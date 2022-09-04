ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

u.today

"Vitalik Buterin Scam" Hits Verified Account of Famous Journalist

The closer we get to the transition of Ethereum to the PoS consensus, the more hype around the main altcoin and the more active scammers are who try to steal money from inattentive investors by various means. So the next victim of the attackers was famous publicist and journalist Aaron...
PUBLIC SAFETY
u.today

Apple Crypto Scam Fools Thousands of Users

Cryptocurrencies scammers attempted to cash in on today’s Apple event with a fake YouTube live stream advertising a crypto scam. According to the Verge, tens of thousands of users were tricked into watching it. The bogus stream was actually showing an old interview with Apple CEO Tim Cook. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
u.today

Attack of CZ Clones: Binance CEO Demands Twitter to Remove Them in Elon Musk's Name

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
INTERNET
u.today

Ripple's Major Partner in Latin America Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada

Ripple's important partner and ODL corridor, Bitso, has announced a partnership with Africhange, an African-Canadian payment system that specializes in remittances. The partnership should help facilitate and optimize money transfers between Canada and Mexico, where Bitso is based, using crypto technologies. The cooperation between the two companies emerged as a...
ECONOMY
u.today

SHIB Payments May Be Available to 650 Million Users, Ripple’s Partner Launches Crypto Remittances Between Mexico and Canada: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

35 trillion SHIB swapped in last 24 hours as trading volume suddenly jumps 23%. To keep you updated on events in the crypto world over the past day, U.Today presents the top four news stories. Ripple's major partner in Latin America launches crypto remittances between Mexico and Canada. According to...
MARKETS
u.today

MEXC Will List Web 3.0 Infrastructure Project Point Network on September 5

On September 5, the Web 3.0 infrastructure project Point Network (POINT) will be listed on the world-renowned cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC. The heading on the website is: “World’s First Full Web 3.0 Implementation”. What do they mean?. First, what is Web 3.0? At this time last year,...
SOFTWARE
u.today

Sony Music Files NFT-Related Trademark

Sony Music Entertainment, a major record company, has filed for trademarks related to non-fungible tokens and the Metaverse, according to USPTO-licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis. The music industry behemoth plans to release downloadable audio and video recordings that feature live music performances. These recordings get authenticated with the help of...
BUSINESS
u.today

What Bear Market? Crypto Exec Buys $18.3 Million Townhouse

Joe Lallouz, head of Coinbase Cloud, has bought an $18.3 million townhouse in Brooklyn, New York, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The property is located in a posh residential area called Brooklyn Heights. The townhouse, which features six bedrooms, offers spectacular views of the New York...
BROOKLYN, NY
u.today

Ethereum Bellatrix Upgrade Now Live: Details

COMPUTERS
u.today

Bitcoin at $20,000 Likely to Be False Bottom: Peter Schiff

MARKETS
u.today

ETH and ERC-20 Deposits, Withdrawals Now Suspended on Binance: Details

MARKETS
u.today

XRP Desperately Trying to Break Through: Crypto Market Review, September 6

MARKETS
u.today

XRP Flips Cardano Again, Claiming Seventh Spot: Details

STOCKS
u.today

Web 3.0 M&A Platform Acquire.Fi Launches Despite Markets in Red

COMPUTERS
u.today

BTC Crashes to Lowest Level Since July, David Gokhshtein Explains Who Buys LUNC, Whales Buy 475 Billion SHIB Ahead of ETH Merge: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Bitcoin suddenly crashes to lowest level since early July. Yesterday, the biggest cryptocurrency on the market, Bitcoin, suddenly plunged to $19,020, its lowest level since July 13. This comes after BTC got stuck in its narrowest trading range in two years. Such periods of anemic trading are typically followed by extreme volatility. Meanwhile, the king crypto seems to be aiming to the price level predicted by T3 Trading Group's Scott Redler, who believes that BTC will plunge to $10,000 if bears manage to push it below the pivotal $17,600 support level. At the moment of publication, Bitcoin is trading at $18,860, down 4.6% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
MARKETS
u.today

London Hedge Fund Seeks to Hire Crypto Expert as It Makes Foray into Digital Assets

MARKETS
u.today

Whales Shift 550 Million XRP as They Might Be Selling

MARKETS
u.today

Payments in SHIB May Be Available to 650 Million Users Thanks to This Partnership

Support for SHIB in the service Binance Pay continues to bear Shiba Inu fruits. Today, the conclusion of a new strategic partnership between the major exchange's payment service and fintech company Inswitch became known. The subject of the partnership is to enable crypto payments to be accepted by merchants located...
ECONOMY

