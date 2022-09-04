Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Setting Up For “Squeeze Of Historic Proportions”, Will BTC Price Get In The Way?
Bitcoin is showing weakness as BTC price trades in a tight range, the number one crypto by market cap saw a small uptick in volatility during today’s trading session. However, the price action was smothered by poor performance in traditional equities. At the time of writing, BTC price trades...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Bottom Not It Yet As BTC Loses $19,000, This Expert Says
The Bitcoin price is attempting recovery on low timeframes as the cryptocurrency struggles to get above $19,000 and prevent further downside. Selling pressure has been relentless over the last 24 hours and has sunk market sentiment back into the fear territory. Over the next week, the crypto space will go...
NEWSBTC
Bake Token (BAKE) Cracks Double Gains As Buyers Eye A Feast At $0.4
Bake token (BAKE) has struggled to break above the key resistance level of $0.29 as the price has remained in a range. For weeks, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fluctuated between $19,500 and $20,000, with the price stalling on the next movement. Most altcoins, including Bake token (BAKE), have struggled to break out of a downtrend as a result of this choppy movement. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
WHY YOU SHOULD INVEST IN LYNQYO, INSTEAD OF ITS PROMINENT COUNTERPARTS LIKE AVALANCHE AND CHAINLINK?
The crypto crash of 2022 may not be the first time the market has faced a dramatic downturn, but it’s the worst collapse. For the sake of comparison, when cryptocurrency had only been around for a couple of years, the price of Bitcoin fell from 32 to 0.01 dollars. It took almost two years before a recovery transpired. The “crypto winter” this year is remarkably different. For instance, back then, Bitcoin was the only pertinent cryptocurrency since it started the trend. While Bitcoin may still be the market-leading token, it’s far from the only cryptocurrency on the market. When the current slump happened, more than twenty thousand tokens were actively trading on the market. As we write this, the total is fast approaching twenty-one thousand.
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Watch: Will DOT Succumb To Sharp Sell-off In Next Few Days?
The native token of Polkadot has dropped significantly in the last few days. The fate of DOT rests in the hands of its traders and investors as the correction period in crypto markets drags on. Based on recent price actions, some are predicting that DOT coin prices will fall to...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Just Reversed and $1,700 Seems Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum started a major recovery wave from $1,500 against the US Dollar. ETH rallied nearly 10% and might aim a move towards the $1,700 resistance. Ethereum started a major increase after the bulls appeared near the $1,500 zone. The price is now trading above $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Recovery Stalls, Why This Barrier Could Trigger Another Drop
Bitcoin started an upside correction above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now struggling to clear the $19,400 and $19,500 resistance levels. Bitcoin traded as low as $18,550 and started an upside correction. The price is now trading below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Breakdown Looks Real, Why BTC Could Dive To $18K
Bitcoin broke the key $19,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC is showing bearish signs and remains at a risk of a move towards the $18,000 level. Bitcoin failed to start a fresh increase and declined below the $19,500 support. The price is now trading below the $19,000 level and...
NEWSBTC
Central Bank Chairs Push Bitcoin Price To The Downside, Will BTC Bounce Again?
The Bitcoin price is hanging by a thread as it retraces its gains from yesterday’s trading session. Once again, macroeconomic forces seem to be taking over the price action as the number one cryptocurrency by market capitalization looks into the abyss of a potential fresh leg down. At the...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Holds Strong, Why ETH Could Push BTC Higher
Bitcoin is consolidating above the $19,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC could start a major increase considering the recent rise in ether. Bitcoin is still trading in range near the $20,000 zone and below the $20,500 resistance. The price is now trading below the $20,000 level and the 100...
NEWSBTC
Old Bitcoin Supply Moves Into Derivatives, Whales Setting Up Long Positions?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin supply older than two years has moved into derivative exchanges recently, suggesting whales may be positioning themselves on the futures market. Derivative Exchange Inflow Of Bitcoin Supply Older Than 2 Years Has Spiked Up. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the recent...
NEWSBTC
The September Curse: Why Bitcoin Price May Touch $10,000
September has been a historically bearish month for bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market by extension. Back in 2021, bitcoin’s deviation from expected market trends had sparked hope that it would break the September curse, but alas, it followed it to a T. This is why with the new month already ushered in, there are expectations that the price of BTC will continue to dive and likely reach lower trends as it enters the worst of the bear market.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Carries Bitcoin Price Up, Will “The Merge” Live to Expectations?
The Bitcoin price has been stuck below $20,000 as Ethereum and other altcoins take over the price action and push the sector upwards. Ethereum just deployed the “Bellatrix” upgrade, the final step before “The Merge”, and the price of Ethereum is blazing through local resistance. At...
NEWSBTC
Get Into These Potentially Profitable Tokens Solana and Feed3 During The Bear Market
The crypto market has been sending some mixed signals. These have made token holders and traders ask themselves if the bottoms are over. This is difficult to conclude since we recently started to see a bounce. Bitcoin has moved to $23,000 and has since been hovering around; other tokens have followed this upward rally. Doubling down on your portfolio is still a very good investment strategy.
NEWSBTC
Binance BUSD Trading Volume Surges By 70%, What Is The Reason?
The introduction of stablecoins, like BUSD into cryptocurrency brought hope to many long-term investors. For those skeptical of the crypto space due to volatility, stablecoins become handy as their sailing means. As the name goes, stablecoins are meant to remain stable to the real-time value of the fiat currencies they...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Produces A Godlike Candle, How Far Can It Go?
Ethereum Classic (ETC) produced a godlike candle as the market’s sentiments changed to bullish against tether (USDT). The crypto market has become promising as most altcoins appear bullish, coming out of their shells with the like of Ethereum Classic producing double gains ahead of the “Ethereum Merge” sentiment pulling altcoins higher. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Web3 Market Innovators, Could GryffinDAO Be Taking DAO To An Unnoticed & Undervalued Market?
Despite the recent downturn in the crypto market, DAOs have been performing relatively better. Especially certain DAO protocols and platforms like DAOmaker and BitDAO. BitDAO in particular has seen more of its community constantly voting during recent proposals. These signs could potentially be handwriting on the wall that DAO would play an important role in the recovery of the crypto market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently down, but with Ethereum’s upcoming merger event, there is a chance that Ethereum might bounce strongly in price. DAO tokens however cannot be overlooked at this point. One very solid example of DAOs with solid potential is GryffinDAO, a decentralized protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain.
NEWSBTC
Meitu Loses More Than $43M In Crypto Investments Amid Bear Market
During the crypto bull run last year, Bitcoin hit the $50,000 mark for the first time and exceeded many expectations. As a result, several investors purchased bitcoin at that time. The Hong Kong Tech giant Meitu was one of the companies that acquired bitcoin as a treasury reserve. As the...
NEWSBTC
Could Big Eyes Coin Outweigh Polkadot’s Efficiency?
With the fall of the economic sector also dealing a major blow to the cryptocurrency market, a lot of people have been unsure of what move to make. One thing is certain now though, everyone wants to operate smarter, more efficiently, with more information on the table. It has come to light how important it is that you know as much as possible about a coin before staking your assets on it and even still, it is nearly impossible to completely avoid the potential risks that accompany the cryptocurrency.
NEWSBTC
Polygon Shows Bearish Signs, Can $0.76 Support Hold Price Of Matic?
The price of Polygon (MATIC) has struggled to stay above the key support zone of $0.8 as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) showed indecision for weeks as the price moved in a range for weeks between $19,500-$20,000 with the price stalling on the next movement. This has affected the price of altcoins, including Polygon (MATIC), as prices dropped below $0.8 but reclaimed that region quickly. (Data from Binance)
