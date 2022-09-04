Read full article on original website
Local 2024 SG impressed during UF visit
On the list of criteria Kameren Wright has in mind when evaluating his college options is his ability to connect with a program’s head coach and to get a sense of whether or not he could learn from that person. It’s what made his opportunity to talk with head...
Media rips Coaches Poll for Utah over UF, applauds AP Top 25 voters after Gators edge Utes
Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.
Florida football: Billy Napier previews Kentucky, warns against overconfidence after Utah win
Florida football coach Billy Napier says his team needs to continue to press forward and use the momentum from the Gators' season-opening win over Utah as a stepping stone this season. Napier assessed his team's first game and previewed Saturday's showdown against Kentucky this week, saying he expects another lively crowd for the Gators' SEC opener.
Florida's fight impressed WR commit Andy Jean in Utah win
Preps to Pros: Florida is loading up on top skill position talent
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins go in depth on the amount of talent at skill positions that is stacking up nicely for the Florida Gators.
