Milford, CT

Register Citizen

Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman

NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'

Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon

Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
AVON, CT
WTNH

When could it snow in Connecticut?

(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 at Westport memorial site

WESTPORT — Officials, first responders, families and friends of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, gathered at Sherwood Island State Park on Thursday evening to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks. “I want to thank our 9/11 families who have come today to honor your family members,”...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Liquor Permit Suspended for Nightclub That Was Scene of Deadly Shooting in Waterbury

The liquor license for a nightclub in Waterbury has been revoked after a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. The Department of Consumer Protection issued a summary suspension for Lit Ultra Lounge, located on West Main Street. Waterbury police issued a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Division regarding the deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Goshen teen carries on family tradition of training, showing Percheron horses

GOSHEN — For Kaleigh Lynch, working with the Percheron breed of horses is very much a family affair. The 16-year-old Wamogo Regional High School junior is carrying on a tradition that started with her grandparents - particularly her grandfather, who got his start working for the Kriz family in Bethany, and continued with her own parents.
GOSHEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Magnolia Street

HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 40s was shot late Wednesday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. At 11:55 p.m., Hartford police were called to the 100 block of Magnolia Street after the city’s ShotSpotter system reported gunfire. “While officers were on scene, a gunshot...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Avelo offers $69 Tweed New Haven-Orlando fares to mark 100,000-passenger milestone

NEW HAVEN — Avelo Airlines just passed the 100,000 passengers mark in its service between Tweed New Haven Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport and is celebrating with discounted fares of $69 each way, Avelo officials said Thursday. “This week’s milestone represents something far bigger than carrying 100,000 customers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Torrington food bank fundraiser leaves politics at the gate

TORRINGTON — Political differences were benched Wednesday for a softball game to benefit Friendly Hands Food Bank that saw one state gubernatorial candidate take the mound and another take the stage. During Homeruns 4 the Hungry, members of the Torrington Elks Club including City Treasurer Dan Farley and Dan...
TORRINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Susan B. Anthony Project to hold ‘Cocktails and Jazz in the Barn’ Sept. 16

TORRINGTON — Susan B. Anthony Project’s “Cocktails and Jazz in the Barn” returns to the Inn at Mount Pleasant in Torrington,6-8 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are available now at www.sbaproject.org, with all proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and a silent auction, supporting the agency’s services provided to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
TORRINGTON, CT

