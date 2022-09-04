Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CNY Inspirations: Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Where are you right now? Are you in the past- thinking about something that happened to you yesterday wishing that you could turn back the clocks? Are you living in the future - feeling excitement over what’s to come - or even anxious about a medical procedure that is scheduled for next week? Or, are you one of the few people that is actually living with their mind, body and soul in the present? In my humble opinion, this is the hardest “place” to be! Living in the present requires us to leave yesterday behind and tomorrow ahead. It requires our brains to be focused and centered on what is right in front of us. When you can live in the present, you are giving a gift to those around you and to yourself. You will hear more, see more, learn more and love more deeply. You will feel more fulfilled in your relationships and ensure people are getting the best of you. Are you willing to give the “present” a try today?
Munjed’s continues to wow Westcott after 38 years (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — When it comes to running a family-owned operation for 38 years, luck has nothing to do with it. Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe has been serving up delicious food since 1984 and is deserving of the cozy space they have carved out in the Syracuse neighborhood of Wescott.
Elton John’s first Syracuse show was 52 years ago; he was billed last for a concert that cost $3.50
The first time Sir Elton John played in Syracuse, he was mostly an afterthought. He was billed last on a five-artist show at the War Memorial, and had been added to the lineup just a week before showtime.
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sting, ‘An Englishman In New York,’ packs St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse (review, photos)
Few can make a front man out of a bass player. Only Sting can make it look quite so cool. The English musician returned to Syracuse on Tuesday night to play an impressive set at a packed St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview. The last time he was in...
Another NIL collective in Syracuse: This one’s active, backed by trustees and helping CNY charities
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse University trustees, donors and former athletes are throwing their weight behind a name, image and likeness (NIL) collective that will compensate and match dozens of SU athletes with local charities over the next year. The group is named Athletes Who Care and was established by...
Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival
Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
If Jim Boeheim really plays man-to-man, which Syracuse players are best suited for it? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― You know how you can tell that basketball season is right around the corner?. It’s not the sight of school buses on the roads or pumpkin beer on the shelves or Halloween stores popping up all around Central New York.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse artist’s plein air paintings on display at Schweinfurth
When artist Nikolay Mikushkin emigrated from Kazakhstan to the United States with his wife in October 1996, they chose a location they thought would have four seasons: New York City. “In November, we waited for the snow to start,” Mikushkin said. “But there is no seasonal snow.”. So...
Willing to drop $1,800 to see Elton John at the JMA Dome? That’s going price for a front row seat
Ticket prices for center seats at Elton John’s Saturday JMA Wireless Dome concert do not come cheap. Want a seat in row 12? That’ll be $2,083. Row six? $4,760. All the way in the front? $3,227. Twenty years ago, the British rock star made headlines for heralding the...
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Dakota
Dakota is a Native American word that means “friend or ally” and that’s the perfect name for this friendly girl. Dakota came to the shelter through no fault of her own, when her people were unable to care for her. She’s sweet, friendly, loves to go on walks, and loves to be with people.
Meet the longtime Syracuse lawyer who moonlights as an opera composer
Charles Lupia leads a double life as a lawyer and as a prolific artist. Having written and directed plays, published poetry and released his first album of music, Lupia penned the score for his first opera, “Home Burial,” being presented by the Society for New Music on Friday, Sept. 9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the ‘Creek Rats’ as they try to turn a stinky Syracuse stream into an attraction
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After Steve Seleway’s first trip into Onondaga Creek, he came home smelling so bad that his wife made him hose off in their backyard. Two decades later, he can’t recall if she threw his clothes out or burned them. He has returned every year since...
See all the Syracuse streets that will close this week for the Irish Festival
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Irish Festival is back at Clinton Square this year. The annual celebration of Irish culture and heritage runs this Friday and Saturday. That also means a couple streets near the festival will be closed. Closures start before the festival begins at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and end at noon Sunday, according to a news release by city officials.
Syracuse.com
Judge: State can’t close Syracuse adoption agency turning away gay couples over Christian beliefs
Syracuse, NY -- A longtime Syracuse adoption agency can remain open after fending off New York State’s demand it close over a religious ban on accepting homosexual or unmarried couples as potential parents. A federal judge in Albany on Wednesday ruled in favor of Eastwood-based New Hope Family Services,...
How Syracuse schools scrambled to fill nearly 300 teaching jobs before classes began
Syracuse, NY - In the summer, the Syracuse City School District had more than 300 teaching vacancies - almost double the number of openings it typically has, officials said. To fill those spots, district officials and the Syracuse City Board of Education began offering signing bonuses in hard-to-fill teaching fields. The district offered to pay retired teachers more than $50,000 to come back to the classroom. And the schools stepped up recruitment among new graduates at area colleges, officials said.
Cole Swider podcast: If Jim Boeheim needed me to return, ‘I might’ve gone back just out of loyalty’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Cole Swider decided to enter the 2022 NBA Draft despite having the option to return to Syracuse for another year with the Orange, but only after discussing his plans with SU head coach Jim Boeheim. In an appearance on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast, Swider said...
Ex-CNY principal’s 8-year perjury case comes to an end; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 8)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 79; Low: 58. Mostly sunny and nice. See the 5-day forecast. WHAT MUSIC RULES AT THE STATE FAIR? Hip-hop has officially become the most popular genre for concerts at the New York State Fair, surpassing the traditional assumption that country and rock music were the biggest draw. Nelly set a record for the largest crowd in fair concert history with 43,000 fans at Chevy Park last week, and shows by City Girls and TLC also brought in more than 30,000 fans. Here’s a look at the attendance at this year’s fair shows. (Scott Schild photo)
16 CNY schools with cool new things students should check out the first day of class
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Several schools across Central New York are making it more exciting than ever to return to campus this fall. Syracuse.com polled CNY school administrators asking for one cool new thing that their students just have to check out upon their return, along with a brief description. Here are the responses we got:
Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened
Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0