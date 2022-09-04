Read full article on original website
Oakton football team wins big again; McLean falls
The Oakton Cougars (2-0) blanked their second straight opponent, defeating the visiting W.T. Woodson Cavaliers, 35-0, in a non-district high-school football game Sept. 1. Oakton gained 308 total yards (276 passing) in the win and threw four first-quarter touchdown passes. No other stats from the game were provided by the Oakton team.
Sports Notebook: Necessary rivalries
One of the biggest high-school football rivalries in Northern Virginia is not being played this season, and that’s wrong. The Lake Braddock Bruins will not face the West Springfield Spartans. The Bruins and Spartans are members of the eight-team Patriot District. With so many teams in that league, they...
PHOTOS: Langley takes on Fairfax
Langley High School’s varsity football team took on Fairfax Sept. 2, 2022, in non-district action, falling 38-7 to drop the squad’s record to 1-2. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt; click on any photo to start the slide show and click on the “i” at bottom left for captions.
Langley outrun by Fairfax in football action
The Langley Saxons hung with the Fairfax Lions through the first quarter, trailing just 7-0 at period’s end. But by the end of the Sept. 2 non-district high-school football game, the host Saxons (1-1, 1-0) lost, 38-7 as Fairfax improved to 2-0, scoring 52 points in its first game.
Marshall wins big over McLean in grid showdown
McLean fell to 0-2. For Marshall, quarterback Jeff Ryder was 15 of 21 passing for 196 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Jake Peksens, who had eight catches for 101 yards. Derek Lenert had four catches for 21 yards and Owen Buhrman and Christos Procter each had two catches.
‘Missing Middle’ dominates first County Board debate of season
Drawing flak from both sides, the lone incumbent County Board member on the Nov. 8 ballot attempted to hew a middle-of-the-road path on Arlington’s contentious Missing Middle housing debate during the opening event of the community’s two-month election sprint. Matt de Ferranti, a Democrat who is seeking to...
ArtsFairfax bestows grants on 40+ organizations
ArtsFairfax has announced more than $430,000 in operating-support grants to 44 non-profit arts and culture organizations. The grants provide “significant investment in the local arts economy, empowering a broad spectrum of Fairfax cultural organizations to become more resilient, stable and poised for growth,” said Linda Sullivan, president and CEO of ArtsFairfax, a non-profit organization that operates in conjunction with the Fairfax County government.
CARE packages from Arlington dispatched to namesake ship
Sailors and Marines aboard the U.S. Navy’s USS Arlington recently received CARE packages – totaling more than 500 pounds – due to a local effort. The initiative was conceived by the USS Arlington Community Alliance, which has supported the ship and its personnel since its commissioning nearly a decade ago.
55+ News, 9/8/22 edition
News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. FOLK-MUSIC FANS TO ENJOY SINGALONG: A folk-music singalong will...
Fairfax County History, 9/8/22 edition
News that was making news in years gone by. •• Despite the surrender of Italy, the Sun’s editor is discounting the likelihood that the war in Europe will be over by Christmas. September 11, 1958:. •• Federal funding would be lost if Virginia officials opt to close public...
High point for 2022 Arlington home sales seems to have passed
The median single-family home-sales price in Arlington at the end of the year is expected to be about 9 percent lower than in the heat of summer, as the market continues to rebound to normal seasonality after COVID. In their recently released mid-year forecast, the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors...
Vienna Council honors young, young at heart
A local historian, a late business-community advocate and a successful Little League Team all earned plaudits Aug. 29 from the Vienna Town Council. Council members honored local historian Leigh Kitcher, who was a driving force behind the inaugural Liberty Amendments Month celebration last year. Kitcher put in more than 1,000...
Open house set for teen center in Vienna
The Vienna town government’s Club Phoenix Teen Center will hold an open house on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the center, located at the Vienna Community Center. “Parents, families and friends can explore the space and the programs that await local teens in their free time . . . in this safe and structured environment,” town officials said.
GOP to look at endorsing candidates, bonds
The Arlington County Republican Committee later this month is likely to consider whether to endorse any candidates for local office, and whether to support any of the six bond referendums, totaling a half-billion dollars, on the local ballot this year. A Sept. 6 e-mail to the party’s rank-and-file asked individuals...
Data: Fairfax single-family market already has peaked for 2022
The typical seller of a Fairfax County single-family home probably would have done best by finding a buyer in late spring, but condo owners can still cash in for top dollar if they hurry, according to new housing-price projections. The median single-family home-sales price in Fairfax County at the end...
Editorial: Start thinking about Election Day (2023, that is)
The arrival of Labor Day brings with it the unofficial end of summer and the equally unofficial start of election season. In Fairfax County, the 2022 campaign season is likely to be a snoozer. All that’s really being contested in the vicinity are the three U.S. House of Representatives’ districts, and while it appears as if Republicans have found themselves candidates of a higher caliber than in recent years, the end result is preordained: Democrats Don Beyer, Jennifer Wexton and Gerald Connolly will be headed back to Congress. Whether they’re in the majority or minority remains to be seen, as both political parties at the national level are doing their darndest to alienate voters by failing to offer them competent, responsive government.
Town Council to hold future conference sessions at police HQ
With the new Vienna Police Department building set to open, the Vienna Town Council has announced plans to hold future conference sessions in the building’s community room. The first session in the space will be on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m., when Town Council members will discuss the capital budget.
Vienna scores success in targeting stop-sign-runners
A four-week enforcement effort by the Vienna Police Department has, town officials hope, put a dent in a rising level of stop-sign violations in the town. The enforcement effort resulted in citations for 291 violations for not stopping at stop signs, stop lights and flashing red lights, plus 74 other traffic violations, following a “noticeable uptick” in stop-sign violations throughout the town.
Editor’s Notebook: How’d the candidates do?
My pages of notes from last night’s Arlington County Civic Federation candidate forum have piled up, and I will massage them into news coverage in a timely manner. (As I said to a certain someone on prom night: “Do you want it done fast or do you want it done right? I can give you one or the other but I’m not capable of both.” True when it comes to providing news coverage, as well.)
Ribbon-cutting inaugurates new Vienna police HQ
Vienna officials made it official on Sept. 2, holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the town’s new $14 million police headquarters, located at 215 Center St., S. Although officers won’t move in for another few weeks, the air at the event was one of celebration. “For the first...
