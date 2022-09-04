Two trail projects in Indiana and Westmoreland Counties have received grants from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. State Representative Jim Struzzi and Senator Joe Pittman announced that $91,000 of the over $90 million in grant funding will go to the Indiana County Conservation District for the development of a canopy walk. The ADA-accessible trail will feature pavement that leads to a raised walkway where those using the trail can get a unique view into the tree canopy, according to ICCD executive director Doug Beri. It’s meant to be not just a recreational opportunity, but an educational tool as well.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO