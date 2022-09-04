Sarina Wiegman ‘very proud’ of England’s Lionesses after World Cup qualification

England boss Sarina Wiegman said she was "very proud" of the Lionesses after they beat Austria 2-0 on Saturday (3 September) to secure their place at the World Cup.

"It looks so easy but it was pretty hard," the Dutch football manager said, adding it's a "relief" for the team to qualify.

Wiegman added: "We had some parts where we weren't tight enough and made some mistakes, and they created some chances, but still, 2-0 is 2-0. “

The Lionesses nabbed the top spot in Group D in next summer’s showpiece in Australia and New Zealand.

Sign up to our newsletters .