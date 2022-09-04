ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidethehall.com

Indiana ranked preseason No. 6 by Lindy’s Sports

The preseason top 10 from the annual Lindy’s Sports college basketball preview magazine is bullish on Indiana. The Hoosiers are the highest ranked Big Ten team in the annual publication that will hit newsstands soon at No. 6 nationally. The only other Big Ten team in the top ten is Michigan at No. 7.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU women’s basketball announced its complete 2022-23 schedule

Indiana women’s basketball announced its complete 2022-23 schedule on Wednesday afternoon. The Hoosiers non-conference slate is highlighted by seven home games including its ACC/Big Ten challenge matchup against North Carolina on Dec. 1. The season officially begins on November 8 when the team hosts Vermont. Indiana hits the road...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Football
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
thedailyhoosier.com

Look: IU football posts week two depth chart

It was top secret a week ago, but after so much was revealed against Illinois, Indiana has now published a depth chart heading into week two. There are no major surprises, but we thought it was worth sharing since this was the first comprehensive look we’ve had at the two and in some cases three-deep since the beginning of fall camp.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Allen
WTWO/WAWV

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. What is considered a measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state Indianapolis: […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Wr Cam Camper#Fbs
wdrb.com

Indiana governor appoints new judge to Crawford County Circuit Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor has chosen a replacement for a judge who resigned after being arrested on a domestic violence charge. Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed Justin Mills to the Crawford County Circuit Court seat on Wednesday. Mills will replace Judge Sabrina Bell, who resigned in July after being...
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
geneseorepublic.com

'When it's time, it's time:' Ron Capps finally wins US Nationals

BROWNSBURG — A thousand feet separated Ron Capps from his racing white whale. He had picked up 70 wins over a career spanning two decades, but none, despite several close calls, came at the US Nationals. Monday, he found himself in the finals for the second straight year. This time he needed to overcome Robert Hight to get the monkey off his back.
BROWNSBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy