Spruce Creek, PA

State College

LION Bash Aims to Bring Together State College Community

A block party and community resource fair will offer food vendors, entertainment and opportunities to learn about getting involved with the local community on Thursday in downtown State College. The annual Living in One Neighborhood (LION) Bash, sponsored by State College Borough and Penn State, will be held from 5...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield theater set to debut its newest show

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Starting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. the Clearfield Arts Studio Theater also known as CAST will be debuting its show Steel Magnolias. The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
State College

Take a walk in Penn’s Woods

On the first Sunday of October, groups from around the state will be getting out to explore the vast forests of Pennsylvania. . Since 2017, the day has been set aside for Walk in Penn’s Woods Day, an event brought together by a statewide partnership that encourages groups to host hikes around the state.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
FISHERTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Friend of Farm Bureau award given to Glenn Thompson

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2022 Friend of Farm Bureau award was presented to Representative Glenn Thompson (R-15) at the Steve Blackburn Grain Bin Facility on Wednesday. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s congressional award program is known as the “Friend of Farm Bureau.” This award is given to an individual who has supported farm […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

First stages begin in Green Church redevelopment project

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The first stages are officially underway to repurpose the Green Church in Hollidaysburg. This downtown historic landmark located on 400 Allegheny St is the former First United Methodist Church. The building was purchased back in September 2021. Construction workers began scaffolding the building Tuesday, Sept. 6 as one of the first […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Lifelong learning program debuts in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and Lock Haven University have announced a new lifelong learning program. Part of the program is showing and teaching individuals about certain things that can impact their lives. Guests got to tour the wastewater treatment facility in Clearfield to see the whole process […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
State College

Megabus partners with Fullington for service to 18 cities from State College

STATE COLLEGE — Megabus.com is partnering with Centre County-based Fullington Trailways for service connecting State College to locations in central, northeastern and western Pennsylvania. Travelers are now able to purchase tickets from the State College bus terminal to these 18 Pennsylvania cities serviced by Fullington through either company, in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rigby announces over $1 million for Cambria County projects

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6 that six Cambria County projects will receive funding. The projects are being funded through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Recreation and Conservation grant program. In total Cambria County is receiving $1,145,000 for those six different projects. “All told, […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Geisinger School of Nursing announces diploma transitions

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – At her installation ceremony on Wednesday, Sept 7, Julie Byerley, MD, MPH, Geisinger’s chief academic officer, announced an important step forward for Geisinger School of Nursing. The Lewistown-based school will move from a diploma-granting to a degree-granting institution, bestowing an associate degree in nursing or ADN beginning in 2024. “Nurses […]
LEWISTOWN, PA
Digital Collegian

Medical marijuana to open in State College

Vytal Options, a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open a new location in State College next month. PA Options for Wellness announced the dispensary will be located at 1653 N. Atherton St. and will hold a "grand opening" starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a press release from PA Options for Wellness.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
aahsmountainecho.com

Downtown Altoona offers variety of small businesses

Altoona, Pennsylvania was founded in 1849. Since then, the city has grown with families, homes and businesses. Though the entirety of Altoona is home to historical sites such as the Railroader’s Museum and the Curve, downtown Altoona has become a place where some will begin their very own small business.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey

State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

