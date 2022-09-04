Read full article on original website
Jimmy Failla roasts AOC's GQ magazine profile: 'She only knows how to be a victim'
'Fox Across America' host Jimmy Failla said Thursday Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez only knows how to portray herself as a victim after the Democratic congresswoman's latest comments to GQ Magazine. On "Fox & Friends First," Failla said it drove him crazy to hear AOC claim Americans "hate women of color" ALEXANDRIA...
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Candy Spelling hold hands during beach outing as couple is 'co-parenting'
Tori Spelling revealed her "co-parenting" routine with Dean McDermott as photos surfaced of the family spending time with the "Beverly Hills, 90210" star's mother Candy Spelling. Candy, Tori and Dean, along with the couple's 5-year-old son, enjoyed time at the beach Monday in Malibu. Monday's outing reportedly marks the first...
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
‘AGT’ judge Simon Cowell has approached one season 17 contestant about 'an opportunity'
"America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel gushed over the Mayyas' semifinals performance after the show on Tuesday, while contestant Kristy Sellars said the judges' reactions to her pole dance act were "amazing." On the red carpet, Sellars told Fox News Digital that judge Simon Cowell, 62, had talked to her...
'Tucker Carlson Originals' explores transgender movement in America: 'We're being told to shut up about it'
Tucker Carlson joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to preview his "Tucker Carlson Originals" Fox Nation special "Transgressive: Cult of Confusion," which examines the transgender movement in America and exposes the dangers and threats to children. Carlson said people who disagree with what's happening are being told to "shut up." TUCKER...
'The View' co-host Joy Behar upset by Sara Haines suggesting AOC too progressive to be elected president
"The View" co-host Joy Behar appeared upset during Thursday's episode and pushed back on fellow co-host Sara Haines' claim that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is too progressive to win a presidential election in the U.S. The exchange began with co-host Sunny Hostin defending Ocasio-Cortez from critics. "I think in particular...
Carnegie Mellon professor wishes Queen Elizabeth ‘excruciating pain’ as she ‘finally’ dies
A professor at Carnegie Mellon University drew criticism on social media after wishing England’s Queen Elizabeth "excruciating pain" hours before she died on Thursday. "I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying," Carnegie Mellon University Professor Uju Anya tweeted on Thursday morning. "May her pain be excruciating."
Here's How Celebrities Are Reacting To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II
"Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life to this day, and I will miss her dearly" — Elton John.
Tourists gather at Buckingham Palace, shed tears amid concerns for the Queen
Tourists have begun gathering at Buckingham Palace amid concerns about Queen Elizabeth II. She was placed under medical supervision after her doctors became "concerned" for her health on Sept. 8. Some tourists in London, including Sue and Andy Alderman from Somerset, decided to go right to Buckingham Palace to pay...
Global leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as world mourns her death
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch," President Biden said in a statement Thursday. "She defined an era."
Factbox-Queen Elizabeth's reign in numbers
LONDON (Reuters) - Following is a summary of British Queen Elizabeth’s life in numbers:. * Queen Elizabeth II was the 40th monarch in England since Norman King William the Conqueror obtained the crown. Her reign of 70 years, 7 months and 2 days was the longest in the history of what became the United Kingdom. During that time she has given her assent to more than 4,000 Acts of Parliament.
New ‘Tucker Carlson Originals’ two-part special sees 'detransitioners' speak out against trans 'movement'
In an illuminating new episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals," Tucker and his Fox Nation documentary team dive deep into the psychology and science of transgender people, highlighting the possible consequences of gender affirmation surgery in sit down conversations with "detransitioners" speaking out against radical transgender activists. From hormone blockers to...
People On Twitter Are Joking About A "Secret Third Thing," And It's More Entertaining Than It Should Be
Not outwardly funny or easy to understand, but a secret third thing.
‘CoComelon’ to include speaking characters and live tour
One of Netflix's most popular children's series, "CoComelon," a giggly, musical series with repetitive lyrics, dropped a new special on Monday., providing many parents, like Arinze Odira, of Windsor, Ontario, a reprieve. "I had a lot of stuff I wanted to do and my my wife was sleeping," explained Odira,...
