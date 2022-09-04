Gabrielle Giesler, 13, lives the Goat Queen life

ELMORE — When 13-year-old Gabrielle Giesler was an infant, her mom, Becky Giesler, would place Gabrielle in a nearby baby swing while she tended the family’s goats.

“The goats would check her out in the swing,” Becky said.

Today, Gabrielle has her own goat herd to tend on her family’s rural Elmore farm. Gabrielle’s years of experience won her the title of Sandusky County Jr. Fair Goat Queen, and she spent fair week sharing her expertise with other people who want to learn about goats.

Gabrielle enjoys answering questions about goats

“I’ve been around goats my entire life. I care for them, milk them, and help the goats give birth,” Gabrielle said. “I wanted to be Goat Queen so I could help all I could with the fair. I help with projects, pass out ribbons and trophies, and answer questions.”

As Goat Queen, Gabrielle participated in the Royalty Parade and will be available to represent the Sandusky County Fair at events throughout the year.

“If I go to other fairs, they want me to wear my sash and crown,” she said.

Gabrielle, who is homeschooled, tends to her herd of 11 Alpine goats and assists with the family’s herd. She occasionally helps with her mother’s business, The Flour Child, which sells goatmilk soap online and at Elmore General Store.

“Goats are very loving animals. They all have their own personalities, and some can have attitudes,” she said. “Some come to you because they want their head scratched, and some like you for the food. Most of them know their names.”

Besides raising goats, this Riley Booster member can bake pies, cakes and cookies

In addition to entering goats in this year’s fair, Gabrielle, who is a member of 4-H Riley Boosters, also entered an angus cow, two pies, cakes, cookies and her original photography, a hobby she discovered during COVID-19 shutdowns.

“During COVID, we would go on bird drives, and then my mom joined a bunch of photography groups on Facebook,” Gabrielle said. “I started photographing my rabbits. I like catching candid photos of them.”

Gabrielle won first and second place ribbons for her photography. Her pumpkin and peach pies took first place, her pumpkin cookies earned second, and her apple cake got an honorable mention.

Gabrielle earned several honors with her goats, including Reserve Champion Pack Goat, Grand Champion Alpine Doe, Reserve Champion Showmanship division III and other first place rankings.

Gabrielle wasn’t the only person to show her goats at the fair. Sandusky County Sheriff’s Deputy John Johannsen and School Resource Officer Stacy Robinson showed two of Gabrielle’s goats.

2 adults showed Gabrielle's goats at the fair

“There was a 4-H kid who knew them, and they came over to talk to us. I asked them if they wanted to show, and they did,” Gabrielle said. “They did showmanship with two of my goats. They didn’t place, but they did a good job with them.”

As much as Gabrielle enjoys farm life, she plans to keep it just a hobby and take a different career path. She has grown up watching her father create items in his home machine shop, and she is drawn to the profession.

“They watch him and see the parts he makes,” Becky said. “It’s another type of art.”

This winter, Gabrielle will take machining lessons from her father as part of her homeschool curriculum.

“I want to be a machinist for my main job but still raise goats,” she said.

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com.