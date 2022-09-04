ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

An interior designer shared 3 mistakes everyone makes when shopping at Ikea

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bC3xu_0hhhkBjN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INJqe_0hhhkBjN00
An interior designer shared the biggest mistakes people make when shopping at Ikea.

Visual China Group via Getty Images

  • Interior designer Jordan Samson shared the biggest mistakes people make at Ikea.
  • Samson said some people go overboard, while others don't know how products are priced.
  • Samson shares interior-design videos with his 40,600 followers on TikTok.

There's no doubt about the fact that Ikea is an international treasure.

As of 2022, the furniture brand has 474 stores in 64 markets across the world, according to its website. One person who knows the company well is interior designer Jordan Samson , who has shared videos about his Ikea must-haves with his 40,600 followers on TikTok.

The most recent video, published on August 17, has more than 115,000 views at the time of writing.

@jordansamsondesign IKEA must haves part ✌️ #homedecorfinds #homedecorideas #ikeafinds #interiordesign ♬ Chillest in the Room - L.Dre

Samson told Insider that while he personally enjoys shopping at Ikea, he has a "love-hate relationship with the brand" as an interior designer. He said there are three major mistakes most people make when shopping there.

Too many Ikea products in your home could create a 'showroom effect'

Samson said the biggest mistake he sees people make is when they don't consider any other decor or furniture options besides Ikea.

"You just go and furnish your apartment with Ikea because it's easy, it's affordable," Samson said.

"But what happens with that is you kind of get the showroom effect where your home looks like a page was ripped out of an Ikea catalog and that doesn't have personality or charm that you're really looking for with a home," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Op0my_0hhhkBjN00
An Ikea store in Foshan, Guangdong Province of China.

Visual China Group via Getty Images

Instead, Samson suggests shopping at Ikea for versatile and affordable basics and purchasing more unique products from less well-known brands.

He also suggested changing up the Ikea furniture you may already have. For example, he said if you have a cabinet from Ikea, you could swap out the door with one ordered from an online store to give it a more custom look.

Samson says you shouldn't expect the same level of quality for every item

Samson said Ikea customers should keep in mind that the company decides the price of its products before they are designed . The price determines the quality of materials used to create the product, which Samson said some people aren't aware of.

"So they'll say, 'I want to create a $100 coffee table.' And they'll build it to be $100," Samson said.

"So you're really paying for what you are getting. I would just keep that in mind when shopping at Ikea. The lesser price-point items are going to be lesser quality, but if you find something a little pricier it's going to be really good quality," he added.

Be selective with Ikea's artwork if you want your home to be unique

Samson said he likes Ikea's artwork because it's affordable. However, he said you shouldn't fill your home with it if you want your space to look unique.

"The biggest thing to avoid at Ikea is their art and small decor pieces, which might be shocking," Samson said. "It's so mass-produced, so you're not getting that personality with the mass-produced Eiffel Tower art that everyone sees."

Samson suggests purchasing one or two of Ikea's decorative items, and then using other affordable sellers such as Etsy, Facebook Marketplace, or a second-hand store for additional items that are more original.

Representatives for Ikea did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Business Industry#Linus Business#Visual China Group#Getty Images Interior#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
HOME & GARDEN
Tracey Folly

Employee knocks over entire display of wine bottles because she's eating an apple at work

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I was working at my liquor store job as a cashier and stocker when I noticed a display of wine bottles that needed to be restocked. Being the diligent employee that I was, I decided to take care of it right away. I went to the back room to grab a box of wine bottles, and that's when I made my mistake. I was hungry, so I decided to eat an apple while I worked. The store owner didn't allow us to take breaks. So if you wanted to snack, you had to multitask.
Architectural Digest

21 Common Mistakes to Avoid While Shopping at Flea Markets and Antique Shows

People go to flea markets for a variety of reasons: some out of financial necessity, others for the thrill of the hunt, or to add to a collection, or to sustainably source unique items to furnish their homes or wear themselves. Growing up, most of my trips to thrift stores, rummage sales, and flea markets fell into the first category. Never one to miss an opportunity to turn an everyday activity into a learning experience, my mother taught me and my sister how to sift through piles and bins of secondhand merchandise looking for higher-quality items, because, as she put it, “It’s not a bargain if it’s cheaply made and is going to fall apart tomorrow.”
SPRINGFIELD, NY
Cadrene Heslop

You Can Shop At The Sam's Club Without Being A Member

Sam's Club and Costco are retailers that sell bulk items. These warehouses have membership programs; thus, you pay to shop at these stores. People often wonder if paying for the membership offsets the savings of buying in bulk. But this does not have to factor into your decision because you do not need a membership to shop at Sam's Club. (source)
Insider

Insider

576K+
Followers
33K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy