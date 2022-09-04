ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Callers question lack of GOP ballots in Alachua County, offer opinions on other issues

By The Gainesville Sun
 4 days ago

What's on your mind? Call Sound Off, our weekly column of community comments, at 352-337-0368 to share your opinions.

• I’m a proud progressive Democrat, and I’m very angry that there weren’t enough Republican ballots. But maybe now Republican voters can understand how we feel. All across the country Republican officials have purposefully eliminated whole voting precincts in dominantly Democrat areas. And that is just one of several tactics Republicans have used to purposefully suppress our vote for years.

• So, there were not enough Republican ballots at the different polling places? Sounds like the Democrats have found another way of screwing up the election. Let’s see what else they can come up with, and I wonder how many other places had the same problem. You don’t have enough Republican ballots? Something is wrong here, and it’s just like that liberal, liberal Alachua County.

• No newspaper anywhere should endorse candidates. The purpose of a newspaper is to deliver well-researched and objective information on a variety of subjects. We urgently need adequate and fact-based information from our newspaper.

• I remember how badly I felt when our current representative to Congress had campaign posters with a photo of them sitting with a long gun on lap. Why would anyone vote for a person that would do that? We now have the chance to do the right thing. This was a terrible thing to do in the world we live in today, and even worse two years later.

• Our Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott previously proposed eliminating Social Security and Medicare and raising taxes on the working class, until he realized even other Republicans weren't happy. Now, Sen. Ron Johnson is carrying the baton, proposing that it must be re-approved every year. Do you still believe the Republicans have your back?

• I hope every person who considers themself a Christian and is pro-choice read Billy Graham’s column that appeared in the Aug. 20 issue of The Gainesville Sun. It could change your life and save another.

• When there’s a crisis or people are struggling, we want our government to help. But Republicans are so hypocritical about who we can help. This latest example? They’re against student loan forgiveness, yet they still support school vouchers, which are far more unfair to millions of working parents who can’t logistically transport their kids to a private school or can’t afford the extra tuition. Plus, vouchers drain money from public schools.

• The recent inflation surge was caused by several factors, including pandemic-driven transportation and supply problems, a bizarre trade war with China and well-earned wage increases for workers. Another factor was a scam by oil companies that raised gas prices by nearly $2 per gallon. After months of windfall profits, gas prices now have fallen back near the level of last spring. Pure corporate greed.

• Our survival depends on healing the Earth. One way to do this is to buy less stuff. A lot of raw materials for the many things we buy must be mined. Mining depletes water and uses lots of energy — and there are lots of mines on the planet. Please, first reuse, repair and recover materials. When you must buy, buy less.

• I just think it’s kind of sorry that they charge you with a felony for driving without a driver’s license. A felony! Trying to give somebody 18 months for driving without a license. It’s time to work — come on!

