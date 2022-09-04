Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
61-year-old woman killed in Chalmette shooting Wednesday morning, police say
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Chalmette after an argument with her daughter, according to St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place in Chalmette. When deputies arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
WDSU
1 person shot and killed in Marrero
MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Marrero. Deputies say this happened in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. They say the victim was found inside of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies believe he was shot outside the residence and was then moved inside. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect or motive information available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
fox8live.com
Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says
MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Man shot dead in Raceland
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
Two dead in Tuesday afternoon shooting
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive, off the North I-10 Service Road in New Orleans East.
NOLA.com
Kenner police seeking person of interest in fatal shooting outside convenience store
Detectives investigating a fatal shooting outside a Kenner convenience store are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the case. Victim Alejandro Quiroz, 43, of Kenner was shot about 4 a.m. in the parking lot of a store in the 3000 block of Loyola Drive on Sept. 3.
WDSU
Man shot on highway in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
Shooting on U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp causes traffic delays: NOPD
According to the NOPD, just before 11 a.m., they were notified of a shooting on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street.
Two men dead after double shooting in Little Woods :NOPD
The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find a possible suspect and motive.
Chalmette mother shot, killed after altercation
At about 8:30, deputies say they were called to the 4000 block of Hamlet Place, responding to a shooting in the area.
7 carjackings or attempted car armed robberies overnight raises alarm
NEW ORLEANS — In seven separate cases overnight Monday, victims were approached by armed men trying to steal their cars. NOPD is investigating three carjackings, two attempted carjackings, an armed robbery where a car was stolen, and an armed robbery where suspects tried to steal a car, but couldn't start it. It's unknown if the carjackings are connected.
wgno.com
VIDEO: Fight followed by burglary at Freret vape shop
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of crimes that targeted the same business. The first crime happened a little after 9:00 in the morning on Sept. 2 at the Vertigo Vaporium in the 4900 block of Freret Street. Surveillance video shows a man enter the store and get into a brawl with a worker. Moments later the same security camera video shows the suspect leaving with a bag full of cigarettes.
40-year-old man shot multiple times near Little Woods : NOPD
According to the NOPD, police were notified of an aggravated battery by shooting in the 7100 block of Bunker Hill Road.
Woman says she tracked down her own stolen car after slow NOPD response
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department’s manpower shortage is well documented. The trickle-down effect is slow response time, particularly when it comes to property crimes where someone’s life is not in imminent danger. Kendra Mack arrived at the NOPD’s 7th District headquarters to get a...
WDSU
Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish reopens after hazardous spill
KENTWOOD, La. — Interstate 55 northbound has reopened following a hazardous material leak near Kentwood, according to Louisiana State Police. The leak was reported on Interstate 55 northbound near milepost 61 just north of the Kentwood exit Wednesday.
wgno.com
Mystery on Mithra Street, help identify these gunmen
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a pair of gunmen accused in an aggravated assault investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened around 10:00 in the morning...
Harvey man wanted on charges of assault and attempted murder
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 28-year-old Christopher Allen of Harvey.
cenlanow.com
Deadly hit-and-run: 2 ejected from scooter after being struck by truck on Westbank Expressway
MARRERO, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a double fatal hit-and-run on the West Bank early Friday (Sept. 2). According to the LSP, around 3:30 a.m., LSP Troop B responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a motorized scooter on the upper level of US 90B in Jefferson Parish.
NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon
According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
WDSU
NOPD searching for man accused of attempted murder in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a Harvey man who is being accused of attempted murder in Algiers. According to police, Christopher Allen, 28, is being accused of shooting at a victim at the 3300 block of Hyman Place. The victim was not struck or injured.
