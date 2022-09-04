ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

'NBA moments you almost forgot about' reel features the Boston Celtics in a memorable playoff series

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyc2N_0hhhGGiE00
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

During this period on the NBA calendar, ranking teams and players for the season to come with a forward-looking eye and turning back the clock to remember the game of yesteryear are the primary sources of content for fans of the league.

Deep in the dog days of summer, fans of the Boston Celtics are getting antsy. To that end, we dug up this compilation of “NBA moments you almost forgot about” put together by the folks over at the House of Highlights YouTube channel that features the Celtics in it with a return to the era of the last “big three” in Boston.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to see where the Celtics were playing and whom in the video that was considered worthy of inclusion in this offseason special collection assembled for your viewing pleasure.

Among several others, this series looked like curtains for the Celtics until they charged back to win in seven games.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duke lands top UNC basketball recruiting target

The race for prized four-star recruit T.J. Power is officially over and it’s bad news for the North Carolina Tar Heels.  Power officially announced his decision on Wednesday night, picking the Duke Blue Devils over Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The recruit revealed earlier in the week that he was ready to make a decision and the Blue Devils were trending leading into this announcement. Then he made it official, picking Duke over 23 other offers and a finalists list that also included Iowa, Virginia, and Notre Dame. The addition of Power gives Jon Scheyer another big recruit for his 2023...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#The Boston Celtics
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 140: Does the NBA have enough talent to expand, and how might it affect the Boston Celtics if they did?

In the dog days of summer, amidst the worst of the NBA content desert, a whisper of expansion has caught the attention of the league’s most faithful fans. Since pushed back on by those in the know as this topic seems to see every time rumors of adding new teams to the league tends to go, it has still captured our collective imaginations of what such a scenario might look like.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 69

In the spring of 2002, the Los Angeles Lakers were going for a third straight NBA championship, but it wouldn’t be nearly as easy as their second title was the prior year. While they went 15-1 in the 2001 playoffs, they struggled a bit in 2002, and one reason was Shaquille O’Neal’s health.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy