Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Ample world rice supplies to cushion impact of Pakistan, China crop losses
SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Abundant rice supplies in key exporters may largely offset an expected drop in output after floods in Pakistan and severe heatwave in China damaged crops, capping any gains in prices from steady Asian demand. Pakistan, the world's fourth-largest rice exporter, suffered extensive damage to agriculture,...
Agriculture Online
India imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades
MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices. Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar...
Agriculture Online
Thailand targets higher rice exports of 7.5 mln tonnes this year
BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Thailand is aiming for rice exports of 7.5 million tonnes this year, up from a previous target of 7 million tonnes, helped by increased rice production and a weak baht, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. In the January-July period, rice exports jumped 54% from...
Agriculture Online
Labour shortages set up Malaysia for third year of palm oil losses
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil planters are letting thousands of tonnes of fruits rot as the third year of a worker shortage has left companies unable to increase their harvesting during the peak production season. Palm oil output in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, is forecast...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
Agriculture Online
Egypt agrees to receive 63,000 T of wheat 'at Russian supplier's responsibility'
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister Aly Moselhy said that Egypt agrees to receive 63,000 tonnes of imported wheat "at the Russian supplier's responsibility", the state news agency (MENA) reported on Tuesday. Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has sought to diversify its suppliers since facing higher...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 3-India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation
* Poor monsoon affects India's rice planting in key states. * Non-basmati white rice exports would attract 20% duty. * Buyers could shift to rival suppliers Thailand, Vietnam. * Rice prices to jump as India has 40% of world market. * India bans 100% broken rice from Sept. 9 (Adds...
Agriculture Online
China Aug soybean imports at 7.17 mln tonnes -customs
BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell 24.5% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed. China brought in 7.17 million tonnes in August, versus 9.49 million a year earlier, data from the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
Indonesia Jan-Aug unhusked rice output nearly 50 mln T - agri ministry
JAKARTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A senior Indonesian agriculture ministry official on Tuesday told a parliamentary hearing:. * January-August unhusked rice output was 49.82 million tonnes vs 54.89 tonnes targeted for full-year 2022. * January-August corn output at 20.92 million tonnes vs 23.1 million tonnes targeted for 2022. * January-August...
Agriculture Online
Argentina challenges Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports - WTO
BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentina has launched a complaint procedure with the World Trade Organization (WTO) challenging Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina, according to the international trade body. The complaint targets six anti-dumping and countervailing duty measures which Argentina claims appear to be inconsistent with Peru's obligations...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Putin to look at revising 'cheating' Ukrainian grain export deal
* Deal is only diplomatic breakthrough in six-month conflict. * This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. (Recasts headline and lead) VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia and the developing world had...
Agriculture Online
Russia may buy up to 3 mln T of grain for state stockpile this year - ministry
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia may buy up to 3 million tonnes of grain for the state reserve fund this year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. The state's grain reserve fund is designed to help smooth prices in the domestic market, allowing the government to cool the market by offloading supplies should prices rise too fast. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Agriculture Online
Ukraine says 280,000 T food will be exported soon for WFP
KYIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - About 280,000 tonnes of agricultural products will be exported in the near future from Ukrainian ports for the World Food Programme (WFP) under a UN-brokered deal, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said late on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing...
Agriculture Online
EU imports of Ukrainian chicken soar after quota lifted, French group says
PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The lifting of European Union custom duties on Ukrainian goods led to a jump in poultry imports that has benefited a single company rather than Ukrainian farmers, French poultry makers said on Wednesday, asking for the temporary move not to be renewed. The EU in...
Agriculture Online
Eighteen die in Pakistan's unprecedented floods, taking toll to 1,343
SEHWAN, Pakistan, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen more people have died in Pakistan, authorities said on Wednesday, taking to 1,343 the toll in unprecedented floods that have inundated more than a third of the South Asian nation, making hundreds of thousands homeless. As many as 33 million of a population...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 3.6% on Ukrainian export concerns, soybeans rebound
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed almost 4% on Wednesday to their highest in more than a week, driven higher by comments from Russia on restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports. Soybeans rose after dropping to their lowest in three weeks on weaker Chinese demand and expectations of...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Lavrov: West not honouring commitment to facilitate Russian food exports
Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the West was not honouring its promise to help Russian food and fertiliser exports reach global markets, raising potential questions about Russia's commitment to a landmark grain deal struck with Ukraine. Lavrov said the West had not...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 4-Pakistan tries to avert lake overflow amid floods; UN warns of more misery
* Unprecedented floods have swamped a third of country. * U.N. warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen (Adds PM briefing on floods) JAMSHORO, Pakistan, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan scrambled on Tuesday to widen a breach in its biggest lake to prevent it from overflowing amid unprecedented floods that have inundated a third of the South Asian nation, as the United Nations warned of more misery to come.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-New British PM Truss brings tougher UK stance on China
LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - One of British politics' firmest critics of China became prime minister on Tuesday as Liz Truss, a self-styled defender of the post-war western world order, replaced Boris Johnson whose policy towards Beijing failed to harden fast enough for many in his party. Relations between London...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM says, as 18 more die
(Releads with PM comments; paragraphs 1, 3-6) SEHWAN, Pakistan, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343.
Comments / 0