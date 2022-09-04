Read full article on original website
DeSantis announces a proposal that would expand Florida toll discounts
Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he will present a proposal to the Florida Legislature that would expand a program to offer discounts to commuters who use SunPass and other toll transponders. A six-month discount program that began Sept. 1 offers a 20% credit each month for motorists — whose accounts...
Ron Howse selected as Florida’s 2022 Transportation Hall of Fame Inductee
Florida’s 2022 Transportation Hall of Fame Inductee. Mr. Ron Howse is president and founder of Real Deal Development Group, a real estate investment, civil engineering, and land planning business where he has been in practice for more than 25 years. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Mr. Howse is a Florida licensed Professional Engineer and Professional Surveyor and Mapper. He was elected to the St. Cloud City Council at the age of 28, one of the youngest ever elected to that post, and is a former assistant public works director for the City of Altamonte Springs.
Flash flood risk increases late week as tropical moisture surges into Florida
A surge of tropical moisture will produce rounds of heavy rainfall and increase the risk of flooding for the Panhandle and North Florida by the weekend. Earlier Wednesday, surface analysis depicted a stalled frontal boundary that was draped across the Mid-South. This feature is forecast to gradually push south through the week, acting as a focus for shower and thunderstorm development. Along the stalled frontal boundary, models indicate the development of a cutoff area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico by late week. The nearly stationary front in conjunction with a slow-moving area of low pressure will contribute to the potential for rounds of heavy rain and flooding as atmospheric moisture surges across northern and central Florida.
Legislators will revisit Tampa-area projects that were vetoed in DeSantis' budget
Florida lawmakers Friday could approve disbursing $175 million across the state for more than 230 local projects and programs, including a few similar to spending proposals that Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed in June. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which is made up of House and Senate members, will consider a...
How hurricanes and tropical storms can impact your mental health
Hurricanes and tropical storms are disruptive to someone's property, education and job when they make landfall. But something we don't often consider are the short- and long-term effects on mental health. Sara Newhouse is the disaster recovery mental health coordinator for the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The position was...
Poll shows tight Florida races for governor and Senate, with older voters prioritizing the economy
A bipartisan poll sponsored by AARP Florida shows that Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio have a slight edge over their Democratic opponents. But their leads are within the poll’s margin for error. The survey — conducted jointly by Fabrizio Ward and Impact Research — shows DeSantis with...
These Tampa borrowers say student loan forgiveness will bring needed relief
Noah Meyers expected to graduate this fall with a bachelor's degree and $20,000 in debt. He's a senior studying anthropology at the University of South Florida. "Now, I'm expecting to graduate with zero in debt," Meyers said. "And, you know — nothing feels nicer than that." On Aug. 24,...
