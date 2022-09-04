An extended record-setting heat wave is scorching the West and many Californians are being asked to turn up their thermostats

Read full article on original website
A hurricane that just made landfall in Mexico is triggering flood concerns in parts of southern California
More extreme weather is in the forecast for Southern California this week as a hurricane spins in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico.
Hurricane Kay quickly approaching California
Hurricane Kay is quickly approaching California, potentially bringing heavy rain and cooler temperatures. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
A hiker died from heat exhaustion in Arizona and others were injured as dangerously high temps grip the West
A hiker in Arizona died and five others were rescued Monday after getting lost on trails and suffering heat exhaustion as triple-digit temperatures gripped the region, officials said.
Southern California's Fairview Fire has exploded in size, burning nearly 20K acres and forcing evacuations
The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California has upended the lives of many Riverside County residents who said they felt blindsided by the flames that have been spreading rapidly since Monday.
2 people were killed and multiple structures destroyed after a fast-moving wildfire erupted in Southern California
Two people were killed as a fast-moving wildfire swelled rapidly over parched vegetation in Southern California, forcing hundreds of residents to flee amid a severe heat wave that has enveloped the region.
City with just 20 days of fresh water left finds backup source — but they aren't out of the woods
A river and reservoir that supplied most of the city's water were tainted by ashy sludge this summer after a massive wildfire burned hundreds of thousands of acres in the watershed.
Tropical Storm Kay could bring a year's worth of rain in drought-stricken southern California in the next hours
In parts of southern California that have been severely drought-stricken for months, residents are bracing for a storm that could drop a year's worth of rain -- and cause dangerous flash floods.
The heat wave scorching California may be the worst in its history and now an offshore hurricane threatens to fan already raging wildfires
As Californians endure what could be the worst heat wave in state history, a rare hurricane offshore is poised to extend extreme temperatures already threatening rotating power outages and also deliver powerful winds that could fan raging wildfires.
Abortion is banned or severely limited in a number of states. Here's where things stand
Laws that ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure have gone into effect in about a dozen states after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to abortion on June 24.
Is it bourgeois to like ‘good food?’ I went looking for answers
Amy Dawson grew up ashamed of the family ham. It was pink and huge – close to 40lb – and sat on the kitchen counter, wrapped in newspaper throughout the winter. The ham had a hardened outside layer of dehydrated fat, which Dawson’s mom would cut into with a butcher’s knife, revealing a rich, ruby red inside. She would soak the meat she had sliced off and fry it up the next day for dinner, repeating those steps over the rest of the season.
Travel to Hawaii during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Michigan GOP leaders encourage rule breaking at poll worker training session
The evening before Michigan's state primary, Wayne County GOP leaders held a Zoom training session for poll workers and partisan observers -- warning them about "bad stuff happening" during the election and encouraging them to ignore local election rules barring cell phones and pens from polling places and vote-counting centers.
NASA eyes two dates in late September for Artemis I launch but several hurdles remain
NASA has two new date in mind — September 23 or September 27 — for the next attempt at launching its massive new moon rocket on an uncrewed test mission. But there are still several hurdles that could stand in the way, any of which could push the launch date back further.
Hurricane Earl threatens Bermuda and could bring 'life-threatening surf' to the US East Coast
Hurricane Earl is on the brink of turning into a major hurricane, threatening Bermuda with ferocious winds Thursday evening.
DC mayor declares public emergency over migrant arrivals from Arizona and Texas
Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a public health emergency on Thursday in response to the thousands of migrants arriving in the nation's capital by bus from Arizona and Texas.
