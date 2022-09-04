CA Attorney General Addresses Racial and Ethnic Bias in Algorithms Used in Healthcare, Launches Investigation

Read full article on original website
Guest Commentary: The Cowardice of California Legislators Has Endangered Immigrant Survivors of Domestic Violence
One year ago, on my third wedding anniversary, I worked up the courage to tell my then-husband I no longer felt safe or happy in our marriage. In response, he broke our bedroom door off its hinges, fracturing his right arm. Neither my parents nor my close friends know about...
CA Attorney General Bonta Intervenes in Sacramento Natomas Unified Case, Urges District to Address Discipline Issues But Still Keep Kids in School
SACRAMENTO, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed for an amicus brief last week in the Natomas Unified School District v. Sacramento County Board of Education, urging an appellate court to overturn what the brief called the unlawful expulsion of an elementary school student. Bonta’s brief argues California...
CA Attorney General Bonta Signs Amicus Brief, Continues Defending ATF Rule to Protect Public from ‘Ghost’ Guns
SACRAMENTO, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general this past week in an amicus brief supporting the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and efforts to protect the public from dangerous and untraceable “ghost” guns. A friend-of-the-court...
