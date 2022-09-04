Read full article on original website
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Joins Hispanic Heritage Month this SeptemberMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Doug Mastriano’s political success happened with a little luck and a big pandemic
Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. In 2017, after a 30-year military career, the just-retired Army colonel was considering his post-military life.
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
New diner; Mastriano’s rise; laser show explanation: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Mastriano’s rise: State Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, is Exhibit A for how fate and timing can rocket-launch a political career. Victim’s voice: When Jenay Aikey was 8 years old, she was trafficked into having...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. Capitol rioter turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a ‘moron’ gets 9 months in prison
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania man who was turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he called her a “moron” for not believing Democrats had stolen the 2020 presidential election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday for participating in the Capitol riot. Richard Michetti, 29, of...
Delco Proud: 2 Suburbs Make Top 100 List of Best Places to Live in US
Two Delaware County suburban communities placed in the top 100 ranking of 2022 Best Suburbs to Live in America, as compiled by Niche.com. Swarthmore Borough, which has made other best-of lists, came in at No. 13. Niche has already ranked Swarthmore, with a population of 6,318, as the No. 1...
Your View: Next time, Joe, just stay home
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At a time when our country has multiple crises threatening our way of life (uncontrolled border, explosion of violence, inflation, loss of energy independence, loss of respect around the world, just to name a few), what is Joe Biden doing visiting Luzerne County – for a political event aimed at getting more of the kind of people who put us in this trouble elected?
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gov. Tom Wolf announces $100 million in new funds to curb gun violence across Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced more than $100 million in new funding for community groups working to curb gun violence across the commonwealth. The governor made the announcement from Mander Playground in North Philadelphia, one of many neighborhoods that have seen firsthand the toll of...
A Houston Firm Says It’s Opening a Billion-Dollar Chemical Recycling Plant in a Small Pennsylvania Town. How Does It Work?
POINT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania—Randall Yoxheimer, chairman of the locally elected board of supervisors here, has seen economic development proposals come and go, but the latest one—a $1.1 billion chemical recycling plant for plastic waste—has left him, and even some scientists, perplexed. Announced in April, the plant would use...
fox29.com
Police: Local post office dropbox hit dozens of times by thieves looking for money, checks
CHELTENHAM, Pa. - On the same day Pennsylvania leaders met to raise concerns about rising crime against the postal service, authorities in one county warned residents to avoid a mailbox that's been struck by thefts dozens of times. The Cheltenham Township Police Department advised residents not to put mail with...
State Rep Amen Brown, Gov. Tom Wolf announce additional funding for violence intervention and prevention program
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- State Rep. Amen Brown, a survivor of gun violence, says prevention starts at home and in our communities. It takes money to make change, and to stop the shootings that have taken 373 lives in Philadelphia so far this year. "We can prevent gun violence and give our children an opportunity to grow to be our next doctors, lawyers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers or teachers," Brown said, "to all the young people out there, it is ok to be a dreamer because who knows where I would be if I didn't chase my dreams." Brown joined Gov. Tom Wolf and other state lawmakers at Mander Playground in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. They announced the state funding for violence intervention and prevention programs, which is just two years old, is doubling. Forty-five million was spent on the programs in year one, and now in year two, it's $105 million. The money is used for grants for community-based organizations, schools and municipalities for community violence reduction programs.
Thief seen stealing expensive, special statue from church in NJ
GIBBSBORO — Authorities and parishioners are hoping for the public's help in identifying a man who walked off with a large statue of the Virgin Mary. Security cameras captured the man on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, leaving the St. Andrew the Apostle Church with the statue in his arms.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order to expand voter registration access
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order Wednesday morning at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, which expandsvoter registration for eligible Pennsylvanians. The order expands the number of state agencies that will be required to provide voter registration materials and information to their clients. Wolf's...
sanatogapost.com
Lopez Chosen Lower Pottsgrove Board President
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Ray Lopez, who has worked since 2014 as Lower Pottsgrove’s emergency management coordinator and who joined the township Board of Commissioners in November 2016, on Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022) was unanimously selected by his board colleagues as their president. The choice was made during...
What to know so you’re registered, ready to vote in the Nov. 8 election
Election Day is still about two months away, but Pennsylvania voters can already apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot — and make sure their registration is up to date ahead of Nov. 8. The post What to know so you’re registered, ready to vote in the Nov. 8 election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
Has Dr. Oz Finally Found His Oppo Gold?
Just when you thought Dr. Mehmet Oz had lost the war against Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, this week, the erstwhile TV star found a new arsenal at his disposal.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, host Will Sommer and guest host Ursula Perano, politics reporter at The Daily Beast, discuss the latest in the Pennsylvania Senate race.“Dr. Oz is just full of them [blunders],” Perano says. “I objectively think that there’s a decent chance his campaign staff, like somebody in the operation, hates him. It's just such a uniquely run campaign. He’s had so many...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nathan Benefield: Government unions are outsized bullies holding workers, taxpayers hostage
As we enter election season, it’s time we address the elephant in the room. It’s an elephant with an outsized influence on Pennsylvania politics — and few people realize who holds the purse strings and the puppet strings behind the scenes. Government union executives. These union executives...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Town Named One of the Best Places to See Fall Foliage
Fall is upon us, and that means pretty soon, we’ll see plenty of gorgeous, colorful autumn foliage wherever we look. Of course, Pennsylvania is a beautiful state this time of year, and we are very fortunate to have vibrant fall colors throughout the state. As it turns out, one...
Lawmakers examine increase in mail theft, mail carrier robberies
WASHINGTON D.C — Mail theft is on the rise, and it often involves criminals robbing mail carriers, according to testimony from a Congressional field hearing held Wednesday. Members of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations held the hearing in Philadelphia because Pennsylvania has been hit hard by the spike in stolen mail.
