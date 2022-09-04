The Touchdown Play: Inside Quinn Ewers' first career touchdown pass

Ja'Tavion Sanders (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Texas has itself a quarterback in Quinn Ewers, and a tight end in Ja’Tavion Sanders. The two, both former five-stars, worked together on Saturday to record their first career touchdowns.

Ewers found Sanders near the end of the first quarter of Texas’ 52-10 win over Louisiana-Monroe to cap a seven-play, 64-yard drive that took 3:19 off the clock. It was a strong bounce-back for Ewers, whose first drive ended with an interception. It was also a strong showing for Sanders, who did not catch a pass in 2021.

“I already knew it was coming, so really didn’t fold,” Sanders said.

The Longhorn offense started at its own 36-yard-line and saw Bijan Robinson reach ULM Warhawk territory after four carries for 27 yards. The fourth carry set up a 4th-and-4 play where Ewers found Sanders for a five-yard gain, just enough for a new set of downs.

Robinson then gained 13, setting the stage for the score.

Texas was in 12 personnel with Gunnar Helm split wide, Sanders off right tackle, and Xavier Worthy on the near side of the field. Helm motioned into an position off left tackle, and the Warhawk safeties revealed neither knew exactly what their assignments are.

The boundary corner stayed with Worthy, and both tight ends ran wheel routes. Sanders’ route was deeper than Helm’s, and Ewers hit the wide open Sanders.

Sanders stayed in bounds then scampered to the end zone to put Texas up 14-3 late in the first.

“I executed the call really, and that’s what happened,” Sanders said. “I can just say the outside receiver just clearing it out for me really. That’s what that play is based off of, the outside receiver clearing it out for the tight end.”

Sanders stopped for a brief moment after the catch, appearing to try to remain in bounds. That wasn’t the reason for his pause.

“I thought I was going to get hit,” he said.

Sanders caught six passes for 85 yards and a score, one of the better performances from a Longhorn tight end in recent memory. His presence in the offense is a welcome addition for Texas, and for Ewers.

“I’ve seen him grow a lot for sure,” Ewers said. “He’s just a big body, big target. He’s a guy to throw to. Big hands, he’s going to catch a lot.”

After finishing as the Longhorns’ leading receiver and drawing accolades from his head coach, Sanders was just happy to contribute.

“Just knowing I can be an impact in this offense is a real great feeling,” Sanders said. “Just us coming out and executing the gameplan is a real exciting feeling.”