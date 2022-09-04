Charleston police seek help in finding Toyota SUV tied to child shooting

Read full article on original website
Police looking to identify suspect in attempted strong arm robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a man connected to an attempted strong arm robbery that happened in downtown Charleston last month. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the incident happened on August 20th on Walnut Street. Police said the male suspect is approximately in his 30s and described as 6′ […]
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said they received a call about an armed robbery in progress at the store shortly after 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Both DCSO and the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) […]
The Post and Courier
Armed bicyclist suspected of shooting at occupied vehicle in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN — An armed bicyclist suspected of shooting at a vehicle in Georgetown County was arrested at a relative's house Sept. 8. Jonathan Phillip Schuler, 29, was arrested in connection with a report of a man firing a handgun at an occupied vehicle Sept. 8. No one was injured in the incident, according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
The Post and Courier
Dorchester deputies investigate spate of armed robberies at Ashley Phosphate businesses
Stick-ups took place this week at two businesses within a half-mile of each other. A store clerk reported the first robbery around 2:45 a.m. Sept. 7 at Parker's Kitchen off Windsor Hill Boulevard in North Charleston. She said a black male wearing black clothing entered the store, pointed a gun at her and demanded money from the business' cash register, according to an incident report.
WIS-TV
City of North Charleston sued for crash during high-speed police chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police Officer got into a high-speed chase with a suspect that ended in a dangerous crash and seriously injured a different driver on the road. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 2,...
live5news.com
Police make arrest in James Island bank robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a 37-year-old man accused of robbing a bank on Folly Road Tuesday. Evan Suk Ensley Haddix, from Charleston, was taken into custody Wednesday morning. He was charged with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal. Officers...
live5news.com
Man arrested in deadly July shooting of North Charleston teen
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says an 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a deadly July shooting of a North Charleston teen. Dontre Lamur Alston was charged with murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent...
Man arrested after bomb threat at North Charleston manufacturing plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police arrested a man linked to a bomb threat made at a Cummins manufacturing plant in August. On August 4, police responded to Cummins Turbo Technologies in Palmetto Commerce after an employee received a bomb threat. Police were told that a person said they “put some kind of […]
Man arrested in connection with string of North Charleston burglaries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Jarrod Randolph Green (35) is accused of burglarizing seven businesses between May 19 and Sept. 6. The following businesses were targeted: Dashi LA Ideal LLC Joe’s […]
abcnews4.com
Deputies search for man accused of murdering Cottageville man, stealing his car: CCSO
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe is responsible for another man's death. According to deputies, the suspect forced his way into the victim's Cottageville home around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is accused of shooting and killing the man before stealing the victim's vehicle to flee.
live5news.com
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.
Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson man is facing abuse charges after he reportedly assaulted a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, […]
Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
The Post and Courier
Dorchester cops search for armed thief
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for an unknown young Black male who allegedly pilfered an undisclosed sum of money from Parkers Kitchen in North Charleston during the early morning hours of Sept. 7. The incident is being described as an armed robbery, as the suspect reportedly...
counton2.com
Ladson DMV shooting suspect arrested
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday arrested the man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that left two people injured. La’Ron Bess (18) of Summerville was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
The Post and Courier
Caretaker charged in disabled man's abuse at Moncks Corner facility
MONCKS CORNER — A 22-year-old caretaker has been arrested on allegations she struck a disabled man, breaking his nose, at a residential care facility. Keontae O. Gaddist was booked Sept. 7 into the Berkeley County jail on charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult and second-degree assault and battery.
Police investigating alleged bank robbery on Folly Road
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an alleged bank robbery on Folly Road. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) said they were responding to a call regarding a bank robbery at Pinnacle Financial Partners (329 Folly Road) around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police told News 2 they are searching for one suspect, but said there […]
live5news.com
Coroner: 71-year-old man killed in bicycle vs. vehicle crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 71-year-old Mount Pleasant man as the victim of a Saturday night crash. David Dingle died from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The crash happened around...
iheart.com
POLICE: Shooting in downtown Charleston no longer believed to be random
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police released new details in a shooting early Sunday morning for which two people face charges. Tyvone Davis, 20, was charged with unlawful carry and a 16-year-old boy is also facing a charge or unlawful carry in the King Street incident that left five people injured, police say. The 16-year-old’s name was not released because of his age.
Sanders-Clyde students hold peace walk after classmate was shot
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and staff at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School are standing up against gun violence. On Thursday, they marched around the school chanting “we don’t want violence, we just want peace.” “Today was an opportunity for our children’s voice to be not only heard, but seen,” said Janice Malone, the Principal of Sanders-Clyde […]
