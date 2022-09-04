ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade out vs. Notre Dame? How did the OSU defense grade?

By Brian White, The Columbus Dispatch
So, you wanted an Ohio State football team that is different from last year's. Well, you got one.

The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday, and defense carried the load for most of the night and then was aided by a physical drive to seal it. Seriously.

OSU vs. ND: Here are 5 things we learned from Ohio State's 21-10 win over Notre Dame

This wasn't last November in Ann Arbor.

How did the Buckeyes grade in their win over the Irish? Leaves are awarded on a zero-to-five basis.

Ohio State offense (2 leaves)

With star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba hurting early and then sitting out much of the night, the overhyped passing game was stagnant. Failure to follow through with promises to establish the run put the offensive linemen on their heels in pass blocking, and the Irish defense had its way.

The seven first-half points tied a low for an Ohio State offense under Ryan Day, and the Buckeyes didn't have their first red-zone visit until there were under 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdS1Q_0hhhi6KZ00

The biggest play came in the third quarter when Notre Dame blitzed safeties – for perhaps the only time all night – on a third-and-11, and quarterback C.J. Stroud hit the previously unknown Xavier Johnson for a 24-yard touchdown and a 14-10 lead. The Buckeyes then put the game away with a statement drive, with the line clearing the way for Miyan Williams' tough running .

Stroud was 24 for 34 for 223 yards and two touchdowns and completed two big third-down passes on which he had to scramble out of the pocket to hit receivers on the sideline. But mostly, except for Emeka Egbuka showing star quality , the passing game was off. On one crucial play, a three-receiver bunch was late getting off the line and Egbuka broke wide open but ran too quickly through the window Stroud had to throw. The timing was terrible, and the result was an incompletion and then a punt.

Ohio State defense (5 leaves)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWfYS_0hhhi6KZ00

The Buckeyes gave up 10 fairly quick points, then pitched a shutout the rest of the way. And though Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner opened the game 8 for 8 for 128 yards, he finished 10-for-18 for 177 yards.

A big chunk of the Irish's success through the air − 54 yards − came on the first play, when cornerback Denzel Burke blitzed and safety Josh Proctor was slow to get to receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr., who avoided Proctor and raced up the sideline. Compounding that play was a 15-yard penalty on J.T. Tuimoloau for a high hit on Buchner.

Things settled down soon after, and we saw defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. dominate the Notre Dame offensive line. We also saw Tommy Eichenberg looking fast and decisive at linebacker and safety Lathan Ransom cover a bunch of field.

Ohio State special teams (3 leaves)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vjPwL_0hhhi6KZ00

Noah Ruggles , who was 20 for 21 on field goals last year, is 0 for 1 this year after missing a 39-yarder on Saturday. Stunning.

Punter Jesse Mirco was a weapon all night and dropped two inside the 10 in the first half. He punted five times with no returns.

Jayden Ballard had a silly personal foul on a punt, and transfer linebacker Chip Trayanum introduced himself with a nice tackle on the game's opening kickoff.

Coaching (3 leaves)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5EG6_0hhhi6KZ00

New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was the star of the night, showing why he's paid $2 million a year to fix what was a bad unit. He had a five-leaf day.

On offense, it was a struggle to find a groove without the always-open Smith-Njigba, and promises to establish the run were not pursued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMCI8_0hhhi6KZ00

Fun quotient (4 leaves)

A matchup of top-five teams on a warm night at the Horseshoe is a treat. The game had drama, too. The only thing missing was a sighting of the high-flying Ohio State offense we've been hearing so much about.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish(4 leaves)

The Irish baffled the Ohio State offense all night, and they will be second-guessing the rare safety blitz late in the third quarter that opened up space for the Buckeyes' go-ahead touchdown.

The Notre Dame offense, however, couldn't find creases in the new Buckeye defense. And it was a defensive scheme the Irish ran through in the Fiesta Bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eac0p_0hhhi6KZ00

But overall, an inspired effort by Notre Dame, who likely showed pollsters they are indeed a top-10 team.

Officiating (2 leaves)

Officials should have overturned an unnecessary roughness call against Ransom. At some point, officials have to realize that there is no way to stop the tackling procedure when a quarterback begins his slide at the very last second. It's just not possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPuDj_0hhhi6KZ00

Refs were good to review Michael Hall for targeting in the first half, and right in determining there was no foul.

The biggest gaffe came at the end of the third quarter, when Notre Dame's Braden Lenzy hauled in a 32-yard pass. The side judge immediately ruled no catch, then changed in mid-signal to stop the clock for a completion. With his confusion, there should have been a review.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Bottom line: How did the Buckeyes grade out vs. Notre Dame? How did the OSU defense grade?

