ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Where are you right now? Are you in the past- thinking about something that happened to you yesterday wishing that you could turn back the clocks? Are you living in the future - feeling excitement over what’s to come - or even anxious about a medical procedure that is scheduled for next week? Or, are you one of the few people that is actually living with their mind, body and soul in the present? In my humble opinion, this is the hardest “place” to be! Living in the present requires us to leave yesterday behind and tomorrow ahead. It requires our brains to be focused and centered on what is right in front of us. When you can live in the present, you are giving a gift to those around you and to yourself. You will hear more, see more, learn more and love more deeply. You will feel more fulfilled in your relationships and ensure people are getting the best of you. Are you willing to give the “present” a try today?
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)

Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Society
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival

Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cny
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Dakota

Dakota is a Native American word that means “friend or ally” and that’s the perfect name for this friendly girl. Dakota came to the shelter through no fault of her own, when her people were unable to care for her. She’s sweet, friendly, loves to go on walks, and loves to be with people.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Syracuse.com

How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began

Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Ex-CNY principal’s 8-year perjury case comes to an end; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 8)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 79; Low: 58. Mostly sunny and nice. See the 5-day forecast. WHAT MUSIC RULES AT THE STATE FAIR? Hip-hop has officially become the most popular genre for concerts at the New York State Fair, surpassing the traditional assumption that country and rock music were the biggest draw. Nelly set a record for the largest crowd in fair concert history with 43,000 fans at Chevy Park last week, and shows by City Girls and TLC also brought in more than 30,000 fans. Here’s a look at the attendance at this year’s fair shows. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened

Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
VERONA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy