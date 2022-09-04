ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fumio Kishida
US News and World Report

Statement From Charles, Britain's New King

LONDON (Reuters) - Charles, Britain's new king, released the following statement on Thursday after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. "We mourn profoundly the...
U.K.
US News and World Report

Ukraine Military Chief Claims Responsibility for Strikes in Crimea

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's top military chief claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a series of strikes on Russian air bases on the annexed peninsula of Crimea, including one that caused devastation at the Saky military facility last month. In an article co-authored by lawmaker Mykhailo Zabrodskyi and published on state news...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Says United States Is Behind Europe's Gas Supply Crisis

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the United States had fomented Europe's gas supply crisis by pushing European leaders towards the "suicidal" step of cutting economic and energy cooperation with Moscow. Europe is facing its worst gas supply crisis ever, with energy prices soaring and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Belarus Plans Law to Revoke Citizenship of Emigre Opponents, Minister Says

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko's government is drawing up legislation that would allow it to revoke the citizenship of emigre political opponents who are involved in "extremist" activity, the interior minister said on Tuesday. Tens of thousands of Belarusians left the ex-Soviet republic of 9.2 million fearing prosecution...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Bank of England Says Banknotes Featuring Queen's Image Remain Legal Tender

LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England said its banknotes featuring the image of Queen Elizabeth remained legal tender, following the monarch's death on Thursday. "Current banknotes featuring the image of Her Majesty The Queen will continue to be legal tender. A further announcement regarding existing Bank of England banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed," the central bank said.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Queen Elizabeth Dies at 96, Ending an Era for Britain

BALMORAL, Scotland (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Putin: Russia Has Not Lost Anything Over Actions in Ukraine

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia had not lost anything as a result of its military campaign in Ukraine. Speaking at an economic forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok, he said all Russia's actions were designed to strengthen the country's sovereignty and were aimed at "helping people" living in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia's Putin Extends Condolences to Britain for 'Irreparable Loss' of Queen

(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended his condolences to Britain for the "irreparable loss" of Queen Elizabeth, who died earlier in the day aged 96, Russian news agencies said. In a message to Charles, Britain's new king, Putin said the Queen "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect...
CELEBRITIES
US News and World Report

Putin Says Journalist Jailed for 22 Years Shared Secrets With Western Intelligence

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said a former journalist who was jailed for 22 years on treason charges had transferred confidential information to Western intelligence agencies. Putin said he would not assess whether the lengthy prison sentence - which human rights lawyers called "unprecedented" in...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Former U.S. President Trump Pays Tribute to 'Great Woman' Queen Elizabeth

LONDON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump called the late Queen Elizabeth a "great woman" who never made mistakes following the death of Britain's 96 year-old monarch on Thursday. "Who could be greater than what she's done? And she did it so long, so well and never made mistakes,"...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Queen Elizabeth's Death: Reaction From World Leaders

(Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. "As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Ukrainian Forces Advance Deep Into Russian Lines in Kharkiv Region - General

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian troops have recaptured more than 700 square km (270 square miles) of territory in the south and in the eastern Kharkiv region, where they advanced up to 50 km (31 miles) into Russian lines and retaken more than 20 villages, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

IAEA Report on Ukraine Says Situation at Zaporizhzhia 'Not Sustainable'

VIENNA (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Tuesday issued a report on the situation in Ukraine including at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) where it has established a presence. Below are highlights from the roughly 50-page text. See also this factbox...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

UK's Queen Elizabeth Postpones Meeting, Told to Rest by Doctors

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's Queen Elizabeth was forced to cancel a planned virtual meeting with ministers on Wednesday after being advised to rest by her doctors, a day after the 96-year-old monarch appointed Liz Truss as the country's new prime minister. "After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon...
HEALTH

