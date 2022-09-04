MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Marrero. Deputies say this happened in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. They say the victim was found inside of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies believe he was shot outside the residence and was then moved inside. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect or motive information available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

MARRERO, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO