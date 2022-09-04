Read full article on original website
Knoxville City Council Approves of Naming Veterans Park
Because of the Labor Day holiday, the Knoxville City Council met Tuesday evening. The council heard a presentation on a Parks and Rec Master Plan, and approved of naming a future park in the Veteran’s District “Veterans Park.” They also considered a proposal to place statues of historic sprint car drivers around the Knoxville square. No action was taken at this time on the statues.
Pella City Council Addresses Concerns Ahead of Tuesday’s LOSST Election
The public comment forum at this week’s Pella City Council meeting at times became contentious as a group of voters encouraging others to vote against extending the Local Option Sales and Services Tax addressed Mayor Don DeWaard and the council. A few residents pointed their main issues with the...
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
State Auditor Rob Sand Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is visiting Indianola tomorrow as part of his statewide tour, hosting a town hall to discuss current issues. Sand, who visited Marion County in August, will discuss state issues, priorities for the Auditor’s Office, and the PIE (Public Innovations and Efficiencies) Program among others.
Pella Regional Therapy Services to Hold Open House for the New Pella Location in Westpoort Medical Plaza
Therapy Services from Pella Regional Health Center are available at a second Pella location in the Westpoort Medical Plaza, 2525 Washington Street. Services provided includes physical, occupational and speech therapy for adult and pediatric populations. Athletic training services for recovery and prevention of sports injury are also available. Pella Regional...
Traffic Study in Indianola Did Not Warrant Stop Sign
The Indianola City Council received a report on a traffic study conducted regarding the corner of E Iowa Ave and N 9th St at their meeting Tuesday, which determined a 4-way stop sign did not meet the standards required to put the stop in place. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the study determined that following federal standards, the stop sign could potentially cause more harm than safety.
Warren County Supervisors Discuss Maintenance Supervision
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The board approved amendments to the code of ordinances regarding industrial and commercial wastewater, as well as the final plat for the Ridgewood Valley development. The board also approved an agreement with Central Iowa Community Services, the Trail Access Policy for the Warren County Conservation Board, a 28E agreement with the City of Indianola regarding jail inmates health transport, and a speed limit change on Cleveland St.
Historic Pella Trust to Become Pella Preservation Trust
A local organization dedicated to historic preservation of buildings is undergoing a name change soon. Historic Pella Trust will soon be known as Pella Preservation Trust, according to Board President Ann Summitt and Treasurer Bruce Boertje, with the goal of maintaining the organization’s mission while also avoiding confusion with Pella Historical Society, who have similar, but different goals and functions.
Let’s Talk Pella – Historic Pella Trust Annual Meeting
Executive Director of the Pella Historic Trust — soon to be the Pella Preservation Trust, Jennifer Van Kooten, and Board Members Ann Summitt, Shawn Thomas, and Bruce Boertje discuss the organization’s upcoming annual meeting on September 20th. Read more here. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Gas Leak Forces Evacuations in Downtown Knoxville
Road construction crews working near Wells Fargo on the square in Knoxville hit a three inch gas line yesterday, leading to the surrounding buildings being evacuated by emergency services. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, Marion County Emergency Management, and Alliant Energy were all on scene.
Marion County Humane Society Vendor Show is Saturday
The Marion County Humane Society will have its semi – annual vendor show and BBQ on Saturday, September 10. The event will run from 10 a.m. -2 p.m., on the Humane Society grounds, 1701 E Pleasant in Knoxville. There will be no admission.
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Discussing George Washington Carver
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series next week, featuring the story of George Washington Carver and his time in Iowa. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Linda Griffith Smith will discuss Carver being born into slavery in Missouri, and eventually coming to Iowa in 1888 and spending time in Winterset, Indianola, and Ames, which played a pivotal role in his life and success. The event will be on Thursday, September 15th from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
Gas Line Hit in Downtown Knoxville, Buildings Evacuated
All emergency personnel have cleared the scene, and the line is shut off but not repaired as of yet. If businesses wish to reopen, they need to contact the Knoxville Fire Department or Alliant Energy to determine if the office or building is safe for occupancy. There is no timeframe yet in place for gas to be turned back on.
Indianola Chamber Offers Next in Top Five Series Seminar
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding the next installment of their “Top Five” series, featuring the Top Five Ways to Stay Positive in a Negative World later this month. The seminar will discuss how business owners and employees can feel confused, anxious, and isolated from the impact...
Highway G-28 Patching Work Starts Monday
Highway G-28 from Highway 14 to Pella will soon be one lane for concrete patching. The work zone will change starting September 12th and continue as the repairs are made, and should take between 4 to 6 weeks. The area of road impacted by patching on G-28 will be marked and controlled with flaggers and a pilot car, and delays should be expected. Those traveling from Pella to Knoxville should use Highway 92 to Elevator Road, Highway T-15 to Idaho Drive, or a combination of T-15, G-46, and T-17.
Changes are Taking Place in Public Health
Numerous changes are taking place in Marion County Public Health. Director of Public Health Kim Dorn tells KNIA/KRLS News that one change will impact many people in the county who use their services. “There are a lot of changes taking place. The one that folks may have already heard about is the change for WIC. Affective October 1st, Marion County Public Health will no longer provide WIC Services.”
Knoxville Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Fire
The Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at 12:36 a.m. today in the 100 block of Laura Lane. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the residence. All occupants were outside. Crews made entry into the residence to find a hoverboard had started on fire in one of the children’s bedrooms and spread to the carpet, bed and bedding.
IN DEPTH: Changes at Marion County Public Health
Major changes are coming the Marion County Public Health. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Director Kim Dorn. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to In Depth Podcast.
Fire breaks out at Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. near the West Woodland and East Division intersection. The home's residents told KTVO they were inside when a bystander warned them, allowing them to safely...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today is Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery as we discuss the city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
