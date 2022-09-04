ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Licking County schools get proactive in dealing with staffing issues

By Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NyCbx_0hhhaqh400

NEWARK ― Shortage of teachers, including a dwindling number of candidates, and low numbers of bus drivers and other district personnel has had many county districts thinking outside of the box as they dive into the 2022-23 school year.

Job fairs have been one of the ways to address the issues. Newark City Schools held one last winter, it was successful and helped the district fill many needed positions. And it is considering hosting another one later this year, Newark communications coordinator Seth Roy said.

"For this school year, we have filled about 100 certificated positions across the district, including 50 teachers who are new to the district," Roy said. "Through COVID, we started hiring permanent guest teachers for our buildings, which helps with staffing when teachers are out unexpectedly. We are also considering outside-of-the-box ways to address staffing as needed."

Newark is always looking for classroom aides, secretaries, custodians, bus drivers and more. "We have decreased our bus routes this year by combining some, to help with an overall shortage of drivers," Roy said.

Dr. Kasey Perkins, Southwest Licking Schools superintendent, called it "the most challenging hiring season I've experienced in all my time in this district."

They hosted their first-ever Licking County Job Fair in March and invited all Licking County schools to participate. She thought all but one participated and they had about 170 people attend. In April, Southwest Licking hired 18 teachers from the job fair.“It was a tremendous success for us. We will absolutely continue doing that. And we welcome the entire county to participate and I do believe based on survey feedback and conversations, that other districts found success in having that job fair too and getting a jump start on hiring really qualified candidates,” Perkins said.

The district hired 66 new faculty and staff members ahead of this school year, the largest class of new hires since Perkins joined the district. To support them, the district has implemented monthly meetings for each building. Of the 66 hires, nine teachers were added because of growth alone.

Perkins said as the summer progressed, the candidate pool was the smallest she had seen in all of her years of education. But they started the school year with a full staff. "We were very fortunate to be able to get some tremendous hires, both brand new to education and we hired some that brought up to 25 years of experience into our district," she said. The most difficult positions to fill are intervention specialists, global language teachers and substitute bus drivers.

The district continues to become diversified, with 22 different languages spoken by students and kids that were born on six different continents. As a result, the district has the added challenge of finding faculty that is able to meet the needs of those individual kids. The district’s English Language Learners department has almost tripled in size since she’s been there.

“We've continued each year to add on additional support for our English learners,” Perkins said. “That will probably be an area we're going to continue to grow and continue to add staff members on."

Bus drivers sought

New Licking Heights superintendent Dr. Kevin Miller said his district's most critical need is bus drivers. They currently have four open positions and also need a diesel mechanic. Outside of transportation, the district is seeking a special education aide and is in need of substitutes across the board, not just classroom subs, but subs for cafeterias, custodians, aides and bus drivers.

Bus drivers have been the most difficult position to fill. “Although, honestly, our bus drivers have been doing a pretty darn good job and our kids are getting to school on time in the morning. So that's been very positive,” Miller said.

Other difficult positions to fill are the related positions like school psychologists, speech and language pathologists, occupational therapists and physical therapists because the district hasn’t received enough applications. “They’re not out there,” he said.

The district hired 116 new faculty and staff members for this school year, meaning about 20 percent of the district’s faculty and staff are new to the district, which is a record. And 16 of those hires are the direct result of growth across pre-k to 12th grade, Miller said. The district has topped 5,000 students for the first time this fall.

With the open positions, Miller said they are trying to make sure students and families don’t notice any impact. The transportation department has been splitting routes, so a driver might drive a route and a half. While that might slow things down a bit, Miller said the drivers have done a great job of delivering kids to school on time in the morning and getting them home at reasonable times in the afternoon.

One of the creative solutions is moving back the time of extracurricular activities when possible, so the district doesn’t have to pull drivers off their afternoon route, Miller said. Middle school games typically start around 4:30, but the district has pushed the start time back to 5:30 to allow the drivers more time.

Before the varsity football team’s game at Bellefontaine Friday, Licking Heights asked Bellefontaine to push the game from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. so drivers could finish their afternoon routes before taking the team, and Bellefontaine agreed. “It's just 30 minutes, but it's a world of difference for us to get kids home in the afternoon on Friday before those buses take the football team to Bellefontaine,” he said. “We're just trying to, you know, be creative and other schools are accommodating because they're experiencing the same situations, and we appreciate that.”

In an effort to keep drivers, Miller said the district offers bus drivers a $1,000 bonus that’s paid in two installments throughout the school year. Because of all the training and certification needed, it takes two to three months to become a bus driver. But the district will cover the costs for someone if they decide to join the fleet.

Granville superintendent Jeff Brown said it's been challenging to get classified staff members, such as bus drivers, custodians and grounds and maintenance, especially with unemployment so low across the county. The district has a bus driver position open as well as one or two aide spots. And they are still looking to a add to their pools for substitute teachers and bus drivers.“Obviously we're adding more people every single day, but I feel like our pool is getting more robust and we've been able to fill some long-term sub positions already," Brown said. "We're feeling like we're starting the year in a good position." Granville hired about 25 new employees to prepare for this fall, with three positions being attributed to growth because of large kindergarten and first-grade classes.

Applicants dwindling

North Fork superintendent Scott Hartley said it's been a tough year filling speech, special education and school psychologist positions for the district.

"We are currently looking for a third-grade teacher after the individual we hired resigned," he said. "We still have speech to fill on site if possible. To get us through the year, we are using more virtual services, especially in speech. We have a part-time employee for school psychologist, and are getting individuals licensed for special education."

Hartley noted that these are specialized services and many districts are looking for the same areas, which leaves fewer quality candidates for the sheer number of employees leaving the profession.

Many districts are fully staffed, but acknowledge that the number of applicants for teaching positions has dropped. That could be a real issue in the near future.

"We are fully staffed in our teaching ranks currently, but the number of applicants for open positions significantly decreased this summer," said Lakewood superintendent Dr. Mark Gleichauf. "There are fewer young people pursuing education as a profession, as we need to do a better job of sharing the benefits of teaching and working with young people."

"It was a challenging hiring season," said new Johnstown-Monroe superintendent Dr. Philip Wagner, whose district was able to fill all of its positions. "Typically, the hiring period for school districts begins in the spring and extends into mid-summer. Due to an overall shortage of candidates, this summer Johnstown-Monroe staff were being hired into the late summer."

Fully-staffed districts continue to get creative.

"We were very aggressive in our recruiting process this year, and work to build a welcoming and inviting climate in which to work," said Northridge superintendent Scott Schmidt.

"We had done some things once I took over to get more competitive compensation-wise in the transportation area and with support staff, which I think has helped stabilize things," new Licking Valley superintendent Scott Beery said. "Other than that, I believe we are in as good of shape as we could hope considering the tight labor market."

Job posting concerns

Heath superintendent Trevor Thomas, whose district is also at full staff, would like to add a part-time school psychologist to share with another district, although none are available. "We have a full-time substitute bus driver as well as additional substitute drivers. We would prefer to operate with more substitutes, but we have a higher rate of subs in all classifications this year compared to last year," he said.

Thomas does not believe there is a teacher shortage, although there are areas where the pools of applicants are smaller, such as special education, 7-12 science and 7-12 math. He does not like the fact that last summer, the Ohio Department of Education removed a job posting board that was used exclusively for educators over the past 20 years.

"They took it down in favor of Ohio Means Jobs. The job posting mechanism on Ohio Means Jobs does not meet the needs of the educational field," Thomas said. "We have voiced our concern to the department and the state board through the year last year, and while they have talked with us, our concerns have fallen on deaf ears. Aside from this decision that seems completely disconnected from helping the educational community, the labor market in education is nowhere near as tight as the labor market in some other sectors."

Advocate reporter Maria DeVito contributed to this story.

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Instagram: @dfweidig

Comments / 1

Related
cwcolumbus.com

Hilliard parents say 'safe space' teacher badge oversteps

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents in Hilliard are ready for a showdown. Badges worn by some teachers aimed at reaching out to LGBTQ+ students are under fire. Some parents say the badges could steer their kids to the wrong place—through a QR code—exposing them to sexually explicit material inappropriate for children.
HILLIARD, OH
WTAP

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase. Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Knox Pages

Knox County offers Ohio Open Door programs at 2 local locations

MOUNT VERNON -- There are two locations in Knox County participating in this year's Ohio Open Doors event. The showcase, running from Sept. 9 through 18, is an exciting, free, statewide event where building and landmark owners and operators open their doors to the public for special tours and programs.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Newark, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Lakewood, OH
City
Bellefontaine, OH
Licking County, OH
Education
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
Newark, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
10TV

5 injured in Hilltop crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Five people were injured in a crash in the Hilltop neighborhood on Tuesday. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of Fremont Street and Powell Avenue. Police said two people were taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital, two more were taken to Grant Medical...
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected in two Ohio counties

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza has been detected in two Ohio Counties. The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that HPAI has been detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. According...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman killed in Fairfield County crash

WALNUT TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday after a crash on State Route 204 in Fairfield County. Marilyn Klose, 63, was driving north on Lake Road when she failed to yield to John Reedy, 61, at a stop sign on State Route 204, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Klose’s […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Hartley
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Lucky’s Market to open its 2nd Columbus, Ohio, location

Lucky’s Market is planning to open its second Columbus, Ohio, location in Victorian Village. The site was once a Giant Eagle, which closed in 2017. The new Lucky’s store will be part of commercial real estate company Castro's redevelopment of the Thurber Village shopping center, which will also include a CVS store and a five-story apartment building with 225 units at 777 Neil Avenue, according to 614 Media Group.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

15-year-old Chillicothe student arrested after making school threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 15-year-old student in Chillicothe was arrested Tuesday after threatening to "shooting up the school," police said. Chillicothe police said the student was arrested and charged with inducing panic after an investigation by Chillicothe City School Resource Officers and the Chillicothe Police Detective Division. Police...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Transportation Department#Recruiting#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance
WHIZ

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Fairfield County

Walnut Township – The Lancaster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash . It happened Wednesday, September 7, at approximately 12:22 PM on State Route 204 at the intersection of Lake Road in Walnut Township, Fairfield County. Authorities said 61-year-old John D. Reedy...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Two Indicted in Perry Co. Investigation

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments of two people who were part of an investigation conducted by the Special Investigations Unit. 18-year-old Lily Iser of Junction City faces charges of breaking and entering, theft, attempted burglary and burglary. 58-year-old James Kohler of Lancaster was charged with breaking...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Farms and orchards open for fall in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio orchards are gearing up to welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and much more.  Here is a list of local orchards and farms to visit this autumn.  Apple Hill Orchards With two locations, these orchards are known for apples, donuts, peaches, and more. Mansfield […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
WHIZ

Meet the Watsons, Local Frazeysburg Family Named GoFundMe Heroes

FRAZEYSBURG, Ohio- The Watson family were named GoFundMe Heroes for battling food insecurity in their community. Jason Watson, a PE teacher, started the community funded food pantry with his family in 2016 after realizing how many of his students were relying on school lunches and going hungry. “I think we...
FRAZEYSBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FBI getting involved in missing Columbus woman’s case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The lead detective in a missing Columbus woman’s case shared an update Wednesday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation got involved to help find her. The 3 p.m. press conference at Columbus Division of Police Headquarters comes shortly after the one-year anniversary of Devin “Sacoya” Cooper’s disappearance, according to Detective Chuck […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

WEA test to be held Sept. 13

The Delaware County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management recently announced the village of Ashley and Oxford Township will be the focus of a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) test. Sean Miller, the director of Delaware Emergency Management Agency (EMA), reported last week the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved...
ASHLEY, OH
Your Radio Place

Former Muskingum University Head Football Coach has Died

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Former Muskingum University head football coach Albert Ray Christopher has died. Christopher served not only as the head football coach in his 25 years at Muskingum but also as the head golf coach and athletic director. Under his guidance, Christopher led the Muskingum football team to the Ohio Athletic Conference and the golf team to OAC in 1978 and 1987. Funeral arrangements for Christopher will be today, Wednesday September 7th at Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville with the calling hours being from 4-7P.M. and tomorrow Thursday September 8th at McVay-Perkins Funeral Home in Caldwell with calling hours being from 10-11A.M.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Newark Advocate

Newark Advocate

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

The Advocate is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Newark and Licking County, Ohio

 http://newarkadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy