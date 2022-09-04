ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May I have a word about… property makeover programmes | Jonathan Bouquet

By Jonathan Bouquet
The Guardian
 4 days ago
George Clarke in the latest series of Old House, New Home Photograph: Amazing Productions

Twice recently, I’ve been asked what I do for a living. When I replied that I was a journalist, one woman said: “What do you journal?”, while the other asked: “What do you journalise on?” I know that English is a fast moving and evolving language, but even so.

I admit that I’m a sucker for TV property makeover programmes: Love It or List It ; Location, Location, Location ; Grand Designs (though I do draw the line at Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen’s not-so-seductive Changing Rooms ). My current favourite is Old House, New Home , presented by the ever-enthusiastic George Clarke.

One small gripe, though; he’s addicted to a couple of terms - “pre-loved” and “upcycled”, which are trotted out several times an episode. Come on, George, what’s wrong with secondhand and recycled? They’ve served us perfectly well in the past. No need to gussy them up.

A heartfelt plea from reader Jon Cartledge: “May I have a word about the current obsession with working tirelessly? It seems that every statement of intent is currently accompanied by people ‘working tirelessly’ towards a solution. What is wrong with delivering a good day’s work and feeling tired at the end of it? As an NHS consultant, I have too many examples of long, exhausting hours worked as a junior doctor. This was not tireless working, just work.”

Which puts me in mind of that perennial piece of politician speak – that they’re doing their very best for the “hard-working people” of this country. Well, thank heavens that they’re not wasting their time on skivers and ne’er-do-wells.

And this from a former colleague (who seems to misjudge my powers): “You are the only man who can fix the misuse of ‘missing in action’ when applied to the current government. I think the opposition means “absent without leave”, don’t you? It’s insulting to those who have really gone missing under fire.”

Jonathan.bouquet@observer.co.uk

• Jonathan Bouquet is an Observer columnist

#Old House#New Home Photograph#Changing Rooms#Nhs
