ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Where are the workers in Northeast Ohio?

By Rebecca Kuzma
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

As we pause this Labor Day to celebrate our workers, we do so with a sincere appreciation for those who remain in the workforce, supporting the ongoing recovery from the COVID pandemic. While we appreciate these workers, the need for more workers remains a significant challenge.

To answer the question "Where are the workers?," The Fund for Our Economic Future along with other workforce partners in Northeast Ohio, completed an extensive survey, talking with employers and workers to answer that question.

In a featured story in May, The Fund shared that in spite of the turnover that occurred during the "Great Resignation," 1 in 5 workers in Northeast Ohio are still considering leaving their job in the next year. A McKinsey global study in six countries supports this assertion. It found that 40% of employees are considering a resignation in the next six months!

Northeast Ohio workers reported feeling burned out, struggling to make ends meet, re-evaluating priorities, and exercising choices. The McKinsey survey found similar employee reasons for leaving the workforce, including non-traditional work opportunities, early retirement, and starting their own businesses.

More guest essays:Stark County working to promote manufacturing jobs

Many are also taking time out to tend to personal lives or embarking on sabbaticals.

While there are no quick answers in these research studies, each provides insights for employers who are still searching for ways to fill open positions. The Fund found that salary considerations still drive employment decisions.

Workers are also putting increased value on other factors as they make their employment decisions. They want better compensation and better work cultures and meaningful connections to their work. The Fund has summarized employee feedback into 10 areas of focus that can help employers become an employer of choice:

1. Address negative work environment

2. Communicate benefit package components and value clearly

3. Connect employee to systemic efforts to remove employment barrier (childcare, transportation, etc.)

4. Evaluate and improve employee feedback practice

5. Help employees see meaning in their work

6. Include salary in all job postings

7. Incorporate flexibility wherever you can

8. Invest in employee career development

9. Pay a competitive wage

10. Think beyond traditional benefits

McKinsey suggests considering groups of workers with similar needs as a way to target the search for talent. All job seekers put a high level of value on workplace flexibility, but differ in how they rate other factors similar to the ones noted in the Where Are the Workers? study.

As an example, do-it-yourselfers, the group of workers who left their job in search of more autonomy, value workplace flexibility more than any other factor. They tend to be in the 25-44 age range, and run the gamut from those currently self-employed to those in the gig economy or part-time workers.

The caregivers put a particular value on support for their well-being and flexibility to care for children and/or parents. Caregivers are more likely to be women between the ages of 18 and 24.

Idealists tend to be younger workers (18-24). These potential workers value meaningful work and a community of reliable and supportive people. Compensation is lower on their list of needs.

Relaxers no longer value their career above all else. These workers may have elected to retire, but may be willing to return to work under the right conditions.

The clear implication of these studies is that worker expectations have changed. Adapting to these evolving expectations will better position us to connect workers to jobs and jobs to workers.

Rebecca Kuzma is chief operating officer of Strengthening Stark.

For more information on each of these studies, please visit:

Where Are the Workers? – The Fund for Our Economic Future. This study is based on information collected from 600 employers in 10 counties and nearly 5,000 working-age adults in 11 counties here in Northeast Ohio: https://wherearetheworkers.com/

McKinsey & Company, The Great Attrition July 13, 2022: https://tinyurl.com/2226frjb

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill could raise wages for people with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Ohio, it is legal for people with disabilities to get paid below minimum wage. According to the Ohio Revised Code, the idea behind the sub-minimum wage is so people with disabilities have more opportunities for work. Lawmakers behind House Bill 716 say that shouldn’t be the case. “We should be […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Four cases of potential voter fraud identified in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people are under investigation for potential voter fraud, accused of voting in Ohio and casting an additional ballot in a different state. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced in a letter on Wednesday four people have been referred to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and county prosecutors for potential […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#Labor Day#Compensation#The Fund#Mckinsey
WFMJ.com

New storybook trail opens in Lake Milton

A new storybook trail has opened at Lake Milton State Park thanks to a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) and Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Storybook trails create a new opportunity for children and families to promote childhood literacy, develop a love of nature and...
LAKE MILTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC4 Columbus

Will the mail be delivered on Labor Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Monday, mail and package deliveries will be put on pause for Labor Day. The United States Postal Service will not deliver mail on Labor Day this Monday, September 5 as one of the 11 federal holidays observed by USPS. The holidays USPS does not operate include: New Year’s Day, Martin […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How to avoid misinformation this election season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With just 64 days before the midterm elections, voters need to be aware of the misinformation that flows on social media. Ohio State University communications professor Kelly Garrett said the key to avoid misinformation is knowing the warning signs. Garrett said he doesn’t see the spread of false information stopping any […]
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Yet Another Route 62 Project Set for Next Year

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT is taking public comment on yet another Route 62 project. This one has a quick turnaround time on it. The department will repave Route 62 next construction season between California Avenue in Louisville and State Street near Alliance. Bridges and culverts...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Jake Wells

Shoppers concerned about self-checkouts in Ohio

Photo of self-checkout stationPhoto by Manybits (Creative Commons) Self-checkout stations are more common in stores than ever. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Don’t smash that spotted lanternfly, yet

By now, many of you have probably seen the news regarding the newest invasive pest in Ohio, the spotted lanternfly (SLF). This pest is so popular that there are videos all over Tik Tok showing people what to do about it!. The planthopper, Lycorma delicatula is non-native and was new...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio – Nitric/hydrochloric acid Mixture Spills at Gas Station

Guernsey county – A entire area was blocked off after a serious spill has occurred in Guernsey county Ohio. Located in Eastern Ohio the EMA director has reported that the mixture started leaking from a large tanker truck earlier today. Multiple Fire Departments responded and a unified command was established around the Go Mart Location off US-70 at 64322 Wintergreen Rd, Lore City, OH 43755.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy