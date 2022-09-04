'We called him Bambi,' says Scot Pollard of fellow Boston Celtics alum Paul Pierce's time at Kansas

(AP Photo/John Hayes)

Many years before they linked up again on the Boston Celtics in pursuit of Banner 17, ex-Boston big man Scot Pollard and Hall of Fame wing Paul Pierce were teammates on the roster of the Kansas Jayhawks.

And while we think of The Truth today as a stone cold killer with broad shoulders and an unstoppable will to get to the basket, in those days the Californian forward could have benefited from a little more muscle on his frame according to Pollard.

“We called him ‘Bambi’ because he was still so skinny and he was all elbows and knees,” said the 2008 Celtics champion center.

Check out the clip embedded below to hear what Pollard had to share about their time together playing for Kansas long before Pierce was ever a Celtic.

