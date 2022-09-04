ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Ample world rice supplies to cushion impact of Pakistan, China crop losses

SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Abundant rice supplies in key exporters may largely offset an expected drop in output after floods in Pakistan and severe heatwave in China damaged crops, capping any gains in prices from steady Asian demand. Pakistan, the world's fourth-largest rice exporter, suffered extensive damage to agriculture,...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

India imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades

MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices. Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Thailand targets higher rice exports of 7.5 mln tonnes this year

BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Thailand is aiming for rice exports of 7.5 million tonnes this year, up from a previous target of 7 million tonnes, helped by increased rice production and a weak baht, a government spokesperson said on Thursday. In the January-July period, rice exports jumped 54% from...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Labour shortages set up Malaysia for third year of palm oil losses

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil planters are letting thousands of tonnes of fruits rot as the third year of a worker shortage has left companies unable to increase their harvesting during the peak production season. Palm oil output in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, is forecast...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Bangladesh#Linus Business#Business Economics#Rice#Rohingya Refugees#Tonne#Business Industry#Muslim#Buddhist#U N#Ismie
Agriculture Online

Egypt agrees to receive 63,000 T of wheat 'at Russian supplier's responsibility'

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's supply minister Aly Moselhy said that Egypt agrees to receive 63,000 tonnes of imported wheat "at the Russian supplier's responsibility", the state news agency (MENA) reported on Tuesday. Egypt, one of the world's biggest wheat importers, has sought to diversify its suppliers since facing higher...
MIDDLE EAST
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 3-India restricts rice exports, could fuel food inflation

* Poor monsoon affects India's rice planting in key states. * Non-basmati white rice exports would attract 20% duty. * Buyers could shift to rival suppliers Thailand, Vietnam. * Rice prices to jump as India has 40% of world market. * India bans 100% broken rice from Sept. 9 (Adds...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

China Aug soybean imports at 7.17 mln tonnes -customs

BEIJING, Sept 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports fell 24.5% in August from a year earlier, customs data showed on Wednesday, as high global prices and weak demand curbed appetite for the oilseed. China brought in 7.17 million tonnes in August, versus 9.49 million a year earlier, data from the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Agriculture Online

Indonesia Jan-Aug unhusked rice output nearly 50 mln T - agri ministry

JAKARTA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A senior Indonesian agriculture ministry official on Tuesday told a parliamentary hearing:. * January-August unhusked rice output was 49.82 million tonnes vs 54.89 tonnes targeted for full-year 2022. * January-August corn output at 20.92 million tonnes vs 23.1 million tonnes targeted for 2022. * January-August...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Argentina challenges Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports - WTO

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Argentina has launched a complaint procedure with the World Trade Organization (WTO) challenging Peruvian duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina, according to the international trade body. The complaint targets six anti-dumping and countervailing duty measures which Argentina claims appear to be inconsistent with Peru's obligations...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Putin to look at revising 'cheating' Ukrainian grain export deal

* Deal is only diplomatic breakthrough in six-month conflict. * This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. (Recasts headline and lead) VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia and the developing world had...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Russia may buy up to 3 mln T of grain for state stockpile this year - ministry

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia may buy up to 3 million tonnes of grain for the state reserve fund this year, the agriculture ministry said on Wednesday. The state's grain reserve fund is designed to help smooth prices in the domestic market, allowing the government to cool the market by offloading supplies should prices rise too fast. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine says 280,000 T food will be exported soon for WFP

KYIV, Sept 8 (Reuters) - About 280,000 tonnes of agricultural products will be exported in the near future from Ukrainian ports for the World Food Programme (WFP) under a UN-brokered deal, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said late on Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia and the developing...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Eighteen die in Pakistan's unprecedented floods, taking toll to 1,343

SEHWAN, Pakistan, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Eighteen more people have died in Pakistan, authorities said on Wednesday, taking to 1,343 the toll in unprecedented floods that have inundated more than a third of the South Asian nation, making hundreds of thousands homeless. As many as 33 million of a population...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps 3.6% on Ukrainian export concerns, soybeans rebound

SINGAPORE, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed almost 4% on Wednesday to their highest in more than a week, driven higher by comments from Russia on restrictions on Ukrainian grain exports. Soybeans rose after dropping to their lowest in three weeks on weaker Chinese demand and expectations of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Lavrov: West not honouring commitment to facilitate Russian food exports

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that the West was not honouring its promise to help Russian food and fertiliser exports reach global markets, raising potential questions about Russia's commitment to a landmark grain deal struck with Ukraine. Lavrov said the West had not...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 4-Pakistan tries to avert lake overflow amid floods; UN warns of more misery

* Unprecedented floods have swamped a third of country. * U.N. warns of deteriorating situation with more rain seen (Adds PM briefing on floods) JAMSHORO, Pakistan, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan scrambled on Tuesday to widen a breach in its biggest lake to prevent it from overflowing amid unprecedented floods that have inundated a third of the South Asian nation, as the United Nations warned of more misery to come.
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-New British PM Truss brings tougher UK stance on China

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - One of British politics' firmest critics of China became prime minister on Tuesday as Liz Truss, a self-styled defender of the post-war western world order, replaced Boris Johnson whose policy towards Beijing failed to harden fast enough for many in his party. Relations between London...
POLITICS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Pakistan looks 'like a sea' after floods, PM says, as 18 more die

(Releads with PM comments; paragraphs 1, 3-6) SEHWAN, Pakistan, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy