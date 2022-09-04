(Pella, IA) — The Democratic candidate for governor, is spending a couple of days campaigning in a southeast Iowa county where there are more than twice as many Republicans as Democrats. Deidre DeJear urged a small crowd in a coffee shop in Pella not to get discouraged as they talk with their neighbors about voting for her. She says it’s not going to be easy but says it’s going to be worth it. DeJear will be making stops in Knoxville tomorrow (Wednesday), the county seat of Marion County.

