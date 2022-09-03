Jaguars updated official depth chart after cut week
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a multitude of moves this week, and as a result, the team’s depth chart has changed dramatically since their game against the Atlanta Falcons last week. With the departures of key players like Laquon Treadwell, Laviska Shenault, Rudy Ford, and Jay Tufele, the Jaguars were forced to adjust to field the best possible squad.
Their first regular season tilt against the Washington Commanders is just over a week away, so the current depth chart is unlikely to change much in the leadup to the season’s kickoff.
Here is a look at how the team intends to line up this year:
Quarterback
- Trevor Lawrence
- C.J. Beathard
Running back:
- James Robinson
- Travis Etienne Jr.
- Snoop Conner
- JaMycal Hasty
Wide receiver:
- Christian Kirk
- Marvin Jones Jr.
- Zay Jones
- Tim Jones
- Jamal Agnew
- Kendric Pryor
Tight end:
- Evan Engram
- Chris Manhertz
- Dan Arnold
- Luke Farrell
Right tackle:
- Jawaan Taylor
- Walker Little
Right guard:
- Brandon Scherff
Center:
- Luke Fortner
Left guard:
- Tyler Shatley
- Ben Bartch
Left tackle:
- Cam Robinson
- Cole Van Lanen
Nose tackle:
- DaVon Hamilton
Defensive end:
- Roy Robertson-Harris
- Folorunso Fatukasi
- Dawuane Smoot
- Arden Key
Will linebacker:
- Josh Allen
- De’Shaan Dixon
Middle linebacker:
- Foyesade Oluokun
- Devin Lloyd
- Chad Muma
- Shaquille Quarterman
- Caleb Johnson
Sam linebacker:
- Travon Walker
- K’Lavon Chaisson
Cornerback:
- Shaquille Griffin
- Darious Williams
- Tyson Campbell
- Chris Claybrooks
- Tre Herndon
- Montaric Brown
Strong safety:
- Rayshawn Jenkins
- Andrew Wingard
Free safety:
- Andre Cisco
- Daniel Thomas
- Tyree Gillespie
Comments / 0