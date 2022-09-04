ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

Kaori to fill in for Danny as EG’s ADC during LCS Championship weekend

A new face is joining the reigning LCS champions to try to help them advance to what could be their second consecutive title. Following the surprising announcement that Danny is stepping down from the Evil Geniuses main roster to focus on his mental health, the League of Legends team has revealed that EG Academy ADC Kaori will be filling in for him for the duration of the LCS Championship.
dotesports.com

G2 win lengthy CS:GO battle against BIG in ESL Pro League season 16 with the help of NiKo and huNter-

G2 have come out on top of a two-map CS:GO series against BIG in ESL Pro League season 16’s second day of Group B. Both Mirage and Vertigo went to overtime, and although BIG looked brilliant in parts of these two maps, G2 had the firepower of the cousins Nemanja “huNter-” Kovač and Nikola “NiKo” Kovač to help them secure a clean sweep.
dotesports.com

Spica released by TSM, will hit free agency ahead of 2023 League season

Star jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu has been released by TSM after the roster’s loss to Evil Geniuses in the 2022 LCS Championship. The former North American champion and 2021 Spring Split MVP is now an unrestricted free agent—and a valuable one at that—heading into the next League of Legends transfer window.
dotesports.com

Rekkles returns to LEC as a part of broadcast talent for 2022 Summer Finals

A familiar face will be making an appearance during the 2022 LEC Summer Split finals in Malmö, Sweden. The broadcast talent for the event features some of the usual analysts and casters, but a few fresh faces are also included in the lineup. Martin “Rekkles” Larsson will be stepping into a new role as on-air talent for the event.
dotesports.com

Paper Rex grouped at VALORANT Champions 2022 after second-place finish at Masters Copenhagen

Paper Rex, who came in second place at the most recent international VALORANT tournament at Masters Copenhagen, are now out of VCT Champions 2022 at the hands of Team Liquid. The EMEA team was the last to qualify for the tournament from their region’s Last Chance Qualifier, which gave them less time to prepare and practice, especially on the newest map, Pearl. But with a 2-1 score today, Liquid have ousted the SEA team from Champions.
dotesports.com

Overwatch League Summer Showdown 2022 breakdown: Teams, schedule, and format

The Overwatch League is waving goodbye to fun in the sun with the season’s third tournament, the Summer Showdown. While East Region teams are still stuck playing online, West Region teams will be traveling to the Great North for this year’s second LAN event, held in Toronto, Canada. With a few familiar faces missing from the bracket, the tournament is wide open for all the teams heading across the border.
dotesports.com

Astralis introduces new female CS:GO team comprised of the Ambush Female core

Astralis has entered the women’s CS:GO scene by announcing the signing of a new female team a day before the ESL Impact League Season: European Division. Astralis Female consists of Aurora Lyngdal, Héjja “⁠kezziwow⁠” Kászandrá, Selin “spike” Sinem Alak, Yoana “Joanana” Vlaykova, Rachel “RacheLL” Kujawa, and coach Rafael “FeldmaN” Barroso.
dotesports.com

Ward tricks for climbing ranks in League of Legends

Being mechanically gifted is important when it comes to climbing up the ranks in League of Legends. Picking champions that are in the meta will certainly increase your odds against enemies with weaker champions, but you’ll still need to outplay them to make a difference. You’ll need all the...
dotesports.com

BLAST reportedly hosting the first CS:GO Major of 2023 in France

The most pivotal tournament in CS:GO’s ecosystem might finally take place in France. An organizer that hasn’t hosted a CS:GO Major yet, BLAST, is going to organize the first Valve-sponsored event of next year, according to Dexerto. The tournament is reportedly scheduled to take place in Paris, France, though it’s not certain as of now, but it’s “BLAST priority since day one and is the likeliest choice.”
dotesports.com

Imperial and paiN among invited teams to closed qualifiers for ESL Challenger Rotterdam

ESL has revealed the invites for the upcoming closed qualifiers for ESL Challenger Rotterdam 2022. Some familiar faces will try their best to qualify for the CS:GO event in The Netherlands. Among eight teams invited to the close qualifiers, there are Imperial Esports and paiN Gaming, the two finalists of ESL Challenger Melbourne 2022, which took place last weekend. In the battle of the Brazilian sides, it was the latter who walked away with a victory, $50,000, and a spot in the ESL Pro League season 17 Conference.
dotesports.com

All teams participating in League of Legends World Championship to be eligible to partake in Champions Queue Worlds 2022 season

Teams competing at this year’s League of Legends World Championship will have another tool at their disposal for practice outside of scrims on North American soil. For the first time since its debut earlier this year, the NA-exclusive Champions Queue will be open to all teams participating in this year’s Worlds, as well as the existing player base that gained entry to the exclusive queue throughout the year. The server will be moved in accordance with the locations of the legs of Worlds to ensure that international players experience as little latency as possible.
