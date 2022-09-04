Read full article on original website
Risk for flooding in CNY on Labor Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - I t's been a pleasant start to this holiday weekend, but a soaker is on the way to CNY! It arrives for the second half of the weekend, but especially on Labor Day with the risk for flooding. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for the FUTURECAST) Here's the...
Vehicle falls into sink hole in Cortland, mayor says
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A vehicle fell into a sink hole in Cortland on Monday. City Mayor Scott Steve says it happened at the corner of Clinton Avenue and Charles Street. Heavy rainfall flooded the intersection, which caused part of the road to sink. No injuries were reported. Mayor...
Medication disposal event scheduled for Sept. 24
Healing Cortland and Cortland Prevention Resources will be holding a drive-through medication disposal event throughout Cortland County on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will commence at 9 a.m. Disposal locations are as follows:. Cincinnatus Fire Department (5722 Telephone Rd.) – 9 a.m. to Noon. Homer Town Hall (31 N....
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Steuben County
A $50,000 Powerball ticket that was sold in Steuben County won in Wednesday night's drawing, according to the New York Lottery.
Cortland officials announce dog park project & Yaman Park upgrades
Cortland Youth Bureau (CYB) director Andrea Piedigrossi and city officials announced a dog park project and improvements to Yaman Park at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. The dog park, which is tentatively slated to open next spring, will be located at Noss Park. According to city mayor Scott Steve, navigation to Noss Park involves going down a road on the left side of the Cortland Plastic International building off of South Main Street.
Eight Cars Crash on State Route 17 on Vestal/Endicott River Bridge
New York State Police are reporting two people sent to the hospital but no serious injuries in two separate crashes that ended up involving a total of eight vehicles. It all happened during the evening commute on Friday, September 2 on State Route 17 in the area of the bridge over the Susquehanna River in the Town of Union.
5 charged in Herkimer County underage drinking sweep
Five people have been charged with selling alcohol to minors following an underage drinking sweep in Herkimer County, according to the New York State Police.
Meet the ‘Creek Rats’ as they try to turn a stinky Syracuse stream into an attraction
Syracuse, N.Y. -- After Steve Seleway’s first trip into Onondaga Creek, he came home smelling so bad that his wife made him hose off in their backyard. Two decades later, he can’t recall if she threw his clothes out or burned them. He has returned every year since...
Woman Fell Off Waterfall in New York State, 150 Foot Drop
ONEONTA, NY – The New York State Police today said a woman fell from the...
Ithaca mobile home park faces safety concerns
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca official says safety surrounding a mobile home park is the biggest problem in the city. Alderperson George McGonigal puts urgency on protecting residents of Nate’s Floral Estates. He says it’s not safe for people in that neighborhood. Michael Fenner is a...
Cortland Community Matters Fair takes place over the weekend (Photos Included)
The third annual Cortland Community Matters Fair took place this past Sunday at Suggett Park in the city of Cortland. The fair was organized by Apryl Beatty, a local member of the community. Roughly 600-to-700 people attended the free-of-charge event. They participated in a variety of activities, including mega kickball,...
Turning Stone Resort Casino plans biggest expansion since it opened
Verona, N.Y. — Turning Stone Resort Casino is about to embark on its largest expansion project since opening in 1993. The project, which will be completed over a period of several years, will nearly double the Oneida Indian Nation-owned resort’s convention and conference space, while also adding a new hotel, dining options and other amenities.
Vendors reflect on the 2022 New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Labor Day may not have brought beautiful weather for the final day of the New York State Fair but that didn’t stop folks from coming out to enjoy it. Even though the crowds were not as large as they were a few years ago...
Say Goodbye! Another Central New York Restaurant Bites the Dust
Another Central New York restaurant bites the dust. The Boil Shack on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford has closed down after just two years. The cajun seafood restaurant opened in the summer of 2020 in the old Denny's location. But you'd rarely ever see a car in the parking lot, even after the COVID restrictions were lifted.
Elmira Police use flash grenades during early morning search warrant
Following reports of a loud bang in downtown Elmira early Thursday morning, EPD confirmed that officers were searching a home on West Church Street.
Reddit Users Suggest ‘Don’t Move To Rome New York’- But Why?
Even though the "Copper City" has played a pretty big role in United States history, those on Reddit are suggesting to not move to Rome. But, why?. On a post in the Reddit board for Upstate New York titled "Why not Rome?", one poster asked why people are hating on the Rome region:
3 dead, including 5-year-old boy, in Central NY head-on crash
Bridgewater, N.Y. — Three people were killed and three others were injured Saturday after a driver crossed a center line and crashed head-on into another vehicle, Oneida County sheriff’s investigators said. Lindsay Bellair, 27, of Brookfield in Madison County, was driving a 2010 Subaru Forester west on Route...
Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in downtown Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — Two Motorcyclists were hospitalized Friday night following a crash on Fayette St. in Downtown Syracuse. According to Syracuse Police, two motorcycles were involved. The operators of both were taken to the hospital for injuries from the crash. Police describe the injuries as hip and extremity injuries. Their condition is unknown as of Monday morning.
Man shot multiple times off West Genesee Street
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was shot multiple times near West Genesee Street Friday night, police said. Around 10:34 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Park Avenue and Sackett Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. The incident happened just a block away from the Frazer Pre-K-8 School.
Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022
Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
