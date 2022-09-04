Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO