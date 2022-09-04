ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

“Not Your Grandma’s Quilt Show” exhibit at Wotiz Gallery Exhibit for the month of September

“Not Your Grandma’s Quilt Show” exhibit at Wotiz Gallery Exhibit for the month of September. In September, there will be a lovely exhibit of quilts shown in the Wotiz Gallery of the Milton Public Library in a display called “Not Your Grandma’s Quilt Show.” As a teacher, artist and quilter, Barbara Graceffa is self-taught and has received several awards for her work, including “Best in Show – Blue Ribbon Quilt” at the Marshfield Fair.
MILTON, MA
Charge of domestic abuse dropped against Milton School Superintendent James Jette

Charge of domestic abuse dropped against Milton School Superintendent James Jette. A charge of domestic abuse against Milton School Superintendent James Jette was dismissed on Aug. 29 in Stoughton District Court after the alleged victim refused to testify. The case was dismissed by Norfolk County District Judge Daniel O’Malley ordered...
MILTON, MA

