Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
"Vitalik Buterin Scam" Hits Verified Account of Famous Journalist
The closer we get to the transition of Ethereum to the PoS consensus, the more hype around the main altcoin and the more active scammers are who try to steal money from inattentive investors by various means. So the next victim of the attackers was famous publicist and journalist Aaron...
u.today
Apple Crypto Scam Fools Thousands of Users
Cryptocurrencies scammers attempted to cash in on today’s Apple event with a fake YouTube live stream advertising a crypto scam. According to the Verge, tens of thousands of users were tricked into watching it. The bogus stream was actually showing an old interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook. The...
u.today
Attack of CZ Clones: Binance CEO Demands Twitter to Remove Them in Elon Musk's Name
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
RELATED PEOPLE
u.today
Ripple's Major Partner in Latin America Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada
Ripple's important partner and ODL corridor, Bitso, has announced a partnership with Africhange, an African-Canadian payment system that specializes in remittances. The partnership should help facilitate and optimize money transfers between Canada and Mexico, where Bitso is based, using crypto technologies. The cooperation between the two companies emerged as a...
u.today
SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
u.today
MEXC Will List Web 3.0 Infrastructure Project Point Network on September 5
On September 5, the Web 3.0 infrastructure project Point Network (POINT) will be listed on the world-renowned cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC. The heading on the website is: “World’s First Full Web 3.0 Implementation”. What do they mean?. First, what is Web 3.0? At this time last year,...
u.today
Hideaways (HDWY) Offers Presale Investors 50% Bonus Token Allocation as Ethereum (ETH) Approaches The Merge
The Hideaways (HDWY) presale investors are being rewarded with a 50% bonus token allocation. Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies and The Hideaways (HDWY) is a new project in early presale phases. What can investors expect from both?. Ethereum (ETH) ready for big moves ahead of The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u.today
Sony Music Files NFT-Related Trademark
Sony Music Entertainment, a major record company, has filed for trademarks related to non-fungible tokens and the Metaverse, according to USPTO-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis. The music industry behemoth plans to release downloadable audio and video recordings that feature live music performances. These recordings get authenticated with the help of...
u.today
What Bear Market? Crypto Exec Buys $18.3 Million Townhouse
Joe Lallouz, head of Coinbase Cloud, has bought an $18.3 million townhouse in Brooklyn, New York, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The property is located in a posh residential area called Brooklyn Heights. The townhouse, which features six bedrooms, offers spectacular views of the New York...
u.today
Ethereum Bellatrix Upgrade Now Live: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin at $20,000 Likely to Be False Bottom: Peter Schiff
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
u.today
ETH and ERC-20 Deposits, Withdrawals Now Suspended on Binance: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Desperately Trying to Break Through: Crypto Market Review, September 6
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Flips Cardano Again, Claiming Seventh Spot: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Web 3.0 M&A Platform Acquire.Fi Launches Despite Markets in Red
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
u.today
London Hedge Fund Seeks to Hire Crypto Expert as It Makes Foray into Digital Assets
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Whales Shift 550 Million XRP as They Might Be Selling
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Payments in SHIB May Be Available to 650 Million Users Thanks to This Partnership
Support for SHIB in the service Binance Pay continues to bear Shiba Inu fruits. Today, the conclusion of a new strategic partnership between the major exchange's payment service and fintech company Inswitch became known. The subject of the partnership is to enable crypto payments to be accepted by merchants located...
Comments / 0