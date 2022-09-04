Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
miltonscene.com
“Not Your Grandma’s Quilt Show” exhibit at Wotiz Gallery Exhibit for the month of September
“Not Your Grandma’s Quilt Show” exhibit at Wotiz Gallery Exhibit for the month of September. In September, there will be a lovely exhibit of quilts shown in the Wotiz Gallery of the Milton Public Library in a display called “Not Your Grandma’s Quilt Show.” As a teacher, artist and quilter, Barbara Graceffa is self-taught and has received several awards for her work, including “Best in Show – Blue Ribbon Quilt” at the Marshfield Fair.
miltonscene.com
Milton real estate market report – August 2022
Here’s a monthly local update based on Milton home sales in the past 30 days.
miltonscene.com
State Primary is TODAY, Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – view info for Milton voters
State Primary is TODAY, Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – view info for Milton voters. The polls will be open from 7:00 a.m – 8:00 p.m. Please get out and vote. State Primaries for the candidates of political parties for the following offices:. Governor For This Commonwealth. Lieutenant Governor...
miltonscene.com
Charge of domestic abuse dropped against Milton School Superintendent James Jette
Charge of domestic abuse dropped against Milton School Superintendent James Jette. A charge of domestic abuse against Milton School Superintendent James Jette was dismissed on Aug. 29 in Stoughton District Court after the alleged victim refused to testify. The case was dismissed by Norfolk County District Judge Daniel O’Malley ordered...
Comments / 0