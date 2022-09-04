Read full article on original website
Japan unveils near-term steps to offset hit from rising prices
TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's government on Friday unveiled near-term stimulus steps to soften the economic blow of high food and energy prices on low-income households, businesses and farmers.
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Greece warns another European war could be on the horizon as Turkey hints at the possibility of an invasion
"When the time comes, we can come suddenly one night," Erdogan said on Tuesday when addressing tensions with Greece.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
US News and World Report
Statement From Charles, Britain's New King
LONDON (Reuters) - Charles, Britain's new king, released the following statement on Thursday after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. "We mourn profoundly the...
U.K.・
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Ukraine claims to have taken back dozens of towns and villages in the east and south from Russian forces as U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visited Kyiv to pledge more aid.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Military Chief Claims Responsibility for Strikes in Crimea
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's top military chief claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a series of strikes on Russian air bases on the annexed peninsula of Crimea, including one that caused devastation at the Saky military facility last month. In an article co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi and published on state news...
US News and World Report
Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
US News and World Report
Belarus Plans Law to Revoke Citizenship of Emigre Opponents, Minister Says
KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's government is drawing up legislation that would allow it to revoke the citizenship of emigre political opponents who are involved in "extremist" activity, the interior minister said on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of Belarusians left the ex-Soviet republic of 9.2 million fearing prosecution...
US News and World Report
Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
US News and World Report
Putin Claims Russia Has Weathered the Ukraine War – And He’s Not Entirely Wrong
President Vladimir Putin is publicly defending what has become for his country a quagmire in Ukraine, insisting Russia has lost nothing as a result of his devastating decision to invade six months ago. Speaking Wednesday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, where he also planned to observe ongoing military...
US News and World Report
Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96, Ending an Era for Britain
BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest...
US News and World Report
Putin: Russia Has Not Lost Anything Over Actions in Ukraine
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had not lost anything as a result of its military campaign in Ukraine. Speaking at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, he said all Russia's actions were designed to strengthen the country's sovereignty and were aimed at "helping people" living in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Extends Condolences to Britain for 'Irreparable Loss' of Queen
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended his condolences to Britain for the "irreparable loss" of Queen Elizabeth, who died earlier in the day aged 96, Russian news agencies said. In a message to Charles, Britain's new king, Putin said the Queen "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Journalist Jailed for 22 Years Shared Secrets With Western Intelligence
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said a former journalist who was jailed for 22 years on treason charges had transferred confidential information to Western intelligence agencies. Putin said he would not assess whether the lengthy prison sentence - which human rights lawyers called "unprecedented" in...
US News and World Report
Former U.S. President Trump Pays Tribute to 'Great Woman' Queen Elizabeth
LONDON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump called the late Queen Elizabeth a "great woman" who never made mistakes following the death of Britain's 96 year-old monarch on Thursday. "Who could be greater than what she's done? And she did it so long, so well and never made mistakes,"...
US News and World Report
Queen Elizabeth's Death: Reaction From World Leaders
(Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. "As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Forces Advance Deep Into Russian Lines in Kharkiv Region - General
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 700 square km (270 square miles) of territory in the south and in the eastern Kharkiv region, where they advanced up to 50 km (31 miles) into Russian lines and retaken more than 20 villages, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
IAEA Report on Ukraine Says Situation at Zaporizhzhia 'Not Sustainable'
VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Tuesday issued a report on the situation in Ukraine including at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) where it has established a presence. Below are highlights from the roughly 50-page text. See also this factbox...
US News and World Report
UK's Queen Elizabeth Postpones Meeting, Told to Rest by Doctors
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Queen Elizabeth was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with ministers on Wednesday after being advised to rest by her doctors, a day after the 96-year-old monarch appointed Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister. "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon...
