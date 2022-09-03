Read full article on original website
Related
vicksburgnews.com
Victim in critical condition after early morning shooting on Bay Street
A victim is in critical condition after an early morning shooting on Bay Street. The incident was reported at 1:42 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1300 block of Bay Street. Initial alerts listed a collision as well as a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, Vicksburg police observed no collision...
Suspect arrested after fleeing law enforcement with toddler in vehicle
Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.
Man arrested after cars exchange gunfire in parking lot of Mississippi business with customers present
A Warren County man was arrested following a shootout in Bovina late Sunday night. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business located in the 400 block of Tiffentown Road in the Bovina community to investigate a report of shots fired at about 10:20 p.m. on Sunday. When units arrived...
vicksburgnews.com
Three shot at Circle K early Sunday morning
An altercation at a Circle K convenience store escalated into a shooting that injured three people, authorities say. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a call came into Vicksburg Warren 911 of a person at Merit Health River Region who had been shot. Shortly thereafter, radio traffic indicated that three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mississippi man arrested on fraud charges involving purchase of side-by-side
A Mississippi man was arrested in fraud charges Friday involving the purchase of a side-by-side. Makenzie Black, 22 of Jackson, was arrested Friday by Vicksburg Police Department investigators in connection with the fraudulent purchase of a 2021 Kawasaki side-by-side in May 2022. Black appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday,...
vicksburgnews.com
Multiple crimes throughout city being investigated
The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a number of recent crimes. On Thursday, at 10:17 p.m. officers responded to the Uptown Mall, 3505 Pemberton Square Boulevard in reference to an auto theft. The victim stated someone stole his 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck. According to the victim, the vehicle was locked but the keys were inside.
WAPT
Pawn shop burglary caught on camera
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police have released surveillance video of a burglary at a pawn shop. Police said in a tweet that the break-in was reported Monday night. The name of the pawn shop was not released. The video shows three people crawling through what appeared to be a...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg police make three arrests involving drugs, fraud and a shooting
The Vicksburg Police Department recently made three arrests for different crimes which took place throughout the city. On Thursday, Robert Earl Wheatley, 43, of Vicksburg was arrested following a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Clay and Mission 66. A search of his vehicle was made...
WLBT
Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County
YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is being charged with murder in Yazoo County on Monday. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says Antonio Barton and James Porter got into a heated argument in the middle of Vaughan Road near Thomas Road and Oil Field Road. The argument was over a disagreement between their sons.
Two face prison time for 2021 kidnapping in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two suspects, who were charged in connection to a kidnapping case in Yazoo County, will spend time behind bars. The Yazoo Herald reported Preston Flowers and Tamela Herrera were arrested in July 2021 after agents raided a house on Grand Avenue after three juveniles were reported missing. Investigators believe the […]
Man arrested for child endangerment after police chase
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces child endangerment and felony eluding charges after a chase with Warren County deputies on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported deputies tried to pull over Terry Porter, of Yazoo County, for failure to yield to a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, he drove away at a […]
WAPT
New restaurant owner sees silver lining in Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — Businesses around Jackson are still feeling the pinch from the ongoing water crisis. Local, state and federal teams have made repairs to the O.B. Curtis Water Plant to return water pressure to Jackson residents. But the city still remains under a boil-water alert that was put in place by the Mississippi State Department of Health in late July. City and health officials said if all goes well with water testing and sampling, the notice could be lifted in the next few days.
vicksburgnews.com
Brutal Rankin County robbery victim dies
Last night, Vicksburg police apprehended a suspect wanted in Rankin County for robbery and assault. We recently learned that the victim, 72-year-old Grady Allen, did not survive the attack. The robbery. Ricky Morris knew Allen and believed that he carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source...
WDAM-TV
Three people died in crashes over Labor Day weekend, MHP says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the number of car wrecks and incidents across its Labor Day travel enforcement period. MHP says three people died in car crashes during the 2022 Labor Day weekend. Details of each wreck are below. The Mississippi Highway Patrol also issued...
vicksburgnews.com
Smith Drive mobile home burns overnight
A 16 x 80 mobile home on Smith Drive caught fire late Friday night. The unit was unoccupied and appeared to have been abandoned. Just before midnight, Warren County Firefighters from NorthEast, Culkin and other stations in the county responded to a report of an abandoned mobile home fire on Smith Road.
Police: Woman says she was using drugs for rituals
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly told Yazoo City police that she was using drugs for ritual purposes. The Yazoo Herald reported an officer noticed Claudia Morris, 35, coming out of an abandoned building on Highway 3. When he approached her, the officer said she appeared to be intoxicated. […]
Police respond to reports of person waving gun out of car window. Find juvenile with stolen firearm at Mississippi convenience store..
Officers responding to reports of a person waving a window out a car window at a Mississippi convenience store found a juvenile with a stolen firearm. On Tuesday, Vicksburg police officers responded to the Speed Mart at 2320 Washington Street in reference to a person holding a weapon out the window of a vehicle on Tuesday at 5:55 p.m.
vicksburgnews.com
Sheriff Pace provides update on Friday’s pursuit
A reckless driver is facing felony charges after attempting to elude police. Terry Porter of Yazoo County was arrested Friday after failing to yield to a traffic stop and instead fleeing from officers at a high rate of speed with a toddler in the vehicle. “We did not know when...
Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes […]
Mississippi man arrested for July 4 home burglary and shooting
A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with a July 4 house burglary and shooting. Vicksburg Police arrested Quinderion Mixon, 24 of Vicksburg, Monday in connection with a residential burglary and shooting that occurred at the Beechwood Park Apartments at 201 Berryman Road on July 4. Mixon was charged...
Comments / 0