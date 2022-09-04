ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Township, PA

Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Your View: Next time, Joe, just stay home

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. At a time when our country has multiple crises threatening our way of life (uncontrolled border, explosion of violence, inflation, loss of energy independence, loss of respect around the world, just to name a few), what is Joe Biden doing visiting Luzerne County – for a political event aimed at getting more of the kind of people who put us in this trouble elected?
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsideClimate News

A Houston Firm Says It’s Opening a Billion-Dollar Chemical Recycling Plant in a Small Pennsylvania Town. How Does It Work?

POINT TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania—Randall Yoxheimer, chairman of the locally elected board of supervisors here, has seen economic development proposals come and go, but the latest one—a $1.1 billion chemical recycling plant for plastic waste—has left him, and even some scientists, perplexed. Announced in April, the plant would use...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

State Rep Amen Brown, Gov. Tom Wolf announce additional funding for violence intervention and prevention program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- State Rep. Amen Brown, a survivor of gun violence, says prevention starts at home and in our communities. It takes money to make change, and to stop the shootings that have taken 373 lives in Philadelphia so far this year. "We can prevent gun violence and give our children an opportunity to grow to be our next doctors, lawyers, carpenters, electricians, plumbers or teachers," Brown said, "to all the young people out there, it is ok to be a dreamer because who knows where I would be if I didn't chase my dreams." Brown joined Gov. Tom Wolf and other state lawmakers at Mander Playground in North Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. They announced the state funding for violence intervention and prevention programs, which is just two years old, is doubling. Forty-five million was spent on the programs in year one, and now in year two, it's $105 million. The money is used for grants for community-based organizations, schools and municipalities for community violence reduction programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Break
Politics
sanatogapost.com

Lopez Chosen Lower Pottsgrove Board President

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Ray Lopez, who has worked since 2014 as Lower Pottsgrove’s emergency management coordinator and who joined the township Board of Commissioners in November 2016, on Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022) was unanimously selected by his board colleagues as their president. The choice was made during...
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
TheDailyBeast

Has Dr. Oz Finally Found His Oppo Gold?

Just when you thought Dr. Mehmet Oz had lost the war against Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, this week, the erstwhile TV star found a new arsenal at his disposal.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, host Will Sommer and guest host Ursula Perano, politics reporter at The Daily Beast, discuss the latest in the Pennsylvania Senate race.“Dr. Oz is just full of them [blunders],” Perano says. “I objectively think that there’s a decent chance his campaign staff, like somebody in the operation, hates him. It's just such a uniquely run campaign. He’s had so many...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Lawmakers examine increase in mail theft, mail carrier robberies

WASHINGTON D.C — Mail theft is on the rise, and it often involves criminals robbing mail carriers, according to testimony from a Congressional field hearing held Wednesday. Members of the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations held the hearing in Philadelphia because Pennsylvania has been hit hard by the spike in stolen mail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

