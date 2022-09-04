Read full article on original website
Indianola City Council Votes Against Stop Sign and Iowa and N 9th
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday due to the Labor Day Holiday. The council reviewed a traffic study for the intersection of Iowa Avenue and North 9th Street, which the street department stated the intersection did not meet the standards to require a four-way stop. The council voted on putting a stop sign at the intersection, which was defeated in a 4-2 vote, with councilmembers Heather Hulen, John Parker, Ron Dalby, and Gwen Schroder voting against, and Christina Beach and Steve Richardson in favor of.
Indianola City Council to Review Traffic Study
The Indianola City Council meets in regular session this evening due to the Labor Day holiday. The council will hold a public hearing on capital loan notes of $3.5 million for industrial park improvements, hold a public hearing on a sign code exemption on N Jefferson Way, and receive a presentation regarding a traffic study on Iowa Ave and N 9th St. The meeting begins at 6pm in the city council chambers at Indianola City Hall.
Knoxville City Council Approves of Naming Veterans Park
Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Knoxville City Council met Tuesday evening. The council heard a presentation on a Parks and Rec Master Plan, and approved of naming a future park in the Veteran’s District “Veterans Park.” They also considered a proposal to place statues of historic sprint car drivers around the Knoxville square. No action was taken at this time on the statues.
Pella City Council Addresses Concerns Ahead of Tuesday’s LOSST Election
The public comment forum at this week’s Pella City Council meeting at times became contentious as a group of voters encouraging others to vote against extending the Local Option Sales and Services Tax addressed Mayor Don DeWaard and the council. A few residents pointed their main issues with the...
Pella City Council with Multiple Public Hearings on Agenda
The Pella City Council has three public hearings and several resolutions to consider at its regular meeting this evening. The council will consider plans, specifications, and form of contract for Fiber Transport West improvements, a hearing to consider a zoning code amendment for residential parking in the Central Business District, and a potential moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor.
Traffic Study in Indianola Did Not Warrant Stop Sign
The Indianola City Council received a report on a traffic study conducted regarding the corner of E Iowa Ave and N 9th St at their meeting Tuesday, which determined a 4-way stop sign did not meet the standards required to put the stop in place. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the study determined that following federal standards, the stop sign could potentially cause more harm than safety.
Warren County Supervisors Discuss Maintenance Supervision
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The board approved amendments to the code of ordinances regarding industrial and commercial wastewater, as well as the final plat for the Ridgewood Valley development. The board also approved an agreement with Central Iowa Community Services, the Trail Access Policy for the Warren County Conservation Board, a 28E agreement with the City of Indianola regarding jail inmates health transport, and a speed limit change on Cleveland St.
Highway G-28 Patching Work Starts Monday
Highway G-28 from Highway 14 to Pella will soon be one lane for concrete patching. The work zone will change starting September 12th and continue as the repairs are made, and should take between 4 to 6 weeks. The area of road impacted by patching on G-28 will be marked and controlled with flaggers and a pilot car, and delays should be expected. Those traveling from Pella to Knoxville should use Highway 92 to Elevator Road, Highway T-15 to Idaho Drive, or a combination of T-15, G-46, and T-17.
Gas Line Hit in Downtown Knoxville, Buildings Evacuated
All emergency personnel have cleared the scene, and the line is shut off but not repaired as of yet. If businesses wish to reopen, they need to contact the Knoxville Fire Department or Alliant Energy to determine if the office or building is safe for occupancy. There is no timeframe yet in place for gas to be turned back on.
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Gas Leak Forces Evacuations in Downtown Knoxville
Road construction crews working near Wells Fargo on the square in Knoxville hit a three inch gas line yesterday, leading to the surrounding buildings being evacuated by emergency services. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, Marion County Emergency Management, and Alliant Energy were all on scene.
State Auditor Rob Sand Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is visiting Indianola tomorrow as part of his statewide tour, hosting a town hall to discuss current issues. Sand, who visited Marion County in August, will discuss state issues, priorities for the Auditor’s Office, and the PIE (Public Innovations and Efficiencies) Program among others.
Historic Pella Trust to Become Pella Preservation Trust
A local organization dedicated to historic preservation of buildings is undergoing a name change soon. Historic Pella Trust will soon be known as Pella Preservation Trust, according to Board President Ann Summitt and Treasurer Bruce Boertje, with the goal of maintaining the organization’s mission while also avoiding confusion with Pella Historical Society, who have similar, but different goals and functions.
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Properties in Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood change hands
A Des Moines-based entity has purchased three properties in Des Moines' Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood, an area of the city that is seeing a surge of redevelopment. Legacy 515 LLC, located in Des Moines, paid Six Hundred LLC $950,000 for property at 615 and 619 Euclid Ave. and 618 Clinton Ave., Polk County real estate records show.
Knoxville Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Fire
The Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 12:36 a.m. today in the 100 block of Laura Lane. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the residence. All occupants were outside. Crews made entry into the residence to find a hoverboard had started on fire in one of the children’s bedrooms and spread to the carpet, bed and bedding.
Changes are Taking Place in Public Health
Numerous changes are taking place in Marion County Public Health. Director of Public Health Kim Dorn tells KNIA/KRLS News that one change will impact many people in the county who use their services. “There are a lot of changes taking place. The one that folks may have already heard about is the change for WIC. Affective October 1st, Marion County Public Health will no longer provide WIC Services.”
Marion County Public Health to Lose Some Services
Several programs provided by Marion County Public Health will soon be administered by another agency. Kim Dorn, Director of Marion County Public Health, tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Changes will be taking place with WIC and Maternal Health. It also includes Child Health and Oral Health. All of these programs will be going to American Home Findings.”
Webb Shadle Receives a Grant
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville received a $28,500 grant to Friends of Webb Shadle Public Library. The grant was courtesy of Prairie Meadows Race Track and Casino in Altoona. The funds will go towards replacing the 50-year-old heat and air conditioning system at the library.
Indianola Chamber Offers Next in Top Five Series Seminar
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding the next installment of their “Top Five” series, featuring the Top Five Ways to Stay Positive in a Negative World later this month. The seminar will discuss how business owners and employees can feel confused, anxious, and isolated from the impact...
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Preservation Trust
Executive Director of the Pella Historic Trust — soon to be the Pella Preservation Trust, Jennifer Van Kooten, and Board Members Ann Summitt, Shawn Thomas, and Bruce Boertje discuss the organization’s name change in part two of a two part interview. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
