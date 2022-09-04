Asa Turner is working to make you remember his name. The 6-foot-3, 201-pound safety made an immediate impact in UW’s 45-20 victory over Kent State on Saturday, jumping a slant for an interception on the season’s opening play. He added a second pick in the third quarter as well, rolling out of bounds with the ball at the Husky 5-yard line. A fourth-year junior from Carlsbad, California, Asa finished with five tackles and a pair of picks.

