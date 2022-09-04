ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Herald Republic

Here’s why UW’s Asa Turner changed the name on the back of his jersey

Asa Turner is working to make you remember his name. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound safety made an immediate impact in UW’s 45-20 victory over Kent State on Saturday, jumping a slant for an interception on the season’s opening play. He added a second pick in the third quarter as well, rolling out of bounds with the ball at the Husky 5-yard line. A fourth-year junior from Carlsbad, California, Asa finished with five tackles and a pair of picks.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Striking Seattle teachers, aides explain why they are on the picket line

Striking Seattle teachers, aides explain why they are on the picket line. Seattle's striking educators described the challenges of teaching and say they need better support from the district. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Whidbey Island plane crash wreckage not yet located, NTSB says

Mukilteo — Officials have not yet located wreckage from the floatplane that crashed Sunday into Mutiny Bay off Whidbey Island, killing all 10 people aboard, according to the National Transportation Safety Board. Tom Chapman, one of four NTSB members, told reporters Tuesday evening that while officials are reviewing maintenance...
MUKILTEO, WA

