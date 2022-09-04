ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

6 stylish homes in Seattle

The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

Downtown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5KJE_0hhhUzUV00
Courtesy image

The 1912 landmarked Fischer Studio Building was originally a concert hall with music studios and housing for musicians. This three-bedroom top-floor 1970s apartment, renovated in 2016, features the preserved tiled foyer; carved-wood doors; an open main space with 15.5-foot ceilings, French glass doors to Juliet balconies, and wood-burning fireplace; a chef's kitchen with granite counters and extensive cabinetry; and a second suite with kitchenette and loft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBpmv_0hhhUzUV00
Courtesy image

Pike Place Market is five minutes' walk away. $1,750,000. Victoria Odell, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International (206) 850-0756.

Northlake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=349AdK_0hhhUzUV00
Courtesy image

The Haida Bird, a 555-​square-foot houseboat, rides at the end of a dock on Lake Union. Built in 2005, the one-bedroom home has a main living space with wood-clad ceilings, wood floors, a wood-burning stove, and stained-glass doors to the deck; a large galley kitchen; a vaulted second-floor bedroom with desk nook and multiple windows; a steel storage hull; and water and city views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyBCv_0hhhUzUV00
Courtesy image

The dock is close to Gas Works Park, the university, and downtown. $555,000. Krista Belova, Windermere Real Estate North/Luxury Portfolio International, (425) 269-6793.

Phinney Ridge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjrVm_0hhhUzUV00
Courtesy image

The 1950 three-bedroom home known as the Clubhouse is near shops, restaurants, Green Lake, and the Woodland Park Zoo. Expanded and remodeled in 2013, the house features a butterfly roofline, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, an open kitchen with Wolf stove and butcher block and marble counters, a dining area with sliders to a covered deck, and two primary suites with steam showers and soaker tubs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdUQg_0hhhUzUV00
Courtesy image

The landscaped lot includes a deck with firepit, a hot tub, mature trees, garden beds, a pond, and a waterfall. $1,700,000. James Richardson, Coldwell Banker Danforth, (206) 778-6900.

Pioneer Square

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMrVV_0hhhUzUV00
Courtesy image

The Smith Building, a 1900 warehouse in the International District, was converted to condos in 1984. This two-bedroom penthouse loft apartment, two floors and a mezzanine, has an open main space with exposed brick, dark wood floors, high beamed wood ceilings, Palladian windows, and a gas fireplace; a chef's kitchen with concrete counters; a primary suite with sauna; and a second bedroom also suitable for a family room or office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3h6G_0hhhUzUV00
Courtesy image

Outside is a private 500-square-foot terrace with water and city views. $1,295,000. Moira Holley, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty, (206) 612-5771.

Mount Baker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xk50l_0hhhUzUV00
Courtesy image

This 1925 Spanish Revival home was designed by noted Seattle architect Ellsworth Prime Storey. The four-bedroom house on a corner lot features wood floors, arched doorways, a living room with tiled fireplace, a dining room with oversize windows overlooking the pool, a skylit chef's kitchen, updated bathrooms, a gym room, and a sauna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dVt62_0hhhUzUV00
Courtesy image

The 0.38-acre gated property is surrounded by hedges and includes a landscaped brick patio, swimming pool, and two-car garage; Lake Washington, shops, and restaurants are steps away. $3,895,000. Scott Wasner, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty, (206) 910-1410.

Uptown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycCMJ_0hhhUzUV00
Courtesy image

The Pittsburgh, a brownstone apartment complex built in 1907, was restored in 2017 with attention to preserving its classic features. This one-bedroom top-floor condo unit with no shared walls has windows on three sides; 10-foot ceilings; wood floors and trim throughout; the original solid-wood pocket doors, crown molding, and fireplace surround; an updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, and historic glass cabinets; and access to a bike room, storage unit, and landscaped courtyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vrgK_0hhhUzUV00
Courtesy image

Nearby are the Seattle Center, Space Needle, and Olympic Sculpture Park. $389,000. Holly Schramm, Berkshire Hathaway HS NW, (206) 390-9268.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: An Artsy Houseboat with Vaulted Ceilings

We’re approaching the end of houseboat listing season, but there are still some adorable homes available on the lake—including the Haida Bird, an intricate and offbeat home docked a few blocks up the shoreline northeast of Gas Works Park. The boat, created in 2005 by small Port Townsend–based...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

12 of the best unique date ideas in Seattle

Why should all those people on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have all the fun? Whether you are looking for new ideas to impress that special someone or just looking for something different to do with your spouse, we’ve got you covered (and no camera crew following you)! From an adventure in the trees to lounging by the water, we’ve found some great places for lovers of cats, fans of science or people who just want to get lost once in a while.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Sushi Restaurant on Bellevue Way, Takai by Kashiba, to Open Sept 8

Sushi restaurant, Takai by Kashiba, is opening on Thursday, September 8th. It is located on the ground floor of luxury condo building, One88. They will be serving dinner beginning at 5pm. Takai by Kashiba is an edomae style sushi restaurant. The menu is filled with curated omakase dinner items from...
BELLEVUE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Celebrated Northwest Modern home at the Fremont Lofts

Built in 2001, 3816 Evanston Ave. N Unit B is an ivy-covered icon of Northwest architecture. The soaring urban home is situated at the Fremont Lofts, an eight-residence partnership between Johnston Architects and artisanal developer Bill Parks. Across 1,966 square feet, Unit B wows at every turn—from its high-ceilinged interiors to its 650 square feet of outdoor living space.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Real Estate
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
City
Home, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: Downtown Seattle’s ‘eruptions of ugliness’ to be dealt with in less than 45 minutes

I realize that graffiti will always be with us. But it’s always nice to see some progress. For example – I was actually encouraged by the recent graffiti on the I-90 retaining wall at Mt. Baker that says “what’s it all about?” It’s vandalism, yes, but at least it’s in cheerful colors and raises the question that we all ask ourselves from time to time.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Metro bus catches fire in downtown Seattle

A Metro bus fire caught on fire in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, according to video from the scene. KIRO 7′s Lauren Donovan just happened to be there when the bus ignited in the middle of Second Avenue South. Video shows flames erupting and smoke rising from the front left...
SEATTLE, WA
tripsavvy.com

One of Amtrak's Most Popular Leaf-Peeping Routes Is Set to Return This Month

On Sept. 26, 2022, Amtrak will restore its Cascades train service between Seattle, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia—two months earlier than expected. This marks the second of three Canadian services to be restored since the pandemic shutdowns. Amtrak’s Cascades service typically runs from Eugene, Oregon, to Vancouver but was...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Seattle Center#Olympic Sculpture Park#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#French#Northlake The Haida Bird#The Woodland Park Zoo
shelterforce.org

“My City’s So White, I Moved”

“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after

For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
EDMONDS, WA
viatravelers.com

32 Fun & Best Things to Do in Seattle, Washington

Have you ever visited Seattle, Washington? If not, you’re missing out! Seattle is a vibrant city located in the Pacific Northwest, on the West Coast of the United States. Often called The Emerald City, it’s a bustling city with lots of fun and interesting things to do. From...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KING 5

Cloud fuels Mount Rainier 'venting' speculation

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along. Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Mourns The Passing of Seattle’s “First Lady Of Gospel” Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright

The greater Seattle community and people worldwide are mourning the death of Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright. Wright, who was the founder and director of the Total Experience Gospel Choir of Seattle, is well-known for her voice and the high-energy and stellar performances by the Total Experience Choir for over 50 years. The choir has sung in at least 38 states, 22 countries, and have performed for United States presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and made at least seven recordings of their own. In addition to singing behind Barry Manilow at KeyArena in 2015, and on the song “Save Me” on Dave Matthews’s CD Some Devil, the choir has appeared in television commercials and numerous radio programs.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Thousands of gallons of raw sewage leak into Lake Washington

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Between 15,000 to 20,000 gallons of raw sewage leaked into Lake Washington Wednesday morning, closing a beach. The beach that closed was Chism Beach Park, which is where a sign was put up warning people not to swim or go in the water. People were also warned not to swim at Burrows Landing, located at 9505 Southeast 15th Street, or the Lake Washington shoreline between the.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?

FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
SEATTLE, WA
425magazine.com

Farine Bakery & Café Opens Bellevue Location

The popularity of Redmond’s Farine Bakery & Café has led the business to expand to an eagerly anticipated second location in downtown Bellevue. It’s triple the size of its flagship bakery, and includes a heated outdoor terrace, too. Farine focuses on French- and Belgium- inspired pastries as well as fresh, premier-quality breads sold as whole loaves. Farine also has a brasserie-style menu serving breakfast and lunch.
BELLEVUE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Ruston’s Taco Street Celebrates One Year

Owners Martin and Elonka Perez opened their first Taco Street location in Seattle in 2017. So far, the Tacoma spot, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, also is a hit. With its casual vibe, quick made-to-order dishes, and full cocktail bar, guests come hungry and leave happy. There is a...
RUSTON, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Alfy's Pizza building in Lynnwood burns in spectacular fire

The abandoned Alfy’s Pizza building caught fire around 1:30am Thursday, September 8, 2022, at 4820 196th St SW in Lynnwood. Fire crews brought the blaze under control, but 196th St SW was closed in both directions between 50th Ave W and 48th Ave W. Power poles were down but...
LYNNWOOD, WA
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy