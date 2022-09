PULLMAN — For the first time in almost two decades, the Battle of the Palouse was, well, a battle and not a slaughter.

Idaho held its own against its Power Five, cross-border rival and gave Washington State a scare Saturday at Gesa Field all the way down to the final seconds.

The Cougars, who trailed by 10 early, eventually calmed down and used a devastating pass rush, methodical passing game and last-second interception to beat the Vandals 24-17.