ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'We called him Bambi,' says Scot Pollard of fellow Boston Celtics alum Paul Pierce's time at Kansas

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flPzC_0hhhFwJB00
(AP Photo/John Hayes)

Many years before they linked up again on the Boston Celtics in pursuit of Banner 17, ex-Boston big man Scot Pollard and Hall of Fame wing Paul Pierce were teammates on the roster of the Kansas Jayhawks.

And while we think of The Truth today as a stone cold killer with broad shoulders and an unstoppable will to get to the basket, in those days the Californian forward could have benefited from a little more muscle on his frame according to Pollard.

“We called him ‘Bambi’ because he was still so skinny and he was all elbows and knees,” said the 2008 Celtics champion center.

Check out the clip embedded below to hear what Pollard had to share about their time together playing for Kansas long before Pierce was ever a Celtic.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 1

4America
4d ago

One of the best Kansas teams. They would have won a national championship the year Paul got hurt in the league championships.

Reply
2
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Jeremy Lin signs to play with new team

Over a decade after Linsanity first swept the globe, Jeremy Lin is still at it. The former NBA guard Lin has signed a deal to play for the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association, according to multiple reports. Lin himself confirmed the news in an Instagram post. Lin,...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Basketball#Sports#The Boston Celtics#Banner 17#The Kansas Jayhawks#Californian
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"

There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
CLEVELAND, OH
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Duke lands top UNC basketball recruiting target

The race for prized four-star recruit T.J. Power is officially over and it’s bad news for the North Carolina Tar Heels.  Power officially announced his decision on Wednesday night, picking the Duke Blue Devils over Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. The recruit revealed earlier in the week that he was ready to make a decision and the Blue Devils were trending leading into this announcement. Then he made it official, picking Duke over 23 other offers and a finalists list that also included Iowa, Virginia, and Notre Dame. The addition of Power gives Jon Scheyer another big recruit for his 2023...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."

The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
196K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy