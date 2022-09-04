Read full article on original website
Indianola City Council Votes Against Stop Sign and Iowa and N 9th
The Indianola City Council met in regular session Tuesday due to the Labor Day Holiday. The council reviewed a traffic study for the intersection of Iowa Avenue and North 9th Street, which the street department stated the intersection did not meet the standards to require a four-way stop. The council voted on putting a stop sign at the intersection, which was defeated in a 4-2 vote, with councilmembers Heather Hulen, John Parker, Ron Dalby, and Gwen Schroder voting against, and Christina Beach and Steve Richardson in favor of.
Pella City Council Addresses Concerns Ahead of Tuesday’s LOSST Election
The public comment forum at this week’s Pella City Council meeting at times became contentious as a group of voters encouraging others to vote against extending the Local Option Sales and Services Tax addressed Mayor Don DeWaard and the council. A few residents pointed their main issues with the...
Let’s Talk Indianola – City Council Recap
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News about the most recent Indianola City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
Pella City Council with Multiple Public Hearings on Agenda
The Pella City Council has three public hearings and several resolutions to consider at its regular meeting this evening. The council will consider plans, specifications, and form of contract for Fiber Transport West improvements, a hearing to consider a zoning code amendment for residential parking in the Central Business District, and a potential moratorium for new residential buildings along the Oskaloosa Street Corridor.
State Auditor Rob Sand Visiting Indianola Tomorrow
Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is visiting Indianola tomorrow as part of his statewide tour, hosting a town hall to discuss current issues. Sand, who visited Marion County in August, will discuss state issues, priorities for the Auditor’s Office, and the PIE (Public Innovations and Efficiencies) Program among others.
Highway G-28 Patching Work Starts Monday
Highway G-28 from Highway 14 to Pella will soon be one lane for concrete patching. The work zone will change starting September 12th and continue as the repairs are made, and should take between 4 to 6 weeks. The area of road impacted by patching on G-28 will be marked and controlled with flaggers and a pilot car, and delays should be expected. Those traveling from Pella to Knoxville should use Highway 92 to Elevator Road, Highway T-15 to Idaho Drive, or a combination of T-15, G-46, and T-17.
Warren County Supervisors Discuss Maintenance Supervision
The Warren County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. The board approved amendments to the code of ordinances regarding industrial and commercial wastewater, as well as the final plat for the Ridgewood Valley development. The board also approved an agreement with Central Iowa Community Services, the Trail Access Policy for the Warren County Conservation Board, a 28E agreement with the City of Indianola regarding jail inmates health transport, and a speed limit change on Cleveland St.
Local Option Sales Tax Vote in One Week for Pella Residents
In one week, voters in Pella will decide to whether or not extend the current Local Option Sales and Service Tax (LOSST) first approved by voters in 2001 and extended in 2011, which is set to expire at the end of 2023. Currently, the total sales tax in Pella on...
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Properties in Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood change hands
A Des Moines-based entity has purchased three properties in Des Moines' Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood, an area of the city that is seeing a surge of redevelopment. Legacy 515 LLC, located in Des Moines, paid Six Hundred LLC $950,000 for property at 615 and 619 Euclid Ave. and 618 Clinton Ave., Polk County real estate records show.
Gas Leak Forces Evacuations in Downtown Knoxville
Road construction crews working near Wells Fargo on the square in Knoxville hit a three inch gas line yesterday, leading to the surrounding buildings being evacuated by emergency services. Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Knoxville Police Department, Marion County Emergency Management, and Alliant Energy were all on scene.
18-year-old shot near Good Park in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot near Good Park. According to police, a he was shot last night near 17th and Day streets, just south of Good Park. KCCI was on the scene last night as police were combing the scene...
Pella Regional Therapy Services to Hold Open House for the New Pella Location in Westpoort Medical Plaza
Therapy Services from Pella Regional Health Center are available at a second Pella location in the Westpoort Medical Plaza, 2525 Washington Street. Services provided includes physical, occupational and speech therapy for adult and pediatric populations. Athletic training services for recovery and prevention of sports injury are also available. Pella Regional...
Democrat Candidate For Governor On The Road
(Pella, IA) — The Democratic candidate for governor, is spending a couple of days campaigning in a southeast Iowa county where there are more than twice as many Republicans as Democrats. Deidre DeJear urged a small crowd in a coffee shop in Pella not to get discouraged as they talk with their neighbors about voting for her. She says it’s not going to be easy but says it’s going to be worth it. DeJear will be making stops in Knoxville tomorrow (Wednesday), the county seat of Marion County.
Changes are Taking Place in Public Health
Numerous changes are taking place in Marion County Public Health. Director of Public Health Kim Dorn tells KNIA/KRLS News that one change will impact many people in the county who use their services. “There are a lot of changes taking place. The one that folks may have already heard about is the change for WIC. Affective October 1st, Marion County Public Health will no longer provide WIC Services.”
Let’s Talk Pella – Historic Pella Trust Annual Meeting
Executive Director of the Pella Historic Trust — soon to be the Pella Preservation Trust, Jennifer Van Kooten, and Board Members Ann Summitt, Shawn Thomas, and Bruce Boertje discuss the organization’s upcoming annual meeting on September 20th. Read more here. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe:...
Perry Police Report September 6
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Timothy Frederick Jay Kroupa, 33, of 2205 Court St., Granger, was arrested on a charge of driving while barred. James Maurice Hollins, 34, of 309 Seventh St., Perry, was arrested on a Dallas County warrant for fourth-degree theft, fifth-degree theft and four counts of unauthorized use of credit card.
Historic Pella Trust to Become Pella Preservation Trust
A local organization dedicated to historic preservation of buildings is undergoing a name change soon. Historic Pella Trust will soon be known as Pella Preservation Trust, according to Board President Ann Summitt and Treasurer Bruce Boertje, with the goal of maintaining the organization’s mission while also avoiding confusion with Pella Historical Society, who have similar, but different goals and functions.
Indianola Parks and Rec Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series Discussing George Washington Carver
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Afternoon Adventures Speaker Series next week, featuring the story of George Washington Carver and his time in Iowa. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Linda Griffith Smith will discuss Carver being born into slavery in Missouri, and eventually coming to Iowa in 1888 and spending time in Winterset, Indianola, and Ames, which played a pivotal role in his life and success. The event will be on Thursday, September 15th from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, with all invited.
Marion County Public Health to Lose Some Services
Several programs provided by Marion County Public Health will soon be administered by another agency. Kim Dorn, Director of Marion County Public Health, tells KNIA/KRLS News, “Changes will be taking place with WIC and Maternal Health. It also includes Child Health and Oral Health. All of these programs will be going to American Home Findings.”
