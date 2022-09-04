ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Hanging up the clippers, local barber retires after 50 years

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago
CHILLICOTHE― Getting up early to cut hair and talk with customers will no longer be a part of Mack Steinbrook's day as the owner of Mack’s Mustache barber shop has officially retired.

The family business has been handed down to his daughter who will keep the barber shop alive.

After 50 years in the business Steinbrook decided, at 70 years old, to retire. Having started out working for his father, who was also a barber, Steinbrook has worked at many locations around the city but ultimately settled on Western Avenue in 1982. When he first started in 1970 haircuts were only $1, Steinbrook hasn't raised prices too much though since he only charged $13 today.

Steinbrook joked that he never really worked a day of his life since he loved his job so much. He said he chose to retire after turning 70 and still being in good health to see what it is like since a lot of his customers are retired now.

The customers are the biggest thing Steinbrook will miss about his shop. He said talking with customers and building relationships with each person was one of his favorite parts of the job. One of the regular customers at the shop would come from Columbus every month to get his haircut and conversation with Steinbrook.

"They can get a haircut anywhere," said Steinbrook. "You can't get the conversation anywhere."

Customers also came to Steinbrook for a good practical joke every once in a while as he is known to hide behind the door or half wall of his shop to scare customers as they walked in. He would also have other customers pretend to be the barber and say he was out for the day to see what would happen while he was hiding.

"I'll miss them, but they'll miss me more," Steinbrook said of his customers.

Steinbrook's wife Kathy, who has been cutting hair for over 30 years, is also retiring from the barbershop. She went to barber school after her daughter Nikki started kindergarten. She said it has been "wonderful" working with her husband for all these years.

Nikki, now an adult, has been cutting hair for over 20 years and will continue running Mack's for the time being. She says she learned much of what she knows from watching her parents at the shop when she was younger. Not only did she learn how to do hair, but the Steinbrook children said they learned the right way to treat people from their parents, who treat everyone kindly.

Mack and Kathy thanked all of their friends and customers who have supported them over the years, allowing them to make it this far.

