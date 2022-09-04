ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Ihop#Murder#Late Night#Violent Crime
PIX11

2nd teen arrested in Bronx beating of off-duty NYPD officer

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police arrested another teen Thursday in the beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx. The 16-year-old boy was arrested around 6 a.m., police said. Just hours later, Officer Muhammad Chowdhury was finally released from the hospital after he was attacked in August. “As Officer Chowdhury left Jacobi Hospital to […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

New York college freshman fatally shot in car 1 day before her 18th birthday

QUEENS, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed as they sat in a car over the weekend. According to WPIX-TV, on Friday, Sept. 2, Shantasia O'Brian was found shot in the Rosedale neighborhood of Queens and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two people were taken into custody and a 15-year-old was charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Shooting at park in Brooklyn

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig makes a preliminary statement about a shooting at McLaughlin Park in Downtown Brooklyn. A young man, likely of "school age," shot a 15-year-old boy in the abdomen.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Bronx man indicted in strangling of pregnant mom in 1996 cold case: DA

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 66-year-old Bronx man under investigation in the cold case murders of several women was indicted Thursday in connection with the 1996 strangulation death of 36-year-old pregnant mom Jasmine Porter. Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said Gregory Fleetwood was inside Porter’s apartment in Morris Heights on Feb. 5, 1996, and […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

114K+
Followers
58K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy