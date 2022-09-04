Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (9/7)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
insidethehall.com
Indiana ranked preseason No. 6 by Lindy’s Sports
The preseason top 10 from the annual Lindy’s Sports college basketball preview magazine is bullish on Indiana. The Hoosiers are the highest ranked Big Ten team in the annual publication that will hit newsstands soon at No. 6 nationally. The only other Big Ten team in the top ten is Michigan at No. 7.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coordinators Bell and Wilt recap Illinois, preview week two
Watch as IU football offensive coordinator Walt Bell, and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt took a final look back at the week one win over Illinois, and shared thoughts about their personnel and week two. Indiana (1-0) and Idaho kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU women’s basketball announced its complete 2022-23 schedule
Indiana women’s basketball announced its complete 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The Hoosiers non-conference slate is highlighted by seven home games including its ACC/Big Ten challenge matchup against North Carolina on Dec. 1. The season officially begins on November 8 when the team hosts Vermont. Indiana hits the road...
Beau Robbins' Patience, Development Pays Off With Crucial Sack to Stop Final Illini Drive
Indiana defensive end Beau Robbins was forced to be patient during his first three years as a Hoosier, but after steady commitment in the weight room, to his diet and on the practice field, he came through with a crucial sack on Illinois' final drive to help Indiana start the 2022 season with a 23-20 win.
thedailyhoosier.com
Look: IU football posts week two depth chart
It was top secret a week ago, but after so much was revealed against Illinois, Indiana has now published a depth chart heading into week two. There are no major surprises, but we thought it was worth sharing since this was the first comprehensive look we’ve had at the two and in some cases three-deep since the beginning of fall camp.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU football coach Tom Allen Monday media session — Idaho week
Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Monday in Bloomington. The sixth year head coach recapped the win over Illinois, provided injury updates, and covered several other topics as the Hoosiers open week two of the 2022 season. Indiana (1-0) hosts Idaho on Saturday...
Indiana basketball: Hoosiers land highest seed in Big Ten in updated ESPN Bracketology
Is Indiana basketball back to relevance? Joe Lunardi, ESPN’s resident “bracketologist”, placed the Hoosiers as the highest seed of all eight Big Ten teams in his latest ESPN Bracketology update. As we approach less than nine weeks from the 2022-23 college basketball season tips off, Indiana basketball...
thedailyhoosier.com
“It just means so much more to stick with it” — Beau Robbins delivering for IU after years of hard work behind the scenes
Indiana defensive end Beau Robbins came to Bloomington in 2019 as one of the most heralded prospects in program history. A consensus four-star recruit, Robbins was IU’s second-highest rated recruit in the 2019 class per 247 Sports and the program’s sixth-highest rated ever when he enrolled. But in...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
Inside Indiana Business
Developer: Proposed Indy Eleven stadium won’t need more state support
The owner of the Indy Eleven soccer team said he is confident his plans for a new stadium downtown won’t hinge on asking for more state tax dollars than he has already been promised. That’s despite cost increases the project has seen since the Legislature agreed three years ago to help fund it.
WIBC.com
Indiana’s Most Popular Natural Attraction and Loads Of Yummy Mouth-Watering Pies
Over the holiday weekend, I took a drive to visit Indiana’s most popular natural attraction-The Marengo Cave. Located in Marengo, Indiana, the cave is one of only four show caves in Indiana. The cave was discovered in 1883 by two school children. The cave was designated as a National Natural Landmark in 1984.
WISH-TV
WISH-TV Anchor Drew Blair moving into new role as Breaking News Anchor
INDIANAPOLIS – September 7, 2022 – Al Carl, Vice President/News Director of WISH-TV, today announced the appointment of Indianapolis native and longtime Daybreak Co-Anchor Drew Blair as Midday and 5 p.m. Anchor, and the station’s official Breaking News Anchor. Blair has been a key member of the...
wdrb.com
Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
exoticspotter.com
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | Spotted in Bloomington, Indiana
Spotted this awesome impressive looking dark blue C7 Grandsport with a racing decals in Renwick Apartments this afternoon! Might be one of my fav Corvette spots. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Group considered to be white nationalists seen marching through Indianapolis
What appears to be a group of people part of the Patriot Front movement marched Saturday through downtown Indianapolis.
Hundreds of license plate readers to be positioned around Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is adding almost 200 more license plate readers as part of a high-tech plan to help cutdown on crime. Some 214 license plate readers will be up and running by the end of the week. Indianapolis previously only had 57 of the readers in operation. Here...
wrtv.com
UPS hiring 3,000 seasonal employees in Central Indiana ahead of the holidays
INDIANAPOLIS — The United Parcel Service (UPS) is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season. The company says it is planning to hire 3,000 seasonal employees in the Indianapolis area. UPS said the openings will be for full- and part-time seasonal positions, and they are primarily seasonal drivers,...
geneseorepublic.com
'When it's time, it's time:' Ron Capps finally wins US Nationals
BROWNSBURG — A thousand feet separated Ron Capps from his racing white whale. He had picked up 70 wins over a career spanning two decades, but none, despite several close calls, came at the US Nationals. Monday, he found himself in the finals for the second straight year. This time he needed to overcome Robert Hight to get the monkey off his back.
German Fest brings back a fan favorite
Live weiner dog races, food, beer and other fun highlights the salute to Indy's German heritage October 8 at The Athenaeum
