fox8live.com

61-year-old woman killed in Chalmette shooting Wednesday morning, police say

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A woman was killed in a shooting Wednesday morning in Chalmette after an argument with her daughter, according to St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office. Around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 4000 block of Hamlet Place in Chalmette. When deputies arrived, they located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
CHALMETTE, LA
WDSU

1 person shot and killed in Marrero

MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Marrero. Deputies say this happened in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. They say the victim was found inside of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies believe he was shot outside the residence and was then moved inside. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspect or motive information available at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
MARRERO, LA
fox8live.com

Authorities investigating fatal shooting of Marrero man, Jefferson sheriff says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a Marrero man Wednesday (Sept. 7) night, said Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. Deputies responded to a residence in the 1800 block of Westminster Blvd. around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
MARRERO, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot dead in Raceland

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
RACELAND, LA
WDSU

Man shot on highway in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one on the U.S. 90 Business East on-ramp at Calliope Street. According to the police, a man sustained a gunshot wound around 10:36 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No other information...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

7 carjackings or attempted car armed robberies overnight raises alarm

NEW ORLEANS — In seven separate cases overnight Monday, victims were approached by armed men trying to steal their cars. NOPD is investigating three carjackings, two attempted carjackings, an armed robbery where a car was stolen, and an armed robbery where suspects tried to steal a car, but couldn't start it. It's unknown if the carjackings are connected.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

VIDEO: Fight followed by burglary at Freret vape shop

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of crimes that targeted the same business. The first crime happened a little after 9:00 in the morning on Sept. 2 at the Vertigo Vaporium in the 4900 block of Freret Street. Surveillance video shows a man enter the store and get into a brawl with a worker. Moments later the same security camera video shows the suspect leaving with a bag full of cigarettes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgno.com

Mystery on Mithra Street, help identify these gunmen

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a pair of gunmen accused in an aggravated assault investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the crime happened around 10:00 in the morning...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

NOPD: Double shooting in Algiers late Monday afternoon

According to the New Orleans Police Department, detectives were notified of shots fired at the intersection of Elizardi and Wall boulevards. Police say two victims were wounded by gunfire, however, details on their ages and medical conditions were unclear in the early stages of the investigation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD searching for man accused of attempted murder in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a Harvey man who is being accused of attempted murder in Algiers. According to police, Christopher Allen, 28, is being accused of shooting at a victim at the 3300 block of Hyman Place. The victim was not struck or injured.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

