ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Risk for flooding in CNY on Labor Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - I t's been a pleasant start to this holiday weekend, but a soaker is on the way to CNY! It arrives for the second half of the weekend, but especially on Labor Day with the risk for flooding. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST) Here's the...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Medication disposal event scheduled for Sept. 24

Healing Cortland and Cortland Prevention Resources will be holding a drive-through medication disposal event throughout Cortland County on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will commence at 9 a.m. Disposal locations are as follows:. Cincinnatus Fire Department (5722 Telephone Rd.) – 9 a.m. to Noon. Homer Town Hall (31 N....
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cortland County, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland officials announce dog park project & Yaman Park upgrades

Cortland Youth Bureau (CYB) director Andrea Piedigrossi and city officials announced a dog park project and improvements to Yaman Park at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. The dog park, which is tentatively slated to open next spring, will be located at Noss Park. According to city mayor Scott Steve, navigation to Noss Park involves going down a road on the left side of the Cortland Plastic International building off of South Main Street.
CORTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook
whcuradio.com

Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Community Matters Fair takes place over the weekend (Photos Included)

The third annual Cortland Community Matters Fair took place this past Sunday at Suggett Park in the city of Cortland. The fair was organized by Apryl Beatty, a local member of the community. Roughly 600-to-700 people attended the free-of-charge event. They participated in a variety of activities, including mega kickball,...
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened

Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
VERONA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
localsyr.com

Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

3 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Central NY head-on crash

Bridgewater, N.Y. — Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday after a driver crossed a center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Oneida County sheriff’s investigators said. Lindsay Bellair, 27, of Brookfield in Madison County, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester west on Route...
cnycentral.com

Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — Two Motorcyclists were hospitalized Friday night following a crash on Fayette St. in Downtown Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, two motorcycles were involved. The operators of both were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash. Police describe the injuries as hip and extremity injuries. Their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022

Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
FULTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy