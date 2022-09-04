First responders had an active day on Wednesday into early this morning. Indiana Fire Association was especially busy with four calls over the last 24 hours. Companies 2 and 3 were dispatched to Pratt Drive in White Township for an automatic fire alarm activation at 2:50 PM. They then had to provide air assist for a call that brought the fire and borough police department to School Street at 5:45 PM. At 11:02 PM, companies 2 and 3 were called out again for a smoke investigation on Concord Street in White Township. Minutes later, they were dispatched for a carbon monoxide alarm activation on South 7th Street.

