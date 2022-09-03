Jaguars updated official depth chart after cut week

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a multitude of moves this week, and as a result, the team’s depth chart has changed dramatically since their game against the Atlanta Falcons last week. With the departures of key players like Laquon Treadwell, Laviska Shenault, Rudy Ford, and Jay Tufele, the Jaguars were forced to adjust to field the best possible squad.

Their first regular season tilt against the Washington Commanders is just over a week away, so the current depth chart is unlikely to change much in the leadup to the season’s kickoff.

Here is a look at how the team intends to line up this year:

Quarterback

Trevor Lawrence C.J. Beathard

Running back:

James Robinson Travis Etienne Jr. Snoop Conner JaMycal Hasty

Wide receiver:

Christian Kirk Marvin Jones Jr. Zay Jones Tim Jones Jamal Agnew Kendric Pryor

Tight end:

Evan Engram Chris Manhertz Dan Arnold Luke Farrell

Right tackle:

Jawaan Taylor Walker Little

Right guard:

Brandon Scherff

Center:

Luke Fortner

Left guard:

Tyler Shatley Ben Bartch

Left tackle:

Cam Robinson Cole Van Lanen

Nose tackle:

DaVon Hamilton

Defensive end:

Roy Robertson-Harris Folorunso Fatukasi Dawuane Smoot Arden Key

Will linebacker:

Josh Allen De’Shaan Dixon

Middle linebacker:

Foyesade Oluokun Devin Lloyd Chad Muma Shaquille Quarterman Caleb Johnson

Sam linebacker:

Travon Walker K’Lavon Chaisson

Cornerback:

Shaquille Griffin Darious Williams Tyson Campbell Chris Claybrooks Tre Herndon Montaric Brown

Strong safety:

Rayshawn Jenkins Andrew Wingard

Free safety:

Andre Cisco Daniel Thomas Tyree Gillespie

Specialists: