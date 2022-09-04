Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Pinellas by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pinellas FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Florida, including the following counties, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas. * WHEN...Until 145 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1242 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Clearwater, New Port Richey, Holiday, Hudson, Lutz, East Lake, Beacon Square, New Port Richey East, Keystone, Jasmine Estates, Palm Harbor, Citrus Park, Greater Northdale, Trinity, Elfers, Lake Fern, Crystal Beach, Odessa, Bayonet Point and Cheval. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Catastrophic flooding in Georgia submerges cars after heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall in northwest Georgia turned roads into rivers and submerged cars early Sunday. Parts of Chattooga and Floyd counties were under flash flood emergencies and flash flood warnings as rain inundated the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. Southern Chattooga County has seen more than 10 inches of...
More heavy storms with pockets of flooding rain and hail possible for Sunday.
DENVER(CBS)- Saturday afternoon thunderstorms brought beneficial rain to many over the Front Range. A few storms were heavier than others bringing in minor flooding and hail for some spots.Strong storms first blew up across Jefferson County late Saturday with quarter size hail and heavy rain soaking areas in and east of Conifer.CBS4 Weather Watcher Bambi Moss measured hail at her place in Conifer.Hail covers the ground near Conifer making it look like a snow covered yard.A cut-off low pressure area will be slowly moving into Colorado from Utah on Sunday. This will bring in a better chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms over the state. Some of which may have heavy rain and hail again to finish the weekend.More comfortable temperatures will also be the rule on Sunday with 70s and 80s in the lower elevations and 60s/70s in the mountains for Sunday.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Musselshell, Yellowstone by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Big Horn; Musselshell; Yellowstone A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BIG HORN...CENTRAL MUSSELSHELL AND CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES At 511 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Roundup to 20 miles southeast of Lockwood, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. Gusts to 58 mph were reported near Billings with this activity. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibilities to under a mile at times. Locations impacted include Hardin, Shepherd, Huntley, Worden, Ballantine, Lockwood, Musselshell and Pompeys Pillar. The threat of strong wind gusts has moved east of Billings. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weekend severe weather causes 'rare' rainfall in Georgia, deadly flash flood in Indiana
A woman died in Southern Indiana after a flash flood. Meanwhile two Georgia counties were under a state of emergency amid heavy rain.
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Severe Weather with Tornadoes Threatens over 30 Million Americans in the Northeast from August 26
Severe weather with isolated tornadoes are expected to hit the Northeastern United States from Friday, August 26, putting over 30 million Americans at risk, according to US meteorologists. Other weather hazards posed by the looming thunderstorms include large hail, strong winds, and flash flooding due to heavy rain. There is...
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Worcester by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland Worcester COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Around one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Worcester County. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 4.1 1.6 1.1 1 MINOR 09/07 AM 3.8 1.3 1.2 1 NONE 09/08 PM 4.0 1.5 0.9 1 MINOR 10/08 AM 3.3 0.8 0.6 1-5 NONE 10/08 PM 3.4 0.9 0.5 4 NONE
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Presidio by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1030 PM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. .High flows are expected to come out of the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande over the next week. These flows may result in considerable flooding of the Rio Grande from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National Park. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and low lying areas begin to flood. At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to residences or other structures are known to occur. At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet (3.1 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 10.2 feet (3.1 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.1 feet (3.4 meters) tomorrow evening. It will then rise to 11.2 feet (3.4 meters) early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 08/24/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Thu Fri Sat Sun Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 9.0 10.2 Thu 9am 10.5 11.0 11.0 11.1 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Thu Fri Sat Sun Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.1 Thu 9am 3.2 3.4 3.4 3.4
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clearwater, Nezperce National Forest; Palouse, Nezperce Reservation, Hells Canyon Region RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected area: Fire Zone 102 (Palouse/Hells Canyon). Fire Zone 103 (Clearwater/Nez Perce). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Wednesday afternoon and evening. In addition, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. * Winds: Southwest to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 15 to 20 percent.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 AM 3.7 1.2 1.3 2 NONE 08/11 PM 4.3 1.8 1.3 1 NONE 09/12 PM 3.8 1.3 1.1 1-2 NONE 10/12 AM 4.3 1.8 1.2 1 NONE 10/01 PM 4.0 1.5 1.1 1 NONE 11/01 AM 3.9 1.4 0.9 1 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/09 AM 3.3 1.3 1.7 3 MINOR 08/10 PM 3.6 1.6 1.7 2 MODERATE 09/10 AM 3.3 1.3 1.6 2-3 MINOR 09/11 PM 3.4 1.4 1.5 1 MINOR 10/11 AM 3.1 1.1 1.3 1 MINOR 10/11 PM 2.9 0.9 1.0 1 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 4.6 1.8 1.2 1 MINOR 09/08 AM 3.7 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 09/08 PM 4.4 1.6 1.0 1 NONE 10/08 AM 3.5 0.7 0.6 1 NONE 10/09 PM 3.8 1.0 0.5 1 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 7.0 2.5 1.7 1 MINOR 09/08 AM 6.0 1.5 1.4 1 NONE 09/09 PM 6.7 2.2 1.4 1 MINOR 10/09 AM 5.9 1.4 1.1 1 NONE 10/10 PM 6.0 1.5 0.9 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 5.0 2.0 1.6 2 MODERATE 09/08 AM 4.6 1.6 1.5 2 MINOR 09/09 PM 4.8 1.8 1.3 2 MINOR 10/09 AM 4.2 1.2 1.0 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.1 1.1 0.7 1 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 7.7 3.1 1.5 1 MODERATE 09/08 AM 6.3 1.7 1.3 1 NONE 09/09 PM 7.4 2.8 1.2 1 MINOR 10/09 AM 6.1 1.5 0.8 1 NONE 10/09 PM 6.6 2.0 0.6 1 NONE
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Dixie; Inland Franklin; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Inland Wakulla; Lafayette; Madison FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and Panhandle Florida, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette and Madison. In Panhandle Florida, Coastal Gulf. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several rounds of heavy rainfall will be possible along the Florida Big Bend coast throughout the watch period. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Broadwater, Cascade, Lewis and Clark, Meagher by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-07 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broadwater; Cascade; Lewis and Clark; Meagher THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK...NORTHWESTERN BROADWATER...NORTHWESTERN MEAGHER...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHWESTERN CASCADE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Gloucester, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Gloucester; Lancaster; Mathews; Middlesex; York COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Lancaster, Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews and York Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. WINDMILL POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/10 AM 3.2 1.8 1.6 1 MINOR 08/10 PM 3.3 1.9 1.5 1 MINOR 09/11 AM 3.1 1.7 1.4 1 MINOR 09/11 PM 3.2 1.8 1.4 1 MINOR 10/11 AM 2.9 1.5 1.2 1 NONE 11/12 AM 2.9 1.5 1.1 1 NONE WARE RIVER AT SCHLEY VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 4.4 1.7 2.1 1 NONE 08/08 PM 4.7 2.0 2.0 1 MINOR 09/09 AM 4.5 1.8 2.0 1 MINOR 09/09 PM 4.7 2.0 2.0 1 MINOR 10/09 AM 4.2 1.5 1.7 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.1 1.4 1.4 1 NONE YORKTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.4 FT, MAJOR 2.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 4.2 1.6 1.5 1 NONE 08/09 PM 4.7 2.1 1.5 1 MINOR 09/09 AM 4.4 1.8 1.5 1 NONE 09/09 PM 4.6 2.0 1.4 1-2 MINOR 10/10 AM 4.1 1.5 1.1 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.0 1.4 0.9 1 NONE
weather.gov
Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pasco The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Pasco County in west central Florida * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1246 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Hillsborough River State Park, or near Zephyrhills, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Zephyrhills South and Zephyrhills West around 110 PM EDT. Zephyrhills and Zephyrhills North around 115 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Zephyrhills Municipal Airport, Richland and Crystal Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-08 11:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Fire crews working near active fires including the Sawtell Peak Fire should prepare for strong, gusty and erratic thunderstorm outflow winds that will increase fire behavior. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. Fire crews should move to safety zones immediately. Target Area: Centennial Mountains, Island Park Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Fremont and northeastern Clark Counties through 1145 AM MDT At 1109 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles west of Divide Lake to Kilgore. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Henrys Lake, Island Park Village, Shotgun Village, Ponds Lodge, Macks Inn, Island Park Reservoir, Red Rock Pass, Sheridan Reservoir, Big Springs and Targhee Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Isle of Wight, Newport News by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Suffolk COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Isle of Wight, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Newport News and Hampton/Poquoson Counties, and Suffolk and Chesapeake. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline resulting in a low threat of property damage. Expect up to one foot of water above ground level in low lying, vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots, parks and lawns near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. JAMES RIVER AT SCOTLAND/JAMESTOWN VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 4.5 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/11 AM 3.9 1.7 1.8 1 NONE 08/11 PM 4.4 2.2 1.8 1 MINOR 09/12 PM 4.0 1.8 1.8 1 MINOR 10/12 AM 4.3 2.1 1.8 1 MINOR 10/12 PM 3.8 1.6 1.5 1 NONE 11/01 AM 3.7 1.5 1.3 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 4.6 1.8 1.8 3 MINOR 08/08 PM 5.0 2.2 1.8 3 MINOR 09/09 AM 4.6 1.8 1.6 3 MINOR 09/09 PM 4.8 2.0 1.5 2-3 MINOR 10/09 AM 4.2 1.4 1.2 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.1 1.3 0.9 1 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 PM 5.1 2.2 1.6 3-4 MINOR 09/08 AM 4.7 1.8 1.5 3-4 NONE 09/08 PM 4.8 1.9 1.3 3-4 NONE 10/09 AM 4.2 1.3 0.8 3 NONE 10/09 PM 4.1 1.2 0.6 3 NONE MONEY POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 5.0 1.8 2.0 1 MINOR 08/08 PM 5.4 2.2 1.9 1 MINOR 09/09 AM 5.0 1.8 1.7 1 MINOR 09/10 PM 5.2 2.0 1.6 1 MINOR 10/10 AM 4.6 1.4 1.2 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.5 1.3 1.0 1 NONE ELIZABETH RIVER AT MIDTOWN TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 5.0 2.0 1.9 1 MINOR 08/09 PM 5.5 2.5 1.9 1 MINOR 09/09 AM 5.0 2.0 1.7 1 MINOR 09/09 PM 5.2 2.2 1.7 1 MINOR 10/10 AM 4.8 1.8 1.3 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.5 1.5 1.0 1 NONE WESTERN BRANCH OF THE ELIZABETH RIVER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 4.9 1.9 1.8 1 NONE 08/09 PM 5.3 2.3 1.7 1 MINOR 09/09 AM 4.9 1.9 1.6 1 NONE 09/10 PM 5.1 2.1 1.5 1 MINOR 10/10 AM 4.7 1.7 1.2 1 NONE 10/10 PM 4.4 1.4 0.9 1 NONE FORT MONROE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/08 AM 4.4 1.6 1.6 3 NONE 08/08 PM 5.0 2.2 1.7 3 MINOR 09/09 AM 4.7 1.9 1.7 3 MINOR 09/09 PM 4.8 2.0 1.5 2-3 MINOR 10/09 AM 4.3 1.5 1.2 1-2 NONE 10/10 PM 4.2 1.4 0.9 2 NONE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 16:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, a high risk of rip currents and rough nearshore surf. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM EDT this evening. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 6.1 2.4 1.7 6-7 MODERATE 09/07 AM 5.1 1.4 1.3 6 NONE 09/07 PM 5.4 1.7 1.1 6 NONE 10/08 AM 4.5 0.8 0.5 6 NONE 10/08 PM 4.6 0.9 0.3 6 NONE
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT FRIDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...Northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 11 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in some areas near shorelines and tidal waterways resulting in an elevated threat of property damage. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront threatening some homes and businesses. Some road closures and flooding of vehicles will be possible. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur around noon today. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 08/07 PM 5.9 2.2 1.5 6 Minor 09/07 AM 5.8 2.1 2.0 6 Minor 09/08 PM 5.8 2.1 1.4 6 Minor 10/08 AM 5.3 1.6 1.3 6 None 10/08 PM 5.3 1.6 1.0 5 None
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-07 20:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Western Pima County Including Ajo, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following area, Western Pima County. * WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Signfciant moisture from Hurricane Kay will move into southwestern Arizona Friday and Saturday. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rain is expected. 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts are possible under persistent showers and storms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Greeley, Phelps, Sherman by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-08 12:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Furnas; Gosper; Greeley; Phelps; Sherman; Valley DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR AREAS MAINLY ALONG AND NORTHWEST OF A LINE EXTENDING FROM BEAVER CITY...TO KEARNEY...TO GREELEY NEBRASKA. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 MPH gusting as high as 30 to 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 17 to 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could result in fire ignition.
Comments / 1