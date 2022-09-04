Read full article on original website
Gunman opens fire on group of people in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating a gunshot incident...
12 people punch, kick man at West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn; victim slashed in unprovoked attack: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was punched, kicked and slashed in an unprovoked attack at Monday’s West Indian Day Parade in Brooklyn, police said Thursday. The group of 12 attackers also took two chains from the man’s neck in the Eastern Parkway robbery, officials said. They also stole the man’s cellphone, car keys […]
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
VIDEO: Man surrounded, robbed at Bronx tire shop in armed multi-borough spree
A group of armed thieves surrounded and robbed a man at a Bronx tire shop in a spree spanning multiple boroughs, police said Thursday as they released video of the attack.
VIDEO: Man, 34, stabbed in random attack on Manhattan street
A 34-year-old man was stabbed during a random attack on a Manhattan street early Wednesday and police are searching for the person they say is responsible.
Suspect attempted to rape New York City woman inside her Manhattan apartment
NYPD NEWS @NYPDnews WANTED for ATTEMPTED RAPE: On 9/4/22 at 9 AM, inside the Lillian...
New York City Police investigating robbery at Central Park West station
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department investigated a robbery that took place...
Man falls asleep waiting for Uber; wallet, phone, chain stolen: NYPD
LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two robbers stole a man’s wallet and iPhone, even taking a gold chain from around the man’s neck when he fell asleep while waiting for an Uber, police said Monday. The 23-year-old man was in front of 189 Bowery Street in Lower Manhattan, waiting for an Uber around midnight on […]
Purported gang member fatally shot in Brooklyn hours after man gunned down in car
The 28-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest in front of a home on Sheffield Avenue, near Hegeman Avenue, around 11:15 p.m.
New York City Police Investigating Garment District Stabbing
NEW YORK, NY – the New York City Police Department is investigating a stabbing that...
2nd teen arrested in Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD officer
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested another teen Thursday in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx. The 16-year-old boy was arrested around 6 a.m., police said. Just hours later, Officer Muhammad Chowdhury was finally released from the hospital after he was attacked in August. “As Officer Chowdhury left Jacobi Hospital to […]
Shooting Suspect, Brooklyn Man Arrested and Charged in Atlantic City Boardwalk Shooting
Atlantic City, NJ- The Atlantic City police department has announced the arrest of a Brooklyn...
Subway rider elbowed in head during Queens phone robbery
The NYPD on Wednesday released video footage of a suspect they said elbowed a man during a robbery aboard a Queens subway train last week.
New York college freshman fatally shot in car 1 day before her 18th birthday
QUEENS, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed as they sat in a car over the weekend. According to WPIX-TV, on Friday, Sept. 2, Shantasia O'Brian was found shot in the Rosedale neighborhood of Queens and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two people were taken into custody and a 15-year-old was charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
fox5ny.com
Shooting at park in Brooklyn
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
Serial NYC Shoplifter Caught in Oakland
OAKLAND, NJ – police in Oakland have reported the arrest of a serial shoplifter from...
Bronx man indicted in strangling of pregnant mom in 1996 cold case: DA
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and […]
New York City Subway Rider Wanted for Forcible Touching Aboard B Train
NEW YORK, NY – New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black...
Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Broad Daylight in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have reported that a 38-year-old woman...
