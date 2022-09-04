Highway G-28 from Highway 14 to Pella will soon be one lane for concrete patching. The work zone will change starting September 12th and continue as the repairs are made, and should take between 4 to 6 weeks. The area of road impacted by patching on G-28 will be marked and controlled with flaggers and a pilot car, and delays should be expected. Those traveling from Pella to Knoxville should use Highway 92 to Elevator Road, Highway T-15 to Idaho Drive, or a combination of T-15, G-46, and T-17.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO