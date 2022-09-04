Read full article on original website
State College
LION Bash Aims to Bring Together State College Community
A block party and community resource fair will offer food vendors, entertainment and opportunities to learn about getting involved with the local community on Thursday in downtown State College. The annual Living in One Neighborhood (LION) Bash, sponsored by State College Borough and Penn State, will be held from 5...
Food distribution event to be held in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank’s September food distribution event will take place at the Johnstown Galleria. On Wednesday, Sept. 14 from Noon to 2 p.m. the public is invited to attend the food distribution event. The event will be a drive-up distribution so attendees should remain in their car […]
Clearfield theater set to debut its newest show
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Starting Thursday at 7:30 p.m. the Clearfield Arts Studio Theater also known as CAST will be debuting its show Steel Magnolias. The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, […]
State College
Take a walk in Penn’s Woods
On the first Sunday of October, groups from around the state will be getting out to explore the vast forests of Pennsylvania. . Since 2017, the day has been set aside for Walk in Penn’s Woods Day, an event brought together by a statewide partnership that encourages groups to host hikes around the state.
WJAC TV
Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
Friend of Farm Bureau award given to Glenn Thompson
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The 2022 Friend of Farm Bureau award was presented to Representative Glenn Thompson (R-15) at the Steve Blackburn Grain Bin Facility on Wednesday. The American Farm Bureau Federation’s congressional award program is known as the “Friend of Farm Bureau.” This award is given to an individual who has supported farm […]
Pumpkin patches, apple picking and more: Your guide to central PA’s fall festivals
If you’re looking for autumn fun, these 12 festivals around Central Pennsylvania will keep you busy all through September and October.
First stages begin in Green Church redevelopment project
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The first stages are officially underway to repurpose the Green Church in Hollidaysburg. This downtown historic landmark located on 400 Allegheny St is the former First United Methodist Church. The building was purchased back in September 2021. Construction workers began scaffolding the building Tuesday, Sept. 6 as one of the first […]
Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
Lifelong learning program debuts in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging and Lock Haven University have announced a new lifelong learning program. Part of the program is showing and teaching individuals about certain things that can impact their lives. Guests got to tour the wastewater treatment facility in Clearfield to see the whole process […]
State College
Megabus partners with Fullington for service to 18 cities from State College
STATE COLLEGE — Megabus.com is partnering with Centre County-based Fullington Trailways for service connecting State College to locations in central, northeastern and western Pennsylvania. Travelers are now able to purchase tickets from the State College bus terminal to these 18 Pennsylvania cities serviced by Fullington through either company, in...
Jefferson County woman handing out challenger coins
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Punxsutawney woman is giving back to U.S. military members who served and sacrificed. Cheryl Bottenhorn has been distributing challenger coins to veterans and veterans’ families. The emotion and gratitude of the situation is what Bottenhorn is holding onto. “Seeing some of the veteran’s expressions some will cry, some will […]
Man who developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fame’
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who originally developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will be honored at an upcoming Hall of Fame celebration. Ed Petsonk, who passed away in 2009, will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Pennsylvania Snowsports Museum on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. […]
Rigby announces over $1 million for Cambria County projects
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6 that six Cambria County projects will receive funding. The projects are being funded through the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Recreation and Conservation grant program. In total Cambria County is receiving $1,145,000 for those six different projects. “All told, […]
Geisinger School of Nursing announces diploma transitions
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – At her installation ceremony on Wednesday, Sept 7, Julie Byerley, MD, MPH, Geisinger’s chief academic officer, announced an important step forward for Geisinger School of Nursing. The Lewistown-based school will move from a diploma-granting to a degree-granting institution, bestowing an associate degree in nursing or ADN beginning in 2024. “Nurses […]
Digital Collegian
Medical marijuana to open in State College
Vytal Options, a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open a new location in State College next month. PA Options for Wellness announced the dispensary will be located at 1653 N. Atherton St. and will hold a "grand opening" starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a press release from PA Options for Wellness.
aahsmountainecho.com
Downtown Altoona offers variety of small businesses
Altoona, Pennsylvania was founded in 1849. Since then, the city has grown with families, homes and businesses. Though the entirety of Altoona is home to historical sites such as the Railroader’s Museum and the Curve, downtown Altoona has become a place where some will begin their very own small business.
Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
Gov. Wolf announces $297k grant for masonry apprentice program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday over $200k funding for a masonry apprentice program that trains in numerous Pennsylvania counties, including nine from the Central area. The $297,000 grant was funded through Pennsylvania`s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program to help the Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 9 ( BAC Local 9 ) continue […]
Parents sue State College school district, claiming Title IX violation over ice hockey
State College, Pa. — A group of parents sued the State College school district in federal court, claiming the district violated Title IX discrimination laws when their daughters were denied the opportunity to play ice hockey. The suit was filed in Williamsport on Aug. 25 by parents of three students. According to court documents, the girls wanted to participate in the State College Ice Hockey Club (SCIHC), which is run by a parent booster group and competes in the Laurel Mountain Hockey League. ...
