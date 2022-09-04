Read full article on original website
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University football team shot out of a cannon to start the 2022 season with a 31-7 win over the Louisville Cardinals. It was an impressive start for sure, but now the Orange need to break a second-game slide under head coach Dino Babers against Connecticut on Saturday night.
Syracuse vs. UConn prediction, picks and updated odds for Saturday
The Syracuse Football program made a statement in Week 1 by taking down Louisville 31-7, and we’ll be the first to admit we didn’t see that coming from the Orange. It was an impressive performance, and although we didn’t hit our best bet, the win was a huge plus for our Syracuse win total prediction. This week, they’ll travel to Storrs, Connecticut and our experts have a Syracuse vs. UConn prediction, so let’s dive into their analysis with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Syracuse football at Connecticut: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Connecticut at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. (TV: CBS Sports Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
How to follow your favorite teams, players on syracuse.com this fall
Syracuse, N.Y. — High school sports are underway for the fall 2022 season, and the syracuse.com team has you covered. Our team works tirelessly to ensure that readers can stay up to date on all they need to know about their favorite sports, teams and players. Each sport has...
Derek McDonald must step up after Stefon Thompson’s injury. How does he fit in the picture?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Derek McDonald still isn’t really sure what happened when he picked off Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham on Saturday. The Syracuse football linebacker remembers dropping inside two receivers going straight downfield. He remembers Cunningham looking at him. McDonald knew the Louisville offense likes to attack the middle of the field. He remembers watching the ball leave Cunningham’s hands and undercutting the throw.
Rochester outlasts Syracuse in 15-8 slugfest on Wednesday night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets dropped their sixth game in a row on Wednesday night, falling to the Rochester Red Wings, 15-8, at NBT Bank Stadium. Rochester has now won the first two games in the series and 14 of the 20 prior games against the Mets so far this season.
If Jim Boeheim really plays man-to-man, which Syracuse players are best suited for it? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― You know how you can tell that basketball season is right around the corner?. It’s not the sight of school buses on the roads or pumpkin beer on the shelves or Halloween stores popping up all around Central New York.
Sean Tucker, Marlowe Wax earn ACC Player of the Week honors following Syracuse’s win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two Syracuse football players have earned ACC honors following the program’s 31-7 victory against conference foe Louisville on Saturday. Sean Tucker was named running back of the week and Marlowe Wax was named linebacker of the week. Tucker rushed for 100 net yards and one...
West Genesee girls soccer sharp against Bville after intense week of practice (29 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — West Genesee girls soccer coach John McCloskey said after putting his team through an intense week of practice they looked sharp as they defeated Baldwinsville 1-0 Wednesday night. The Wildcats (2-1) opened their season with a 2-0 loss to East Syracuse Minoa last Thursday, but responded...
Syracuse football grabs handful of votes in USA Today Coaches Poll after Week 1 win
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football caught a small number of college football coaches’ attention Saturday. The Orange received four votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll released Tuesday. It did not earn any votes for the Associated Press Top 25. Syracuse kickstarted its 2022 season with a 31-7...
Section III boys volleyball rankings (Week 1): Season kicks into gear
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys volleyball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys volleyball polls will be published on Thursdays.
Cole Swider podcast: If Jim Boeheim needed me to return, ‘I might’ve gone back just out of loyalty’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Cole Swider decided to enter the 2022 NBA Draft despite having the option to return to Syracuse for another year with the Orange, but only after discussing his plans with SU head coach Jim Boeheim. In an appearance on the Inside Syracuse Basketball podcast, Swider said...
HS soccer roundup: West Genesee boys blank Corcoran, 8-0
Syracuse, N.Y. — Three different Wildcats scored two goals apiece in West Genesee’s 8-0 victory over Corcoran on Wednesday. The Wildcats (2-0-1) led 4-0 at the break and kept the Cougars (0-1) in check.
ACC Power Rankings: Nobody looks unbeatable after Week 1
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Power Rankings took an extended weekend like the rest of us, just to be sure Clemson handled business Monday night against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
Early goals, defensive stance lift Baldwinsville field hockey past Liverpool
Two early goals and a solid defensive effort were keys to Baldwinsville’s 2-0 victory over Liverpool in a SCAC Metro League contest on Wednesday. “It was a strong team effort and a battle on both sides of the ball,” B’ville coach Tessa Ordway said.
Baldwinsville alum mounts six-stroke comeback at St. Lawrence Invitational (CNY athletes in college)
There’s a difference between knowing how to improve on the golf course and having the ability to make those changes. Ryan Fecco, a 2018 Baldwinsville graduate now in his fifth year with SUNY Oswego’s men’s golf team, had the gameplan and the skill to complete a podium-worthy comeback last weekend at the St. Lawrence Invitational.
HS cross country roundup: Cazenovia girls hold on to ‘Laker Cup’ with top 4 finishers
Syracuse, N.Y. — Cazenovia girls cross country is still the proud owner of the “Laker Cup” after having four runners finish Wednesday’s dual meet before any Skaneateles runners crossed the finish line. “We were really pleasantly surprised,” Cazenovia coach Kurt Wheeler said. “Our top three finishers...
Fabius-Pompey senior’s 1st-half hat trick ignites boys soccer team’s dominant win (40 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y — Fabius-Pompey senior Taylor Keller only needed one half to record a hat trick during his boys soccer team’s 9-0 victory over LaFayette-Onondaga Wednesday. “We know (Keller) has a certain skill and athleticism set that not too many other people possess,” Fabius-Pompey head coach Matt Neuner said. “It’s hard enough to get a hat trick in a full game, let alone in a first half. He was just absolutely deadly. And in the first half, he really was the guy that got things started today.”
Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival
Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
Munjed’s continues to wow Westcott after 38 years (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — When it comes to running a family-owned operation for 38 years, luck has nothing to do with it. Munjed’s Middle Eastern Cafe has been serving up delicious food since 1984 and is deserving of the cozy space they have carved out in the Syracuse neighborhood of Wescott.
