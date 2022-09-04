ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Local 2024 SG impressed during UF visit

On the list of criteria Kameren Wright has in mind when evaluating his college options is his ability to connect with a program’s head coach and to get a sense of whether or not he could learn from that person. It’s what made his opportunity to talk with head...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Media rips Coaches Poll for Utah over UF, applauds AP Top 25 voters after Gators edge Utes

Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Utah State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy