Flash flood risk increases late week as tropical moisture surges into Florida

A surge of tropical moisture will produce rounds of heavy rainfall and increase the risk of flooding for the Panhandle and North Florida by the weekend. Earlier Wednesday, surface analysis depicted a stalled frontal boundary that was draped across the Mid-South. This feature is forecast to gradually push south through the week, acting as a focus for shower and thunderstorm development. Along the stalled frontal boundary, models indicate the development of a cutoff area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico by late week. The nearly stationary front in conjunction with a slow-moving area of low pressure will contribute to the potential for rounds of heavy rain and flooding as atmospheric moisture surges across northern and central Florida.
Florida’s primary election results were certified amid some voting hiccups

The Florida Elections Canvassing Commission has certified the results of the August 23rd primary elections. State leaders say the primaries went smoothly, but they’re still talking about work for the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security. “Primaries were very successful once again. Florida leads the nation...
How hurricanes and tropical storms can impact your mental health

Hurricanes and tropical storms are disruptive to someone's property, education and job when they make landfall. But something we don't often consider are the short- and long-term effects on mental health. Sara Newhouse is the disaster recovery mental health coordinator for the Florida Division of Emergency Management. The position was...
