursive, handwritten essays displayed on each desk also helped me to picture the schoolhouse in its prime. According to The Sunday Telegraph's 1996 report on Tyneham, the details put into the essays were recreated from memories shared by former Tyneham residents during the reconstruction.

While I was in the schoolhouse, it was fascinating to hear young children, presumably brought to spend the afternoon in Tyneham by their parents, running around outside. Closing my eyes, I could almost imagine them being local students from the 1920s.

Even though Tyneham's history is honored through historical displays, it was sad to know that it came at the expense of people who just wanted to go home.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mMPqA_0hhhkG9000
John Gould was away at war when he found out his family home had been evacuated.

Maria Noyen/Insider

One of the saddest accounts I came across while walking through Tyneham was that of John Gould, who was born in the village in 1912 and was away fighting in the war when his family was evacuated.

He wrote to Prime Minister Harold Wilson in 1974 pleading to be allowed to return, according to a sign displayed close to his deteriorating childhood home.

"Tyneham to me is the most beautiful place in the world and I want to give the rest of my life and energy to its restoration," Gould, who died in 2010, wrote in the letter, which is available to read on the OPC website .

Knowing he may never be allowed to return home alive, Gould made a second plea: to be at least buried in the village churchyard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0XLa_0hhhkG9000
Residents pinned a note to the church door, asking the army to treat it and their homes "with care."

Maria Noyen/Insider

"If you reject this plea, I must make a second request," Gould continued in his letter to Wilson. "When my time comes, I will be interred in Tyneham Churchyard. It is there — and in memory of many old friends, my Grandparents and Uncle Tom, who were allowed to live out their lives at Tyneham — that I would like this wreath to go."

"Most of all, I want to go home," he concluded.

I also read that the last resident to leave in the evacuation pinned a note to the church door asking the military to treat the village "with care" while they were gone.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uCsKx_0hhhkG9000
Headstones of former Tyneham residents in the graveyard.

Maria Noyen/Insider

"Please treat the church and house with care," a recreation of the note pinned to the door of the church read. "We have given up our homes, where many of us have lived for generations, to help win the war to keep men free."

"We will return one day and thank you for treating the village kindly," it concluded.

But that, of course, never happened. Despite campaigns led by locals in the 1960s and 1970s, the area remained firmly under the ownership of the British government, according to a sign in the village.

As I prepared to leave Tyneham, I couldn't help but feel heartbroken for the 225 villagers who paid an unfair price for losing their village.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XHGfI_0hhhkG9000
I left Tyneham Village with a deep level of respect for the families who left.

Maria Noyen/Insider

According to the BBC, most residents of Tyneham Village were reportedly only given the worth of the vegetables growing in their backyard in compensation for the loss of their homes.

As I headed back to my car, I thought to myself that they had no idea just how unbalanced that exchange would really be in the long run.

Ultimately, however, it's unlikely Tyneham Village will ever be inhabited again, which does make it a ghost town. But seeing so many people visit it the same day I did means that in some way, the village — and the memory of all those who called it home — is still very much alive.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Mail

'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies

A woman who was born to an African-American GI stationed in the UK during WWII has revealed she tried to bleach her skin after receiving racist abuse growing up in rural countryside on Britain's Secret War Babies. The Channel 4 documentary follows two people, John Stockley in Weymouth and Mary...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Son of British woman tells of his desperate search for identity of the dashing military man from Key West who enthralled his mother 80 years ago while American forces fought in World War II

In the dark days of World War II a dashing young US airman serving in Britain met a pretty English girl. It wasn't exactly a love story, she already had a boyfriend who was being held prisoner of war by the Germans. But Louisa Fitzpatrick did strike up a close...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
The Independent

British man forced to spend dream Mexico holiday alone after girlfriend deported over visa mix-up

A British man was forced to spend his dream holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported over a visa mix-up.Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out £2,500 on the trip of a lifetime.But their holiday plans were left in tatters when Mr Kinghorn became separated from Ms Marciano.She is a Brazilian national and was therefore required to apply for a separate visa to gain entry to Mexico.But Mr Kinghorn claims they were not told this by the booking agent – meaning he was left stranded in Mexico for a week while Ms Marciano was...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Gould
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#War#Ghost Town#The Villagers#Uk#English#British#Nazi
insideedition.com

Melting Glacier Reveals Wreckage of 1968 Plane Crash in Swiss Alps

A melting glacier in Switzerland revealed the remnants of a plane crash from the 1960s. Dominik Nellen, a mountain guide, made the discovery this month while on a trek up the Aletsch Glacier. Reports say the plane crashed in the Alps in 1968 and was never recovered. The melting ice revealed parts of the plane including passenger seats and even a tin of skin cream. Mountaineers say it shows the fast effects of climate change. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
World War II
Daily Mail

Man, 61, who has grown a tropical jungle in his back garden claims to have stored THOUSANDS of litres of rainwater to protect from drought - while millions of Brits face having to limit water use (and his neighbours haven't been so lucky!)

A green-fingered father who has spent more than a decade turning his garden into a tropical jungle has stored thousands of litres of rainwater to protect his exotic plants from England's looming drought - as millions of Britons face a hosepipe ban. Mike Clifford's 65ft-long garden behind his suburban bungalow...
GARDENING
The Independent

Cafe owner wants female employees to wear ‘red sticker’ when they are on their period

A cafe owner wants female employees to wear a red sticker on shift when they're on their period.Australia-based managed Anthony said: "We thought it would be a good idea to wear like red stickers if you're going through a period” in order to identify when the employees would need “extra space”. The motivation for his idea comes after two employees had an altercation in front of customers.Anthony said the female staff member involved said her reaction was due to "women's issues and she was emotionally stressed and hormonal".Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrationsKangaroo attempts to break into Russian embassy in AustraliaGreat Barrier Reef records highest growth of coral in nearly 40 years
LIFESTYLE
Dwayne

Incredible Ancient Afghanistan Ruins That Will Blow Your Mind

The old history of Afghanistan, a landlocked country in Central Asia, is full of mesmerizing cultures, from early wandering tribes to the kingdoms of Achaemenid Persia, the Seleucids, the Mauryans, the Parthians, and Sasanians, as well as steppe people like the Kushans or the Hephthalites. All these cultures have left their mark on the region, leading to a unique blend of cultures and religions.
Daily Mail

Spain's Stonehenge revealed: Prehistoric circle of 150 stones 2,000 years older than Britain's famed monument emerges from the depths of a reservoir after drought causes water to drop to a quarter of its usual level

A prehistoric circle of 150 standing stones dubbed the Spanish Stonehenge has re-emerged from a reservoir for the only the fifth time since its discovery after the worst drought in 60 years left the waterbody at a quarter of its usual level. The Dolmen of Guadalperal, a circle of granite...
EUROPE
The Independent

Girl who went missing nine years ago recounts ordeal with kidnappers: ‘They would beat me with a belt’

A 16-year-old Indian girl who was abducted when she was seven years old has described living nine years in confinement with her kidnappers who would allegedly beat her up with sticks and belts.Pooja Gaud was kidnapped outside her school in India’s financial capital of Mumbai in the western state of Maharashtra on 22 January 2013.A couple had lured her with ice cream and kidnapped her as they did not have a child of their own.Police said Pooja was kidnapped by Harry D’Souza and his wife Soni D’Souza, because the couple did not have a child of their own, reported...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Insider

576K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy