Worlds woes: League fans face issues securing tickets to 2022 World Championship, sell out in minutes
Every year, League of Legends fans scramble to buy tickets to the esports’ biggest event of the year, the World Championship. Tickets usually sell out in minutes, and with this year’s event taking place in North America for the first time since 2016, things were tougher than ever before.
Kaori to fill in for Danny as EG’s ADC during LCS Championship weekend
A new face is joining the reigning LCS champions to try to help them advance to what could be their second consecutive title. Following the surprising announcement that Danny is stepping down from the Evil Geniuses main roster to focus on his mental health, the League of Legends team has revealed that EG Academy ADC Kaori will be filling in for him for the duration of the LCS Championship.
G2 win lengthy CS:GO battle against BIG in ESL Pro League season 16 with the help of NiKo and huNter-
G2 have come out on top of a two-map CS:GO series against BIG in ESL Pro League season 16’s second day of Group B. Both Mirage and Vertigo went to overtime, and although BIG looked brilliant in parts of these two maps, G2 had the firepower of the cousins Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač and Nikola “NiKo” Kovač to help them secure a clean sweep.
Spica released by TSM, will hit free agency ahead of 2023 League season
Star jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu has been released by TSM after the roster’s loss to Evil Geniuses in the 2022 LCS Championship. The former North American champion and 2021 Spring Split MVP is now an unrestricted free agent—and a valuable one at that—heading into the next League of Legends transfer window.
Riot clarifies why one popular Wild Rift feature isn’t available in League of Legends
League of Legends and Wild Rift have many similarities—but not everything is exactly the same. Fans of League have been asking for one Wild Rift feature for a long time, and the devs at Riot Games have finally explained why it hasn’t been added to the game. Wild...
Rekkles returns to LEC as a part of broadcast talent for 2022 Summer Finals
A familiar face will be making an appearance during the 2022 LEC Summer Split finals in Malmö, Sweden. The broadcast talent for the event features some of the usual analysts and casters, but a few fresh faces are also included in the lineup. Martin “Rekkles” Larsson will be stepping into a new role as on-air talent for the event.
Paper Rex grouped at VALORANT Champions 2022 after second-place finish at Masters Copenhagen
Paper Rex, who came in second place at the most recent international VALORANT tournament at Masters Copenhagen, are now out of VCT Champions 2022 at the hands of Team Liquid. The EMEA team was the last to qualify for the tournament from their region’s Last Chance Qualifier, which gave them less time to prepare and practice, especially on the newest map, Pearl. But with a 2-1 score today, Liquid have ousted the SEA team from Champions.
Overwatch League Summer Showdown 2022 breakdown: Teams, schedule, and format
The Overwatch League is waving goodbye to fun in the sun with the season’s third tournament, the Summer Showdown. While East Region teams are still stuck playing online, West Region teams will be traveling to the Great North for this year’s second LAN event, held in Toronto, Canada. With a few familiar faces missing from the bracket, the tournament is wide open for all the teams heading across the border.
FPX clean up KRÜ in VCT Champions 2022 rematch, look to repeat with playoffs secured
On the final day of the group stage at VALORANT Champions 2022, FunPlus Phoenix and KRÜ Esports faced off in the first of two rematches scheduled for the day, with one of the final spots in the playoffs on the line. FPX looked poised to dominate the series early...
LOUD’s Less believes whoever ‘figures out’ Pearl the fastest will have a big advantage at VALORANT Champions
Pearl is the newest map to join VALORANT, having been released in March. Even though the map has been out for some time now, some pro players believe that the team who figures it out first will have a big advantage. LOUD’s Felipe “Less” Basso, who is attending VALORANT Champions...
Toxic brothers: Yasuo and Yone mains have highest AFK rate of any champion in League
Since his release in 2013, Yasuo has become synonymous with toxic players in League of Legends. And now, there are stats to back up those claims. Yasuo and his brother Yone lead all champion mains with the highest AFK rate of any pick in the game, according to stats aggregate League of Graphs.
Overwatch streamer completes unranked to Grandmaster run with a unique spin on the challenge
Twitch streamer Bogur recently climbed the Overwatch ranked ladder from unranked to Grandmaster with no HUD, outlines, sound, voice or text communication, and only playing Winston. Reaching the highest rank in any game is a massive challenge that only a few players are actually able to accomplish. Even with all...
Astralis introduces new female CS:GO team comprised of the Ambush Female core
Astralis has entered the women’s CS:GO scene by announcing the signing of a new female team a day before the ESL Impact League Season: European Division. Astralis Female consists of Aurora Lyngdal, Héjja “kezziwow” Kászandrá, Selin “spike” Sinem Alak, Yoana “Joanana” Vlaykova, Rachel “RacheLL” Kujawa, and coach Rafael “FeldmaN” Barroso.
2 Evil Geniuses rosters are attending Fragadelphia and the CS:GO world is worried about a conflict of interest
Evil Geniuses has confirmed it will be sending multiple Counter-Strike rosters to attend Fragadelphia 17 in the United States. In a tweet on Sep. 5, EG’s team manager shared that the former Party Astronauts and Carpe Diem teams will attend the $100,000 event, with both representing the NA org.
Ward tricks for climbing ranks in League of Legends
Being mechanically gifted is important when it comes to climbing up the ranks in League of Legends. Picking champions that are in the meta will certainly increase your odds against enemies with weaker champions, but you’ll still need to outplay them to make a difference. You’ll need all the...
BLAST reportedly hosting the first CS:GO Major of 2023 in France
The most pivotal tournament in CS:GO’s ecosystem might finally take place in France. An organizer that hasn’t hosted a CS:GO Major yet, BLAST, is going to organize the first Valve-sponsored event of next year, according to Dexerto. The tournament is reportedly scheduled to take place in Paris, France, though it’s not certain as of now, but it’s “BLAST priority since day one and is the likeliest choice.”
Hokori shocks South America, qualifies for Dota 2’s The International 2022
Very few regions are as unpredictable as South America when it comes to Dota 2, and watching Hokori qualify for The International 2022 with a team built around three players that joined back up with the squad in July is peak SA Dota. Captain Brayan “Gardick” Cárdenas and offlaner Pablo...
Imperial and paiN among invited teams to closed qualifiers for ESL Challenger Rotterdam
ESL has revealed the invites for the upcoming closed qualifiers for ESL Challenger Rotterdam 2022. Some familiar faces will try their best to qualify for the CS:GO event in The Netherlands. Among eight teams invited to the close qualifiers, there are Imperial Esports and paiN Gaming, the two finalists of ESL Challenger Melbourne 2022, which took place last weekend. In the battle of the Brazilian sides, it was the latter who walked away with a victory, $50,000, and a spot in the ESL Pro League season 17 Conference.
All teams participating in League of Legends World Championship to be eligible to partake in Champions Queue Worlds 2022 season
Teams competing at this year’s League of Legends World Championship will have another tool at their disposal for practice outside of scrims on North American soil. For the first time since its debut earlier this year, the NA-exclusive Champions Queue will be open to all teams participating in this year’s Worlds, as well as the existing player base that gained entry to the exclusive queue throughout the year. The server will be moved in accordance with the locations of the legs of Worlds to ensure that international players experience as little latency as possible.
