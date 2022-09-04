Read full article on original website
Blake Shelton is coming to Upstate New York next year as part of his 2023 tour dates. The country superstar will perform March 25, 2023, at the Keybank Center in Buffalo. It’s the final stop and only concert in New York state on his 18-date “Back the Honky Tonk” tour, featuring CMA Awards nominee Carly Pearce and rising country singer Jackson Dean.
The 2022 New York State Fair has come to a wrap, and now it’s time to give rap its flowers. Hip-hop has officially become the most popular genre at NYS Fair concerts, surpassing the traditional assumption that country and rock music were the biggest draw. Nelly set a new record for the largest crowd in fair concert history with 43,000 fans at Chevy Park last week, while City Girls pulled in 39,000 for a short show on Sunday and TLC (which leans R&B but is still very much hip-hop even without late rapper Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes) had 30,000 people dancing on opening weekend.
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
There's a road in New York where your car appears to travel backward up a hill. Is it spirits pushing your car or an optical illusion?. In Middlesex, New York you'll find 'spook hill.' A place where you put your car into reverse and watch it get pulled back up the hill. Watch it for yourself.
The 2022 New York State Fair has come and gone and the highlight of this year's 13-day event didn't come from the stage or the midway. It came from a New York State Trooper. It wasn't the delicious food that has everyone talking, the famed butter sculpture, or even the free music at Chevy Court and Chevy Park. It's New York State Trooper, Andrew Campbell.
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
(In First Look, we pay a quick visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, send an email to cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Adult use of marijuana has been increasing across the nation as more and more states begin to legalize both medical and recreational use. New York State has announced that they will approve a maximum of 150 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries (CAURD) with the highest...
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time this year, more than 100,000 people visited the New York State Fair in a single day, according to organizers. On Sunday, attendance was 103,924. That’s up from last year’s pandemic-challenged fair (57,875) and above the average for the day since 1990 (98,000), according to fair attendance records.
The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
After a two-year break, the Mohawk Valley Garlic and Herb Festival is ready to go Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 am – 5 pm in Canal Place, Little Falls. The organizers say, “Rain or Shine, it’s always a stinkin’ good time.”. Juli Webster, an organizer...
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 79; Low: 58. Mostly sunny and nice. See the 5-day forecast. WHAT MUSIC RULES AT THE STATE FAIR? Hip-hop has officially become the most popular genre for concerts at the New York State Fair, surpassing the traditional assumption that country and rock music were the biggest draw. Nelly set a record for the largest crowd in fair concert history with 43,000 fans at Chevy Park last week, and shows by City Girls and TLC also brought in more than 30,000 fans. Here’s a look at the attendance at this year’s fair shows. (Scott Schild photo)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking for a unique way to explore the scenic wonders of upstate New York, consider checking out one of the many treehouse vacation rentals. From...
It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
New York — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of Covid-19, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday. Masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the...
