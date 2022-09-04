Where are the workers in Northeast Ohio?

As we pause this Labor Day to celebrate our workers, we do so with a sincere appreciation for those who remain in the workforce, supporting the ongoing recovery from the COVID pandemic. While we appreciate these workers, the need for more workers remains a significant challenge.

To answer the question "Where are the workers?," The Fund for Our Economic Future along with other workforce partners in Northeast Ohio, completed an extensive survey, talking with employers and workers to answer that question.

In a featured story in May, The Fund shared that in spite of the turnover that occurred during the "Great Resignation," 1 in 5 workers in Northeast Ohio are still considering leaving their job in the next year. A McKinsey global study in six countries supports this assertion. It found that 40% of employees are considering a resignation in the next six months!

Northeast Ohio workers reported feeling burned out, struggling to make ends meet, re-evaluating priorities, and exercising choices. The McKinsey survey found similar employee reasons for leaving the workforce, including non-traditional work opportunities, early retirement, and starting their own businesses.

Many are also taking time out to tend to personal lives or embarking on sabbaticals.

While there are no quick answers in these research studies, each provides insights for employers who are still searching for ways to fill open positions. The Fund found that salary considerations still drive employment decisions.

Workers are also putting increased value on other factors as they make their employment decisions. They want better compensation and better work cultures and meaningful connections to their work. The Fund has summarized employee feedback into 10 areas of focus that can help employers become an employer of choice:

1. Address negative work environment

2. Communicate benefit package components and value clearly

3. Connect employee to systemic efforts to remove employment barrier (childcare, transportation, etc.)

4. Evaluate and improve employee feedback practice

5. Help employees see meaning in their work

6. Include salary in all job postings

7. Incorporate flexibility wherever you can

8. Invest in employee career development

9. Pay a competitive wage

10. Think beyond traditional benefits

McKinsey suggests considering groups of workers with similar needs as a way to target the search for talent. All job seekers put a high level of value on workplace flexibility, but differ in how they rate other factors similar to the ones noted in the Where Are the Workers? study.

As an example, do-it-yourselfers, the group of workers who left their job in search of more autonomy, value workplace flexibility more than any other factor. They tend to be in the 25-44 age range, and run the gamut from those currently self-employed to those in the gig economy or part-time workers.

The caregivers put a particular value on support for their well-being and flexibility to care for children and/or parents. Caregivers are more likely to be women between the ages of 18 and 24.

Idealists tend to be younger workers (18-24). These potential workers value meaningful work and a community of reliable and supportive people. Compensation is lower on their list of needs.

Relaxers no longer value their career above all else. These workers may have elected to retire, but may be willing to return to work under the right conditions.

The clear implication of these studies is that worker expectations have changed. Adapting to these evolving expectations will better position us to connect workers to jobs and jobs to workers.

Rebecca Kuzma is chief operating officer of Strengthening Stark.

For more information on each of these studies, please visit:

Where Are the Workers? – The Fund for Our Economic Future. This study is based on information collected from 600 employers in 10 counties and nearly 5,000 working-age adults in 11 counties here in Northeast Ohio: https://wherearetheworkers.com/

McKinsey & Company, The Great Attrition July 13, 2022: https://tinyurl.com/2226frjb