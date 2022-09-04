Effective: 2022-09-08 09:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-08 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. To escape rising water, take the shortest path to higher ground. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1030 PM CDT. Target Area: Presidio The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Johnson Ranch affecting Brewster County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Rio Grande at Castolon affecting Brewster County. Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Presidio International Bridge affecting Presidio County. Rio Grande at Boquillas affecting Brewster County. .High flows are expected to come out of the Rio Conchos and into the Rio Grande over the next week. These flows may result in considerable flooding of the Rio Grande from Presidio downstream through Big Bend National Park. For the Rio Grande...including Presidio International Bridge, Presidio 5SE, Castolon, Johnson Ranch, Boquillas...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rio Grande below Presidio 5SE. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet (2.7 meters), the river reaches minor flood stage, and low lying areas begin to flood. At 11.0 feet (3.4 meters), minor flooding continues along the river. Irrigation pumps may need to be removed. No threats to residences or other structures are known to occur. At 13.0 feet (4.0 meters), the river reaches moderate flood stage. Farmland near the river will be inundated. Water may begin flooding low lying areas of FM 170. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet (3.1 meters). - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Thursday was 10.2 feet (3.1 meters). - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.1 feet (3.4 meters) tomorrow evening. It will then rise to 11.2 feet (3.4 meters) early Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet (2.7 meters). - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet (4.0 meters) on 08/24/2022. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (feet): Fld Observed Thu Fri Sat Sun Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 9.0 10.2 Thu 9am 10.5 11.0 11.0 11.1 Below are the latest river stages and forecasts (meters): Fld Observed Thu Fri Sat Sun Location Stg Stg Day/Time 1pm 1pm 1pm 1pm Rio Grande Presidio 5SE 2.7 3.1 Thu 9am 3.2 3.4 3.4 3.4

