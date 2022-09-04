Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Bagel Barn in New Milford closes; to reopen as Bagelman
NEW MILFORD — A popular bagel shop that opened last year announced it has closed but says it will reopen as Bagelman. Bagel Barn, which opened in December inside the Red Barn at 312 Danbury Road, announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it has closed but will “reopen soon as Bagelman with expanded hours and days. Stay tuned for full details.”
'Not Our Final Farewell': Italian Restaurant In Farmington Closes After 20 Years In Business
The owners of a Connecticut eatery announced the closure of their restaurant after two decades in business and shared plans to pursue new opportunities within the community. Hartford County staple Cugino's Restaurant, located in the town of Farmington, has closed, the owners announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6. "We want to...
Woman Accused Of Stealing Catalytic Converters Valued At $12.5K From Milford Business
A Connecticut woman was arrested for allegedly taking part in the theft of $12,5000 worth of catalytic converters from company vehicles of a business. Middlesex County resident Yamil Burgos, age 26, of Middletown, was arrested in New Haven County on Tuesday, Sept. 6, for the Wednesday, Aug. 24 incident in Milford.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of amazing food establishments in the state of Connecticut. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Constitution State is known for its diverse range of options.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Misspelled highway sign on I-84 not the first in CT with a 'typo'
Drivers on I-84 in Hartford might have noticed a peculiarly spelled exit sign this week, however, this is not the first (or second) time the Nutmeg State has seen a highway sign that was a little off. The sign for Exit 45 to Flatbush Avenue was misspelled as "Flatbnsh Avenue"...
Register Citizen
CT’s first pour-it-yourself taproom now open in Avon
Michelle Norris loves to see guests' reactions as they enter the Tri-It Taproom for the first time. She says first-time visitors to the new Avon self-service tap room are always wowed as they first lay eyes on the wall of taps: 44 in all, offering craft beer, hard seltzer, cider and wine.
When could it snow in Connecticut?
(WTNH) – It won’t be long now until the leaves begin to change in Connecticut, highs drop below the 70s, and before we know it, snow will be in the forecast. What is considered measurable snowfall? According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. When is […]
Register Citizen
West Haven looks to reopen Water Street amid doubts over The Haven mall project
WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Board of Police Commissioners voted to approve the reopening of Water Street Tuesday night, the latest indication that city officials no longer are counting on developers of a stalled shoreline development project to move their project forward. Commission Chairman Raymond Collins III said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
New Milford musician loses all in apartment fire: ‘Trying to get through the reality of it’
NEW MILFORD — “A total loss” is how resident Dean Snellback describes last week’s fire damage to his Railroad Street apartment. “I probably have a $45,000 loss,” said Snellback, a local musician who said he estimates losing about $20,000 worth of music equipment in the fire.
Register Citizen
CT commemorates 21st anniversary of 9/11 at Westport memorial site
WESTPORT — Officials, first responders, families and friends of those killed on Sept. 11, 2001, gathered at Sherwood Island State Park on Thursday evening to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks. “I want to thank our 9/11 families who have come today to honor your family members,”...
Register Citizen
Cost of Middletown pool complex project, now a rebuild, increases 200 percent
MIDDLETOWN — Costs associated with renovations to the 64-year-old Veterans Memorial Pool aquatic complex have risen significantly over the past two years — from $2.6 million to nearly $8 million — an increase of 200 percent now that the project is considered a rebuild. Construction on the...
NBC Connecticut
Liquor Permit Suspended for Nightclub That Was Scene of Deadly Shooting in Waterbury
The liquor license for a nightclub in Waterbury has been revoked after a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. The Department of Consumer Protection issued a summary suspension for Lit Ultra Lounge, located on West Main Street. Waterbury police issued a referral to the DCP Liquor Control Division regarding the deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
In Photos: St. Leo Parish Fair in Stamford draws crowds
STAMFORD — St. Leo held its 41st annual Parish Fair in Stamford last week with games, rides and food.
Register Citizen
Goshen teen carries on family tradition of training, showing Percheron horses
GOSHEN — For Kaleigh Lynch, working with the Percheron breed of horses is very much a family affair. The 16-year-old Wamogo Regional High School junior is carrying on a tradition that started with her grandparents - particularly her grandfather, who got his start working for the Kriz family in Bethany, and continued with her own parents.
Middletown resident charged with theft of catalytic converters
Police did not specify the business where the thefts occurred. But they said the total loss was $12, 500. Police too Yamil Burgos, 26 into custody on Tuesday. She faces larceny and criminal mischief charges.
Register Citizen
Police: Man wounded in Hartford shooting on Magnolia Street
HARTFORD — Police say a man in his 40s was shot late Wednesday in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood. At 11:55 p.m., Hartford police were called to the 100 block of Magnolia Street after the city’s ShotSpotter system reported gunfire. “While officers were on scene, a gunshot...
Register Citizen
Avelo offers $69 Tweed New Haven-Orlando fares to mark 100,000-passenger milestone
NEW HAVEN — Avelo Airlines just passed the 100,000 passengers mark in its service between Tweed New Haven Regional Airport and Orlando International Airport and is celebrating with discounted fares of $69 each way, Avelo officials said Thursday. “This week’s milestone represents something far bigger than carrying 100,000 customers...
Register Citizen
Torrington food bank fundraiser leaves politics at the gate
TORRINGTON — Political differences were benched Wednesday for a softball game to benefit Friendly Hands Food Bank that saw one state gubernatorial candidate take the mound and another take the stage. During Homeruns 4 the Hungry, members of the Torrington Elks Club including City Treasurer Dan Farley and Dan...
Register Citizen
Susan B. Anthony Project to hold ‘Cocktails and Jazz in the Barn’ Sept. 16
TORRINGTON — Susan B. Anthony Project’s “Cocktails and Jazz in the Barn” returns to the Inn at Mount Pleasant in Torrington,6-8 p.m. Sept. 16. Tickets are available now at www.sbaproject.org, with all proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and a silent auction, supporting the agency’s services provided to victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Register Citizen
Former Bridgeport school board member offered plea in Seymour kidnapping case
MILFORD — The former Bridgeport school board member accused of punching a 17-year-old boy in the face while out on bond for allegedly attempting to kidnap his wife’s 21-year-old son at gunpoint while posing as a police officer will not go to prison if he takes a plea offer made public Wednesday.
Comments / 0