4 firefighters injured in Newington fire

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Four firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Newington Saturday.

Firefighters were called to the home on Audubon Avenue around 4 p.m. to heavy fire in the house and garage. The occupants were able to get out uninjured.

Adjacent homes were also damaged by the flames and smoke, as well as multiple vehicles that were near the fire.

The four firefighters were treated and released from the hospital Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

