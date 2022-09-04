ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse vs. UConn prediction, picks and updated odds for Saturday

The Syracuse Football program made a statement in Week 1 by taking down Louisville 31-7, and we’ll be the first to admit we didn’t see that coming from the Orange. It was an impressive performance, and although we didn’t hit our best bet, the win was a huge plus for our Syracuse win total prediction. This week, they’ll travel to Storrs, Connecticut and our experts have a Syracuse vs. UConn prediction, so let’s dive into their analysis with odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Syracuse football at Connecticut: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Connecticut at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. (TV: CBS Sports Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Syracuse.com

Derek McDonald must step up after Stefon Thompson's injury. How does he fit in the picture?

Syracuse, N.Y. — Derek McDonald still isn’t really sure what happened when he picked off Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham on Saturday. The Syracuse football linebacker remembers dropping inside two receivers going straight downfield. He remembers Cunningham looking at him. McDonald knew the Louisville offense likes to attack the middle of the field. He remembers watching the ball leave Cunningham’s hands and undercutting the throw.
Syracuse.com

Fabius-Pompey senior's 1st-half hat trick ignites boys soccer team's dominant win (40 photos)

Syracuse, N.Y — Fabius-Pompey senior Taylor Keller only needed one half to record a hat trick during his boys soccer team’s 9-0 victory over LaFayette-Onondaga Wednesday. “We know (Keller) has a certain skill and athleticism set that not too many other people possess,” Fabius-Pompey head coach Matt Neuner said. “It’s hard enough to get a hat trick in a full game, let alone in a first half. He was just absolutely deadly. And in the first half, he really was the guy that got things started today.”
Syracuse.com

Syracuse restaurant brings home 2 trophies from Buffalo wing festival

Buffalo, N.Y. — A Syracuse restaurant outperformed dozens of national competitors in the 20-annual annual chicken wing festival in Buffalo this past weekend. Limp Lizard took top honors in the “Craft Wing” division with its jalapeño blueberry smoked wings, a flavor that’s won local and national competitions and food truck rodeos. It also won third place in the “Creative Sweet Sauce” division.
