4 Delicious Carbs Approved By Dietitians For Healthy Weight Loss

By Faith Geiger
 4 days ago
Shutterstock

When you think of healthy foods, “carbs” probably isn’t the first thing that pops into your head. That’s because many of us have been led to believe that all carbs are bad for us and will lead to unwanted weight gain. While it’s true that eating an excess of refined carbohydrates (such as white bread or potato chips) can be detrimental to your overall health, there are tons of carbs out there that are actually great for you—it’s all about choosing the right ones.

To learn more about the benefits of healthy carbs and whole grains, as well as get some insight on the best options out there, we spoke to experts Patricia Kolesa MS, RDN of Hackensack Meridian Health, Lisa Richards, nutritionist and author of The Candida Diet, and Trista Best, Registered Dietitian at Balance One Supplements. They pointed out four in particular that can help you crush your weight loss goals: oats, brown rice, cous cous, and potatoes.

Oats

Great news for oatmeal lovers! Best says that "oats are an excellent source of whole grains and contain plenty of fiber and nutrients that make them a healthy meal or snack." This is especially true when you add healthy ingredients rather than loading your oatmeal with sugary toppings. "Healthy oatmeal can be made either savory or sweet without excess calories and when accomplished oatmeal can be the perfect breakfast for weight loss," Best tells us.

One of the great things about oatmeal is that its packed with enough fiber to keep you full for longer and prevent overeating. "The whole grains keep your blood sugar stabilized, preventing spikes and dips that are associated with increased weight gain," she says. If you want to make some sweet, healthy oatmeal, try mixing in nuts, cinnamon, blueberries, strawberries, and bananas. To go the savory route, Best suggests adding tomatoes, eggs, mushrooms, and spinach. Sounds delicious!

Potatoes

Potatoes get a bad rap in the wellness world, but believe it or not, Kolesa says they can actually be a great addition to your weight loss diet by packing in nutrients. "Potatoes are a starch and a plant-based food. They contain fiber which is digested slower in the body, helping keep you fuller for

longer periods of time," she says. And when you stay fuller for longer, you won't be tempted to overeat later on. Plus, this starchy vegetable is loaded with vitamins that Kolesa says are "helpful in energy production." To incorporate this tasty carb into your diet, she suggests baking them and topping them with your favorite ingredients, roasting them with other vegetables, or adding them to soups. Yum!

Brown Rice

Rice is a staple in many cuisines. It's versatile enough to fit into virtually any type of meal—but choosing the right kind to eat is an essential part of maintaining a healthy diet. Richards notes that white rice "has gone through a level of processing which strips it of its bran and germ contents," which takes away practically all of the vitamins and nutrients, such as vitamins E, B, and Fiber. "When white rice is consumed the body processes it more quickly, which leads to less satisfaction and the need to eat more or more frequently," she warns. "This ultimately leads to overeating and weight gain."

Brown rice, on the other hand, can be a great, healthy carb. "When we consume brown rice the body processes it more slowly because it is a complex carbohydrate," she explains. "This allows for the consumer to experience greater satiety and receive more nutrients." Perfect!

Cous Cous

Cous cous is another healthy, fiber-filled alternative to white rice that you may want to make a staple in your weight loss diet. "While it is not very well known, cous cous is an emerging whole grain," Kolesa tells us, noting that in addition to its high fiber content, it can also be a great source of protein. All of these nutrients can work together to keep you energized and satiated, which means you'll be ready to take on whatever the day throws at you. Cous cous can be made as a carbohydrate side dish or paired with beans and sauteed vegetables. It can serve as an alternative to white rice or white pasta too!" she raves. We're craving a cous cous salad right about now!

So, it's true: carbs aren't all bad! Of course, at the end of the day, everything should be eaten in moderation and the right diet for you will depend on a number of factors. However, trading your refined carbohydrates for these healthier options on a regular basis may just take inches off of your waistline.

ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

